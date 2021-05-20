Boaters are again being urged to use caution if they plan to launch next week in the Susquehanna River above the Holtwood Dam.

That’s the case as the hydroelectric dam’s owners at the Brookfield Renewable energy company plan to draw down the water level so employees can complete related safety projects.

Work at the dam in Martic Township is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, May 25 through 27, according to a company news release.

However, the work could be postponed if weather is not favorable. It has already been delayed multiple times this year.

“The past ones that were planned had to be canceled due to weather conditions,” Brookfield spokesman Brian Noonan said.

During the scheduled drawdown period, water above the dam is expected to be about 3 feet lower than Brookfield’s minimum standard for recreational boating, officials said.

“Please use additional caution when on the river,” officials said. “Pay attention to your surroundings and respect all signage.”