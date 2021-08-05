While Conestoga Valley High School junior and standout archer Casey Kaufhold has returned home after competing in the Olympics, another young female from Lancaster County has continued her climb in archery.

Alivia Slusser, a rising seventh-grader at Cocalico Middle School, completed her 2021 archery season last month by finishing in second place as the national Scholastic 3-D Archery Shooter of the Year for the Eagle female open division (ages 9 to 11). Alivia earned the distinction after a an eight-month season in which she won eight state competitions, took home the sectional title at the National Field Archery Association Mid-Atlantic event, and placed second at the S3DA Indoor Nationals, third at the S3DA Outdoor Nationals and fourth at the S3DA 3D Nationals.

“In the middle of everything I shot four or five days a week,” Alivia said. “Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday are all archery. I’ll take a break Friday. And typically I have some kind of shoot on Saturday and Sunday.”

All of that came while Alivia, now 12, pulled off a 4.0 grade-point average last school year and joined the National Junior Honor Society. Her form of recreation is usually having a bow or a book in hand, the latter preferably being that from the Wings of Fire fantasy novel series. It’s from those books she’s developed a love of dragons, which is worth pointing out because it’s what she draws in a sketch book in order to calm her nerves on the drives to competitions.

Alivia competes with a compound bow. The bow’s shape looks more like the letter “E,” with the end of each arm being a blade that holds a cam, which looks similar to a wheel.

The cable on the compound bow can be pulled back using a grip and released with a trigger, which helps increase accuracy. Though, focus and proper form are still required to hit the target, areas in which Alivia has been working to improve upon, with pointers from her father, Pete Slusser, a Cocalico alum and veteran hunter.

“Her shot and release were good,” Pete Slusser said. “But we worked on cleaning up the form this year.”

Another stride Alivia took this year is the distance to the target.

“I shoot longer distances,” she said. “Last year I went out to 32 or 33 yards. Now I’m out to 40 (yards).”

She’s also grown two inches, now standing 4-feet, 10-inches tall. And her bow weighs closer to 40 pounds, a little bit heavier than the bow she used a year ago.

Her success is starting to turn some heads in the form of sponsorships. This time a year ago, Alivia had three sponsors: Swatara Creek Outfitters, Stokerized Stabilizers and Reading Archery Club. She has since picked up two more sponsors: VaperTrail Archery and Brushy Bottom.

In other words, the groundwork is being laid on a potentially bright future in archery.

On the horizon is a bump up in competition to the youth division (ages 12 to 14). Though, the immediate future will likely include adding some memorabilia to the basement wall of the Slusser home in Denver Borough. Alivia added to that wall a 7-point rack with a 17-inch spread from a deer that she took down last October. In the spring gobbler season, she shot her first turkey.

In between class, homework and cheerleading this fall, she’ll likely be in a wilderness alongside her dad, tracking down a deer or a turkey - or both.

“I’m just excited to go hunting,” she said.