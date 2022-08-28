If you haven’t done so yet, get your application in as soon as possible for the 2022 Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area archery deer hunt.

The application deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 30.

This is a unique hunt run by the Pennsylvania Game Commission that affords limited access to a few lucky hunters to one of the best managed properties in the state.

A total of 45 bowhunters will be selected by lottery drawing Sept. 7 to hunt 1,100 acres of Middle Creek where public access is very limited.

Each hunter is allowed to hunt for one week in a pre-assigned zone. There are five zones ranging from 220 acres to nearly 400.

In the smaller zones, only two hunters are assigned per week. In the largest, five hunters are assigned.

Hunt dates this year are Oct. 1-8, Oct. 15-22 and Oct. 29-Nov. 5.

Everyone is allowed to shoot a doe, provided they have an antlerless license for Wildlife Management Unit 5B. And you actually have to have one of these to be eligible for the hunt, since the hunt’s primary purpose is to reduce the herd.

Once a field of 45 hunters is selected, a second lottery will be held among those hunters to pick 22 who also will be allowed to take a buck.

In case you’ve never been there, there are some giant bucks roaming the woods of Middle Creek. And outside this hunt, no one is allowed to hunt for them.

There is no fee to apply. There is no fee if you get picked.

This is a free opportunity for licensed Pennsylvania bowhunters.

And yet last year, only half the hunters drawn to hunt took advantage of this special opportunity.

Of the 42 selected last year, only 26 hunted, according to Lauren Ferreri, Middle Creek’s manager.

And although they all had a week to hunt, the average number of days hunted by those who actually hit the woods was 2.3 days.

Not surprisingly given that little effort, only five deer were shot across all of the three week-long hunts combined – three does, one antlered buck and one button buck.

Surprised – and saddened – by the lack of turnout for this exclusive, limited-opportunity hunt, Ferreri said the Game Commission plans to draw alternates in this year’s lottery.

Those hunters will be plugged in to hunt if others fail to show up.

To apply for the special Middle Creek bowhunt, you must go through the online licensing system at www.huntfish.pa.gov.

Sign in to your existing account, which you automatically have once you buy a hunting license, and follow the instructions to get to the special applications.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.