The 2022-23 deer hunting season in Pennsylvania begins in earnest Saturday, Oct. 1.

That’s when archery deer season opens in Lancaster County and most of Pennsylvania.

Archers in suburban Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have been hunting since Sept. 17. But bowhunting will be allowed everywhere in the state starting Saturday.

The popularity of bowhunting in Pennsylvania has been red hot the past two years.

Resident and nonresident archery license sales were at all-time highs in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, a record 353,445 resident and a record 19,164 nonresident archery licenses were sold.

Those numbers dipped a bit last year to 341,885 and 19,099 respectively, but they were still the state’s second-highest totals in those categories.

Go back a decade before 2020, and the 2010 archery-license sales were 277,602 for residents and 11,812 for nonresidents.

Last year, bowhunters shot 130,650 deer — 68,580 bucks and 62,070 antlerless deer, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The agency reports the first week of the season was the most productive for hunters bagging antlerless deer and weeks five and six were tops for bucks.

That seems logical, given that by weeks five and six of the bow season, bucks are in the heat of the rut, which brings them out of hiding during daylight hours as they pursue hot does.

In Lancaster County and the rest of Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5B, bowhunting for deer is especially popular.

Last year, WMU 5B ranked first in the state for the archery antlerless kill, and second for the archery buck kill.

WMU 5B bowhunters in 2021-22 shot 7,280 antlerless deer. The next closest unit was neighboring WMU 5C, where bowhunters shot 6,890 antlerless deer.

The WMU 5B buck kill in 2021-22 was 5,040. That trailed only WMU 2D, where bowhunters shot 5,800 bucks.

The biggest typical whitetail shot by a bowhunter in Lancaster County that’s entered in the Pennsylvania Big Game Records system was a buck measuring 159.1 inches, shot by Lester Zimmerman of Lititz in 2004. It ranks 59th in the state.

The biggest nontypical whitetail shot by a bowhunter in Lancaster County that’s in the state record system was a buck measuring 142.3 inches, shot by Luis Rosa of Lancaster in 2016. That buck ranks 177th in the state.

Archery deer hunters this year in most of the state will have one Sunday to hunt – Nov. 13 – as the season runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 18.

In WMUs 5C, 5D and 2B, bowhunters will have two Sundays — Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 — as the season runs Sept. 17-Nov. 25.

Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania is restricted to foxes, coyotes and crows, except for three Sundays, when more popular species are open.

This year, small game, archery deer and some furbearers are open to hunting Nov. 13. Deer in WMUs 5C, 5D and 2B, plus small game and bears statewide are open Nov. 20. And firearms deer and extended bear seasons are open Sunday, Nov. 27.

Also this year, the archery deer season overlaps three weeks of archery bear hunting — Oct. 15-Nov. 5. During that time, bowhunters in bear country who hold bear licenses can hunt both bears and deer at the same time.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.