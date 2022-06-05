Angels Landing is a 1,500-foot hulk of red-and-white sandstone towering over the desert floor of Zion National Park in southwest Utah.

To reach it, hikers must ascend to that height over the span of about 2.5 miles, which means you’re basically climbing straight up.

The last half-mile of the Angels Landing trail is striped with a chain lifeline so hikers don’t plummet from the 1,000-foot sheer cliffs framing each side of the path, which is only slightly wider than a yardstick in some places.

According to various sources, 14 people since 2004 have died doing this hike – most, from falls.

If you type “most dangerous hikes in America” in a Google search bar, Angels Landing appears on nearly every list offered.

Several sources, including wildlandtrekking.com and wideopenspaces.com, have declared it the most dangerous.

Falling is the leading hazard named.

And yet Angels Landing is a bucket-list destination in the hiking world, as evidenced by the multitudes who visit Zion each year specifically to tackle the trail.

So many people have headed there in recent years that the National Park Service in April instituted a permit system for the Angels Landing hike in an attempt to control the flow of hikers.

The required daily permits are issued via lottery, and drawing one is not guaranteed.

With all these warning bells ringing, it seems a logical question to ask, “What’s the attraction?”

“This is an opportunity to push yourself,” said Asli “Oz” Kupoglu, a well-traveled, enthusiastic hiking guide with REI Adventures. “You get to face your fears and test your limits to see what you can accomplish.”

My wife, Paula Holzman, and I were part of an REI Adventures tour group that spent a week in late May hiking through Zion and Bryce Canyon.

At the top of the trip itinerary was Angels Landing.

Why?

To see if we could do it, I guess.

Upon our arrival in Zion, Oz had all 12 members of our group apply individually for the Angels Landing permit.

Each permit allows the permittee to choose to bring up to five friends, and we hoped at least two of us would draw permits so the whole group could go.

That’s exactly how many were successful in the lottery – two out of 12. But it was enough.

And so on the first morning of our Zion excursion, we started up the Angels Landing trail.

The night before, I searched “Angels Landing” on YouTube and found a cadre of videos that clearly showed the risk involved.

The National Park Service – and guides like Oz – are clear in their advice that this is not a walk in the park.

If you’re afraid of heights – don’t go.

If you don’t have good footwear – don’t go.

If you’re not somewhat physically fit – don’t go.

If you think you will freak out – don’t go. Halfway up is neither the time nor place to realize you shouldn’t be there.

But if none of those situations apply, Oz assured us, and you’re willing to put in the time, focus and effort, the Angels Landing hike is entirely doable, and rewards those who make it to the top with an incredible view of the surrounding canyons and a satisfying sense of accomplishment.

The first two miles of the trail are steep, but paved.

Yes, I said paved.

As your chest heaves and your feet land firmly on textured, sandstone-colored concrete on the climb up, you can’t help but think of the effort exerted by the National Park Service employees and their mules who first paved this trail in the 1920s.

I was sucking wind just carrying my water-filled backpack.

About halfway to the top, there’s a short respite as the trail levels out – and finally hits some soothing shade - through Refrigerator Canyon.

It’s a narrow slot, filled with juniper pine, manzanita and a variety of delicate, desert wildflowers, including Western columbine and four o’clock. A sign at the mouth of the canyon declares it a “quiet zone,” where hikers are asked to whisper in deference to the endangered Mexican spotted owls that nest there.

After passing through Refrigerator, the climbing gets serious as you ascend a series of 21 short, narrow switchbacks stacked on top of one another called Walter’s Wiggles.

You’re feeling the burn by the time you get past the Wiggles and reach Scout Lookout, which is a comfortable piece of flat real estate where you can drink some water to fuel your chain-assisted climb up the Hogsback to the top of Angels Landing.

This last stretch is only a half-mile, yet it takes about an hour to cover. For comparison, I can walk that distance on flat ground in 10 minutes.

Before we started the last push, Oz and our other guide, Matt Kuehl, gave us tips on how to handle the terrain.

Anywhere we wanted something to hold on to, there would be a chain, they assured us.

Maintain three points of contact at all times – two feet and one hand, or two hands and one foot – pay attention to your movements, and take it slow.

“You got this,” Oz finished.

The climb up Hogsback is no joke. A simple lapse in focus easily could result in disaster.

With focus, however, it was an enjoyable, challenging ascent.

The most thrilling part of the trail is a level stretch across a narrow spine of rock. The trail is barely four feet across here, and is bordered on each side by 1,000-foot cliffs.

Although I told myself not to, I did look down, and gripped the chain tighter.

Step by step, hand over hand, we inched our way up the Hogsback toward Angels Landing.

There were parts that were flat. There were parts that were vertical.

I knew danger was close, but never felt like I was in danger.

With determination and the aid of well-anchored chains, our crew made it to the summit.

Surrounded on all sides by sandstone cliffs and views of the valley in every direction, I ate one of the most satisfying turkey sandwiches I’ve ever had.

I felt that sense of accomplishment Oz had promised.

And judging by the smiles and the number of selfies being taken on Angels Landing, everyone else felt it too.

All that was left was to do the whole thing over in the opposite direction.

Without dying.