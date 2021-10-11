Biking 18 miles through preserved Lancaster farmland? Here’s why it’s worth it [photos]

There comes a time in every long bike ride when your legs start communicating that you’ve made a mistake.

That mistake could be how hard you are pedaling, or perhaps even the fact that you’re pedaling in the first place. Either way, nothing is going to stop those pain receptors in the brain from screaming out neurotransmitters, even if you’re on a beautiful backroad in the rolling hills of Lancaster County.

Lancaster Farmland Trust has collaborated with a group of cyclists to create a sporting tribute to the many acres of farmland dotting the county. As of Oct. 5, the Trust has preserved 536 farms in Lancaster County, adding up to 32,960 acres preserved as part of Lancaster County’s 117,780 total preserved acres of farmland. The additional acres were preserved by the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board.

The bike routes serve as a sort of placeholder as the Trust pauses its long-running Pedal to Preserve bike rides due to COVID-19. The routes this year include an 18-mile trek through New Holland, a 27-mile ride around Mount Joy and a 30-mile trip that takes riders from Lancaster city to the Strasburg Rail Road and back.

Each ride is designed to not only see the patchwork land, but also to stop at farm stands and quaint shops along the way. While the rides themselves are appealing, the stops are just as captivating for a person who is, charitably, not in peak riding shape.

I am a lifelong bike rider, but I wouldn’t call myself a cyclist, per se. I’d sooner think of myself as an “A-B rider” -- that is, someone who rides in the city with a specific task in mind. Sure, I’ve ridden many trails in the county, and when I was enrolled at Temple University, I once rode from North Philly to the Navy Yard in South Philly on a lark, amazed that I could do 14 miles at all.

Inspired by the summer discussion around “regular people” performing the feats that Olympic athletes do on the regular, I thought I’d take a nice, long bike ride and see some of the best of what Lancaster has to offer. However, even though I live in the city, there was no way I was doing the 30-miler, for fear of drowning in my own sweat.

Starting an adventure

On the first day of fall, I set out from New Holland Agriculture down Orlan Road to begin my journey, with help from the Ride With GPS app (Note: the route has since been updated to start at New Holland Community Park). When you begin a bike ride, whether it’s predetermined or freestyle, there’s an inherent sense of adventure. You’re moving faster than you could run but slower than you could drive, and the wind whips past and through your body, creating a multi-mile silhouette in the breeze.

Driving through farmland is nice, sure, but you can’t experience the little moments – a butterfly fluttering to keep apace, the twisted lumber of a fence probably built in the 1800s that looks like it could fall at any moment, signs proclaiming produce at prices that make you kick yourself for buying them at Wegman’s. It’s all there for you, but it takes cycling through it to understand that better.

Dale Johnson knows that very well. Thanks to his service as a volunteer with LFT, Johnson was called upon to create the route from Lancaster city to Strasburg. The organization found out about his love of cycling from his resume, where he detailed his work creating a “Meals on Two Wheels” program in Baltimore.

Johnson estimates that he’s created close to 30 custom routes around Lancaster County.

“One thing is, if you're out there on your bike, you're just so much more attached to your environment,” Johnson says over the phone. “You feel the wind, the scent, and you're going at a slower pace. One thing I've found on these backroads is that people are so polite. I've never, never had an issue with someone yelling at me or something while riding. I'm a very polite cyclist, too, but I find it very pleasant. There's not a lot of traffic, but there's buggies out there.”

Though it is the shortest of the three routes, the large rectangle that makes up the shape of the New Holland route manages to squeeze nearly 20 preserved farms along the trip, according to LFT Development & Communications Associate Stephanie Denton.

According to the LFT website, nearly 1,200 acres of unprotected farmland are lost per year. Past just the idea of “Beautiful farmland leads to more tourism,” preserved farmland helps offset greenhouse gas emissions and provides a stable habitat for wildlife. Every year, the county creates more sprawl to keep up with the burgeoning population, at the cost of unpreserved farmland. Also according to the website, Lancaster County’s population grows at a rate three times the state average, which brings more traffic, construction and noise.

The first five miles went by without much complaint from my joints, but it was after leaving the Countryside Roadstand for a brief lemonade and pretzel pick-me-up that my legs started to send warning signals. The mistake was not in taking the scenic ride, but that I was enjoying myself too much to notice how hard I was pedaling at points. The New Holland route is almost deceptively tricky because there are several points where downhill roads lead into long straightaways, which caused me to pedal harder to keep up with that downward motion.

What can I say? The wind and quiet can almost be intoxicating with prolonged exposure.

If there’s a section of the ride that might give amateur riders pause, it’s when the farmland briefly gives way to a three-mile stretch of Old Philadelphia Pike around AmishView Inn & Suites. From the perspective of where you’re going to where you’re headed, it looks like there is no shoulder, but fear not – there is, you just have to quickly cross the pike to get to it.

As a city rider, the thrill of cars speeding by (at a safe distance) gave me the jolt I needed to get down the highway at a comfortable pace. By that point, there was no differentiating where the sweat began and where my body ended - just a happy, helmeted blob of liquid traveling down the road on two wheels.

Experiencing an easy quiet you can’t find elsewhere

It may be pitiful to hear for the ironbikers who spent their weekends getting pitted by 50-mile excursions for fun, but those last two miles did a number on me.

There isn’t a lot of elevation along the ride until near the end on Mentzer Road from a peachy 457 feet of elevation up to 579 feet in the course of one road. If my average speed hovered around a paltry nine or 10 miles, I think that road might have gotten a single, measly mile per hour out of me. Thankfully, not long after that is one of the more thrilling downhill stretches I’ve experienced in a long time, careening from Summitville Road to Maple Grove Road. A man in a trucker hat standing outside a car garage flashed a quick chuckle as I zoomed past, maybe wondering how many fools he’s seen do the same thing.

It was only at the end, as I ungracefully skidded my bike back into the vast parking lot of the Ag Center, blinded by sweat, that the appeal of the ride zoomed into view.

Simply put, it wouldn’t be nearly as much fun to ride through 18 miles of shopping centers, car garages and ugly urban sprawl. I wouldn’t have made nearly as much direct eye contact with horses and cows. I wouldn’t have learned quickly to treat the plentiful road apples as ad-hoc orange cones to weave between.

I believe that there’s a difference between the easy quiet you can receive by shutting the door on the world inside and the quiet you can find out in the world. When you find the latter example, you don’t want to let it go.

“I think that we have a great cycling community in Lancaster,” says Denton. “Just getting on the gravel and taking some of those countryside roads that may not be as accessible by car, or you don't necessarily drive through it on your way to work or where you're headed that day, I just think it's a really great way to experience the rolling hills transforming into these beautiful colors at this time of year, and welcoming the changing fall air from your bike.”

Ostensibly designed to celebrate the welcoming of another beautiful fall, Denton says that LFT will host these routes for all to enjoy for the foreseeable future.

I promise that if you’re not in shape, or you’re an amateur cyclist, or even if you intrinsically hate the idea of sweating and heavy breathing for a few hours, you’ll find a new piece of the county to enjoy out on one of these rides.

The real mistake is not trying.