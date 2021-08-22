At some point in your life you have probably glanced out a car window and seen a medium-sized bird maniacally flapping its wings while hovering in place over a grassy median or side of the road.

The bird was an American kestrel and it was ready to swoop down on a meadow vole or large insect.

Sadly, and for as yet uncertain reasons, kestrels, once the most widespread raptor in North America, are fast disappearing from the landscape and those interesting helicopter bird scenes are ever more rare.

But not without a fight from some determined Lancaster County residents.

On a recent cloudy morning, Dan Mummert, of Lititz, swung open a creaking metal gate on an Amish farm near Christiana in eastern Lancaster County. He lugged an extension ladder to a wooden pole in a grassy meadow and climbed.

About 12 feet above the ground he swung open a panel on a wooden nest box cobbled together by the Lancaster County Bird Club. Peering in he came face to face with four wide-eyed, 3-week-old kestrels trying to look menacing with open beaks and extended claws.

Unmoved, Mummert calmly plucked the nestlings one by one and placed them into a cloth bag he had found in his home’s kitchen. Unhappy parents swirled overhead as the wildlife diversity biologist in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s southeast region began weighing each one on the bed of a pickup truck before gently clamping a metal identification band on one leg.

Disappearing act

Kestrels, handsome birds of prey with a size between a robin and crow, are the country’s smallest falcon. If you see one, it is likely perched on a wire or rapidly beating its wings low over a grassy field, about to pounce on a vole or large insects such as grasshoppers, dragonflies and large beetles.

Occasionally they will grab a starling or chickadee or other small bird out of the sky, but mainly they find their prey on the ground and vegetation in open meadows.

Kestrel populations are decreasing at an alarming rate. Since 1966, kestrel numbers have declined by 47% nationwide, according to the North American Breeding Bird Surveys.

But the birds have fared even worse in our neck of the woods. In the Piedmont region, which includes southeastern Pennsylvania, kestrel numbers have declined by 73%, the highest rate in the nation.

National Audubon Society scientists are finding that in years with chaotic weather —climate change is suspected — kestrels are less likely in the spring to return from migration to familiar nesting spots. An Audubon map showing the negative effects of climate change suggests kestrels could eventually disappear from the southern half of Pennsylvania.

Boosting numbers

When the Game Commission placed kestrels on Pennsylvania’s list of species of greatest conservation need in 2015, Mummert suggested the agency launch a program to monitor and aid kestrel numbers by placing nest boxes throughout the region in ideal habitat settings. After all, this approach worked in bringing back the eastern bluebird.

Historically, kestrels nested in tree cavities but they are becoming more scarce with development.

The program is headed by Mummert and Lauren Ferreri, manager of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

And it’s working. This year, there were 320 kestrel boxes made by volunteer groups and placed on game lands and farms with open grassland in eight regional counties, including about 75 in Lancaster County made by the Lancaster County Bird Club.

A team of citizen scientist volunteers in Lancaster County checked the boxes weekly during nesting season from May 1 to July 1 to determine if adult kestrels were bringing food into the boxes, indicating a successful hatch.

Of the 320 boxes put out, 101 attracted nesting kestrels. Some 377 kestrel chicks were banded and successfully flew nests. Mummert called it “an exceptionally successful year.”

The last chicks banded were the four Mummert was briefly kidnapping on this particular morning. That’s because though it is extremely unusual for kestrels to have two nestings in a single season, these eager beaver kestrels had already produced five chicks earlier.

The Amish farmer had noticed the adults again flying in and out of the nest box and called Mummert, who was ecstatic when he found the farmer was right.

Finding answers

Encouraging as the nest box program has proven to be, we still don’t know what is causing the steady decline in kestrels nationwide.

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is in the second year of a funded search project to answer that question.

“We’re trying to really understand what part of the life cycle are the birds having trouble in. Is it in winter or nesting season or somewhere in between?” says Laurie Goodrich, Sarkis Acopian director of conservation science at Hawk Mountain.

To do that, scientists at the sanctuary and partners are observing and testing the kestrels in Lancaster County as well as others in southeastern Pennsylvania, at Hawk Mountain and at sites in Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

About 20 transmitters have been placed on birds in Lancaster County so that scientists can track what happens to adults and fledglings, what they eat, where they go and when and how they die.

Blood from dead kestrels is sampled for the presence of pesticides, rodenticides and other toxic chemicals that could be contributing to the decline.

There are a host of suspects — likely a combination — that may be conspiring to deplete kestrel populations. Loss of pastures and grassy fields carrying voles and insects, predation by larger Cooper’s hawks, West Nile virus, toxic chemicals and disappearance of tree-nesting cavities are all being studied.

“I think it’s still a big question mark,” says Goodrich. “I do think the landscape of our farmland has changed drastically over the last 20 years. Whether the impact is because of no prey for them to eat or whether there is contamination—I think both will play a role.”

Meanwhile, Mummert and other Lancaster County residents who care will continue to give kestrels a needed hand by deploying more boxes and monitoring.

“I’d like to get them up on farms all over the county where there is good habitat,” Mummert says.

I think if we can all work together, we can make a change,” says a hopeful Goodrich.

How to help

If you have at least 5-20 acres of good grassland habitat to hold a kestrel box, contact Mummert at dmummert@pa.gov.

To build your own kestrel box or to financially adopt a nest box through Hawk Mountain Sanctuary’s kestrel program, go online to hawkmountain.org and search for “American kestrel.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.