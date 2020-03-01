I realize the last deer season is quite a bit in the past, and the next one is even farther away in the future.
But I was driving out through western Pennsylvania this past week, and I was amazed by something I saw in many deery-looking woodlots and fields.
Shooting houses. Hunting shacks. Elevated enclosed blinds.
Whatever you want to call them.
Essentially, I’m talking about wood, metal and/or plastic sheds with windows, doors and sometimes insulation, raised up on platforms or nailed to the sides of trees
Deer hunters sit inside them and wait for deer to walk by.
I understand the benefits. You’re protected from the elements. You can add a heater. Noises are going to be muffled. You can move around quite a bit without being seen.
Basically, they’re pretty darn comfortable.
But I’m not a fan.
For me, a big part of deer hunting is experiencing the woods.
That means being cold when it’s cold out, or getting at least a little wet if it’s raining.
I’m not above hanging one of those tree stand umbrellas over my head to keep the rain off, but that’s not as much protection as having a roof overhead, attached to walls surrounding me.
I want to hear a deer’s footfalls on crunchy leaves.
I want to hear the grunts of an eager buck pursuing a doe.
I want to hear foxes, squirrels, birds and every other living thing that might make a sound in the woods.
I remember telling my wife about watching and listening to a male fox as it pursued a female. He kept making this odd little barking noise that I’d never heard before or since.
And as I described this scene to my wife, I remember saying, “I don’t know how else you’d be able to experience this in the wild, other than spending time in a tree stand.”
I’ve seen and heard things from my stands that nonhunters probably have only ever seen or heard by watching TV.
I’ve sat in shooting houses only a very few times over the past 30 years. Always it was to escape rain.
To me, it’s just not the same as standing on a platform strapped to the side of a tree, 25 feet in the air.
Sitting in an elevated blind, I always felt detached from the environment.
I understand the value of such blinds when introducing kids to hunting.
But then again, I don’t understand it.
Being out in the elements is how I learned to sit deer-hunting still and deer-hunting quiet. It’s how I learned to layer clothing and deal with changing temperatures. It’s how I learned to identify the difference between a buck grunt and a squeaking tree branch.
Can someone learn these lessons while sitting in an enclosed, mostly soundproof, insulated shed with a heater running?
Maybe I just never paid too much attention to them before, but I feel like I’m seeing more and more of these shooting houses out in hunting locations across Pennsylvania.
For certain, I am seeing more businesses selling prefabricated hunting blinds.
There are lots of places across Lancaster County where such sheds are being sold. I don’t recall seeing so many selling them 10 years ago - and certainly not 20 years ago.
So what gives?
I want to hear from all of you.
I don’t think my way of hunting is better than anyone else’s.
Am I alone in preferring to deal with the elements while deer hunting so I can be closer to nature?
Am I actually closer to nature than those who sit in those houses? Or do such hunters feel they experience the wild exactly as I do?
Are tree stands becoming less popular in favor of shooting houses?
Send me your thoughts about hunting from shooting houses – pro and con. You can email me at PREILLY@LNPNEWS.COM.