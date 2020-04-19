The 2020-21 hunting season in Pennsylvania will have lots of new wrinkles to it.

At its recent meeting, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors voted on a series of new measures that expand opportunities to hunt in the next hunting year.

Let me know what you think of the changes – good or bad – by sending an email to PREILLY@LNPNEWS.COM.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY DEER OPENER

Last year, Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season opened for the first time in more than 50 years on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, instead of Monday.

Hunters were divided on whether that was a good or bad move, but the Game Commission decided to stick with it for the 2020-21 season.

Additionally, with the authorization by the state Legislature to expand hunting opportunities on three Sundays each season, the Game Commission moved to make one of those Sundays the second day of the firearms deer season.

So while deer hunters last year got to hunt opening day on Saturday, then had to quit on Sunday before the season resumed on Monday, there will be no break in the opening weekend this year.

The firearms deer season is scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.

BOWHUNTING WEEK ADDED

Acting on a request by the United Bowhunters of Pennsylvania, the Game Commission added a week to the end of the general, fall archery deer season.

In a typical year, the season would have ended Nov. 14 this fall.

But the commissioners picked Sunday, Nov. 15, as another of the three Sundays for expanded hunting, and extended the archery deer season through Nov. 20.

This is a highly desirable time for deer hunters to be in the woods. Rutting bucks should be active, offering bowhunters a great opportunity to tag a big one.

While this is a new opportunity for most of the state, it is not new to the entire state. Bowhunters in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties have been allowed to chase deer the entire month of November for several years.

I hunt Chester County, and so if deer activity in the rest of the state is similar to what I see where I hunt, then bowhunters are going to love this additional week.

The time between Nov. 15 and gun season is often when I see the biggest bucks in the area moving around during daylight.

And while this unquestionably is a great addition for bowhunters, it’s not sitting well with some deer hunters who only hunt during gun season.

Any licensed hunter in Pennsylvania can hunt deer in any open season. But there are some hunters who choose to only hunt during the firearms season.

Dave Underwood describes himself as a “gun season only deer hunter since 1971,” who hunts from a camp in Potter County.

According to Underwood, while the deer in his area were plentiful through the 1990s, he’s seen a decline in more recent times.

“Undoubtedly there must be several factors contributing to these low numbers, but the high archery kill of both buck and doe prior to the gun opener is surely part of it,” Underwood said.

Indeed bowhunters have been claiming a larger portion of the state’s annual deer kill. And most of the deer they kill are taken out of the herd before gun hunters set foot in the woods.

In 2004-05 bowhunters shot a total 62,460 deer. That included 28,070 bucks, which was only 23 percent of the overall buck kill that year.

Last season, bowhunters took 145,908 deer – 74,190 bucks and 71,718 antlerless deer. The archery buck kill was 45 percent of the total annual buck kill.

“It is very disappointing as a rifle only hunter, to know 45 percent of the buck kill has already taken place” before firearms season opens, said Robert Erb of Strasburg.

“Another way to present this would be ask how many bow hunters would be happy if rifle hunters shot 45 percent of our buck before archery season.”

BUCK-DOE FOR TWO WEEKS

For the past few years, Pennsylvania’s two-week, firearms deer season has been split between one week of buck-only hunting, followed by a week of buck and doe hunting.

For the coming season, it will be two full weeks of buck and doe hunting in 10 Wildlife Management Units - 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 4A, 4B, 4D, 5A, 5C and 5D.

All other units will retain the split season.

The commissioners said they had heard from several hunters who were upset that they saw plenty of does while they were out buck hunting during the first week, but they had to wait to fill their tags.

But there still are other hunters who would like to see deer season return to its old format of two weeks of buck-only hunting, followed by three days of doe hunting.

Game Commission biologists promised they could control the antlerless deer harvest over a two-week period by adjusting the number of antlerless permits. If they were worried about too many does being shot because extra days were added to the season, they said they could lower the allocation from previous years.

Hunters concerned about deer numbers in their area were counting on that reduction with the addition of seven days of doe hunting this year in the 10 WMUs.

Overall, the number of tags across the state increased from 903,000 last year to 932,000 for this year.

The doe tag allocations for the 2020-21 season call for reductions from last year’s total in six wildlife management units, increases in 13 and allocations will remain the same in four units.

Tags were decreased from 67,000 to 60,000 in WMU 5B, which covers most of Lancaster County.

They were increased by 1,000 each in WMUs 2G and 2H, where many Lancaster County hunters have camps.

WMU 3D in the Pocono region saw the biggest increase, with a bump of 11,000 tags over last year’s allotment.

In a move that totally baffles me, the allocation was increased from 41,000 to 49,000 for WMU 4A, which sits along the Maryland border and covers parts of Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon and Blair counties.

WMU 4A is the heart of the area where chronic wasting disease is most prevalent in the state, and the Game Commission plans to get aggressive on attacking CWD where it’s known to exist.

But that unit had over 10,000 tags last year that were never bought by hunters – the largest allotment of tags left unsold in any unit. And the Game Commission added 8,000 more for the coming season?

OTHER NOTABLE CHANGES

•Sunday, Nov. 22, is the third Sunday when expanded hunting will be allowed. That will be the second day of the statewide bear season from Nov. 21-24.

•Three full weeks of early archery bear hunting will be allowed statewide from Oct. 17-Nov. 7.

•Squirrel season will open statewide on Sept. 12 in hopes of getting more kids out hunting.

•Either-sex pheasant hunting will be allowed statewide, outside Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas. Previously, hens were off limits in parts of the state.