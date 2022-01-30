The Pennsylvania Game Commission is considering a new rule which would affect boating at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area and other State Game Lands across Pennsylvania.

The proposal comes at a time when boating on these waters is booming in popularity.

If approved by the Bord of Game Commissioners, anyone launching a boat on any State Game Lands water would be required to have a boat registration or unpowered-boat launch permit as issued by the state Fish and Boat Commission.

Non-motorized boats are allowed on the public recreation section of Middle Creek Lake from May 16-Sept. 14. Boating is prohibited the rest of the year.

Historically, the Game Commission has not required that boats launched on State Game Lands waters be registered or have launch permits.

Any boat that has a gas engine or electric trolling motor, which is used anywhere in Pennsylvania, however, is required to by registered by the Fish and Boat Commission.

That would include using such a boat on State Game Lands waters.

Unpowered boats, such as canoes, kayaks and rowboats, can be registered, but it’s not required.

If they aren’t registered, unpowered boats must have launch permits if launched from any Fish and Boat Commission or state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources facility.

So those unpowered boats could be used on Middle Creek Lake and other State Game Lands waters without a launch permit or registration.

That practice will end if the Game Commission approves its proposed rule, which could occur this Spring.

According to the Fish and Boat Commission’s fee chart, unpowered boat registrations cost $22 for two years. Launch permits cost $23.97 for two years or $13.97 per year.

The Game Commission is pressing for the permit-rule change due to “a marked increase in the number of users accessing SGL resources for recreational boating that possess no registration or permits issued by the Commonwealth,” an announcement about the proposed rule change states.

“The commission is not interested in reducing or curtailing recreational boating on or from SGLs. However, the commission has determined it is appropriate these users obtain and display the same registration or permit required to use the watercraft on or from any other Commonwealth-owned property…”

There has been an explosion in popularity of canoeing and kayaking the past few years. If you tried to buy one of these unpowered boats, you know this. They’re often hard to find.

The explosion became apparent to me last summer while fishing on Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County.

The lake traffic was normal for a summer Saturday when I launched my bass boat before sunrise. That is, there were several other boats like mine heading out.

But when I came back across the lake around lunchtime, the traffic was markedly different.

There were kayaks and canoes everywhere.

The 24-hour boat ramp was like an obstacle course with all the kayakers putting in and taking out.

I’ve fished Marsh Creek Lake since the 1980s and I had never seen traffic like this. Even back when windsurfing was the latest craze in the 1990s, the traffic wasn’t this heavy.

Data kept by the Fish and Boat Commission on unpowered boats used in Pennsylvania supports my experience.

In 2018, the agency sold 35,358 one-year launch permits and 82,049 two-year permits for unpowered boats.

In 2020, those numbers ballooned to 60,016 one-year permits and 106,377 two-year permits.

Go back to 2011, and the Fish and Boat Commission only sold 8,832 one-year permits and 23,204 two-year permits.

“There absolutely has been a trend towards increased sales of unpowered launch permits in recent years,” said Mike Parker, the agency’s director of communications.

At Lancaster County Marine outside Ephrata, three generations of the Hartman family have been selling boats for 50 years.

Dale Hartman said sales of kayaks and canoes have never been hotter than over the past few years.

“Sales were going up even before the pandemic,” he said. “But since the pandemic, the curve has been even steeper.”

At Lancaster County Marine, those sales have been pretty evenly split between first-time boat owners and people who have been boating for years.

“You can’t say it’s just new people getting into it,” he said.

Kayaks are the hottest sellers among unpowered boats. Hartman said there are a couple of reasons for that.

“If a family comes in, they might buy two to four kayaks so everyone has one, but if they come in for a canoe, they might only get one or two, since they can hold a couple people,” he said.

Also, advancements in kayaks to make them more comfortable have been huge over the past decade.

“As far as comfort goes, kayaks today compared to 10 years ago - there is no comparison,” he said.