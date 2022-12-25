Cody Kiefer, Lancaster city’s first urban forester, gets a lot of quizzical looks when he’s introduced to people.

“Most often I’m called the tree guy,” he said with a laugh.

Levity aside, Kiefer has been hired to a full-time position mostly found in larger cities because Lancaster is serious about protecting and expanding its tree canopy. It wants to significantly enlarge the 12,300 trees and shrubs currently found along 120 miles of streets and in city parks and convince the public the plants are important.

Why?

Because trees remove pollutants from the air and water, including sucking up greenhouse gas emissions. Their shade helps homeowners and tenants reduce power bills. They increase property values because people like to be among trees. They are good for wildlife, not to mention the mental health of residents.

They capture rainwater and stop it from running off into storm drains where it overwhelms the city’s old sewers, sending diluted but untreated sewage directly into the Conestoga River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. The city is under strict orders by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to correct that.

And, let’s face it, trees are pretty and make our city look better.

The city believes all these things and it’s brought in Kiefer to prove it. His marching orders are contained in “Trees for People: An Action Plan for Lancaster City’s Urban Forest,” a lengthy blueprint passed by City Council in late 2020.

“There’s a lot happening with trees in the city these days,” says Kiefer, who has been on the job for a year. “The plan says we do care about our trees and tree loss is a significant loss to the city.”

One priority he’s working on is expediting tree planting in the city to help reduce the stormwater excesses that have landed the city in hot water.

Room to grow

Certainly there is room for expansion. “Like every modern city, we are losing tree canopy,” says Kiefer. That’s largely because even though more trees are being planted, it takes years for a canopy to grow. Meanwhile, mature trees with large canopies are dying because of old age or disease.

A new inventory of trees on city streets and in parks shows there 251 open tree wells with no trees in them. And another 350 places where there are just stumps. Add to that 108 standing trees that are dead and another 400 trees that are ailing and should be replaced.

The city will use $500,000 it received in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward those additions.

And Kiefer says there are opportunities for many more trees. An aerial and satellite imagery study found that currently 23% of streets and parks are under a tree canopy in the city. The goal is to increase that to 30%.

A previous tree survey found the city had 51.5 trees per street mile. New York City has 80 trees per street mile. Only 14% of Lancaster streets and sidewalks had a tree canopy. The average distance between trees was 180 feet when a goal should be 50 feet.

Kiefer says there is room to double the number of trees in the city, if residents are willing to plant them on their properties.

Need owners on board

But how much the city will expand its urban forest will depend largely on the whims of those residents. Unlike most states, in Pennsylvania private landowners, not municipalities, are responsible for maintaining trees along streets and their sidewalks — though you do need permission from the city to take down or replace a tree.

Property owners determine if they want a tree in front of their row home or apartment building. The city wants to convince them they want to.

“The only sustainable solution is for people to get behind the trees and say, ‘I do want these in my neighborhood. It’s valuable to me and I don’t want to see them gone,’” says Kiefer, who once wanted to be a veterinarian but changed passions after attending a plant ecology course.

“I want to be able to say to people, ultimately it’s worth it. Your property values are increased, your energy costs decrease. You may not know it but hospitalizations for asthmatic events in your neighborhood are decreased.”

Part of his job will be to find the “Loraxes” out there — people who are willing to go to bat for the trees and convince their neighbors to plant trees.

The city is planning several actions to help residents in that effort, like providing free watering in the early months after planting and offering low-interest loans to property owners for removing dead or dying trees and replacing them.

Currently, residents pay a flat fee of $175 to have any of 30 species of trees planted. The price includes grinding out any stumps and opening a tree well.

The city also will explore alternative sidewalk materials other than concrete and brick that will absorb some upheaval from tree roots without breaking. And the use of structural soils to help trees better get water and nutrients is being examined.

Kiefer says he is constantly dealing with residents whose primary view of trees is that they are a problem, not an asset.

“Trees are seen as items of risk and hazard,” he notes. “Too many people want no trees. A lot of people come to the Shade Tree Commission and want to remove an otherwise healthy tree because the perception is it could fall down on my house, or it will push up my sidewalk,” says Kiefer, noting that the chances of driving in your car and being hit by a falling branch is somewhat akin to being struck by lightning.

Recently, he got a call from a new homeowner who was inclined to remove a tree in his backyard because it was leaning and he fretted it might fall on a neighbor’s property.

“Trees lean. It’s not as if the trees are actually falling. It’s not a reason to take them out,” says Kiefer, who is in the process of planting sassafras trees on his city row home property. “Trees have always provided a sense of place for me,” he says.

Another priority is to see if there is a social justice issue with the distribution of trees in the city. The new tree inventory will help determine if there are disparities. For example, do under-privileged neighborhoods have fewer trees?

As the tree action plan notes, “Trees are for all people, and all people need trees.”

‘Fight for each and every tree’

An early city pioneer in establishing Lancaster’s treescape was J.P. McCaskey. The schoolteacher, principal and city schools superintendent as mayor introduced Arbor Day in 1884 and led the planting of more than 9,000 trees.

Unfortunately, many of the chestnut and elm trees are now gone, victims of disease. And Kiefer says that though the city has a fine variety of tree species along its streets — 215 species — there are too many red and Norway maples. Though colorful in the fall, red maples are thirsty trees that zero in on cracks in sewer laterals.

Norway maples, as well as pear trees, also once popular choices in the city, are considered invasive species and are no longer on the city’s inventory of available trees to purchase. Red oak trees, though native, similarly are no longer recommended because the species is prone to diseases.

Two superstars for tree planting are gingkos and London plane trees because of their versatility.

Kiefer invites residents to contact him about tree questions and concerns. His email is ckiefer@cityoflancasterpa.gov.

“We want to fight for each and every tree we can,” he says.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.