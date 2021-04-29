Boaters are being urged to use caution if they plan to launch early next week in the waters above the Holtwood Dam.

That’s according to the hydroelectric dam’s owners at the Brookfield Renewable energy company. They plan to draw down the water level just above where the dam stretches across the Susquehanna River in Martic Township.

The drawdown, which is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, will allow workers to perform annual maintenance at the dam, according to Brookfield spokesman Brian Noonan.

During that period, water levels above the dam are expected to be about 3 feet lower than Brookfield’s minimum standard for recreational boating, Noonan said.

“Please use additional caution when on the river,” Noonan said, offering advice to boaters. “Pay attention to your surroundings and respect all signage.”

Work is contingent on weather and could be rescheduled if conditions are not favorable, Brookfield officials said.