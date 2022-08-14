It’s been a decade since anyone has legally kept a fish caught on Speedwell Forge Lake.

From 2011 to 2016, the lake was drained so the dam that forms the lake could be repaired.

And since it was refilled in 2016, any fish caught on Speedwell had to be released immediately.

It’s the latter part that’s about to change.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has approved removing the 106-acre reservoir in Elizabeth Township from the Catch-and-Release Lakes program and adding it to the Big Bass program.

That would make Speedwell the only Big Bass lake in Lancaster County.

The change takes effect Jan. 1.

Under Big Bass program rules, anglers can keep up to four bass per day, as long as each bass measures at least 15 inches long.

Anglers can keep those bass from Jan. 1 through April 8 and June 11 through Dec. 31.

Bass caught from April 9 through June 10 must be released immediately.

All other species of fish in Speedwell will be governed by the normal, statewide regulations pertaining to size and creel limits for each species.

So once Speedwell is removed from the Catch and Release Lakes program, for example, an angler can keep one muskellunge per day, as long as that fish measures at least 40 inches long.

The decision to change the rules at Speedwell comes after five years of fish population monitoring, which followed four years of the popular lake being drained.

Created in 1966, Speedwell Forge Lake was drained from 2011 into 2012 to repair the 830-foot-long dam and spillway, which was damaged by Tropical Storm Lee in September 2011.

The storm dumped 15 inches of rain on Lancaster County over three days, causing widespread flooding and massive damage.

A month later, fish and boat commission officials began drawing down the lake and essentially declared open season on Speedwell. Creel limits, size restrictions and season dates all were lifted so anglers could take as many fish as they wanted.

Additionally, the commission removed about 74,000 fish of many species and relocated them to the Susquehanna River.

From 2012 to early 2016, Speedwell sat empty, except for the Hammer Creek channel in the center of the lake bed, which is what’s dammed to form the lake.

Local sportsmen’s clubs in previous years already had added lots of structure to the lake to boost the fish habitat. More cribs, rockpiles and other fish-drawing structure were built while the lake was drained.

Lancaster County Bassmasters — a local club that promotes bass tournaments and participates in local conservation efforts aimed at bass — provided 40 “spider-type” structures, which were planted on the north side of the lake, according to club president Doug Lamborn.

Spider structures are synthetic brushpiles sunk in a lake to provide hiding places for baitfish, which attract game fish.

Finally, in spring 2016, refilling Speedwell Forge Lake began.

Once water levels were decent, the commission restocked the lake with about 40,000 fish in 2016 and 2017. The species included 1,900 largemouth bass fingerlings, golden shiners, crappies, muskellunge and channel catfish.

Since it was refilled, fishing on Speedwell Forge Lake has been governed strictly by catch-and-release rules. Anglers have not been allowed to keep any fish.

Commission officials said those rules, plus the excellent habitat and natural reproduction, have caused the bass population in Speedwell to flourish.

“Reports I have heard the last three to four years is the fishing is much better than before the draw down,” Lamborn said.

Electrofishing surveys — when biologists shock the water and count the temporarily stunned fish — conducted in 2017 and again in 2020 tell the story.

In 2017, biologists recorded a catch rate of 78 bass per hour on Speedwell. In 2020, that rate jumped to 107 bass per hour.

Also, the 2017 catch rate of 4.1 bass measuring 15 inches and over nearly doubled to eight bass per hour in 2020.

“The presence of more largemouth bass over 15 inches suggests anglers have opportunity to catch more quality-sized fish,” a 2020 commission report on the lake states.

Another electrofishing excursion last year yielded a catch rate of 20 bass per hour over 15 inches.

The electrofishing surveys turned up ample numbers of panfish and other forage species, according to the report, which led biologists to determine “the Speedwell Forge Lake fish populations appear to be developing at an adequate pace.”

And so now it’s come time to allow some bass harvest, commission officials say.

“During the last several years, the abundance and population size structure of largemouth bass at Speedwell Forge Lake have steadily improved, suggesting this population can now sustain some harvest,” said Mike Porta, the commission’s area fisheries manager responsible for the lake.

Lamborn isn’t worried about that hurting fish populations.

“I don’t think many people harvest bass, as they’re not an eating type of fish,” he said. “Most (anglers) would release (bass they catch) back to the lake.”

Tournaments can resume

Something the rules change on Speedwell will allow is a return of tournament angling.

“A plus with Big Bass Lake is fishing clubs like Lancaster County Bassmasters will be able to hold smaller tournaments between eight to 10 boats with 15 to 20 anglers,” Lamborn said.

“Our club years ago would hold an event on the lake every year.”

At a typical bass tournament, anglers keep caught bass alive in aerated tanks on their boats until the end of the tournament so they can be weighed for score.

After the weigh-in, those bass are released back into the lake. Penalties are sometimes given for bass that die before the weigh-in.

So most bass tournaments are catch-and-release, but since bass are “kept” temporarily by anglers, the rules change at Speedwell is needed for tournaments to resume at the lake.

Lamborn said Speedwell might be a good place to hold a tournament limited to kayak anglers.

But he said if his club returns to tournament angling at Speedwell, it wouldn’t be until 2024 at the earliest, since next year’s tournament schedule is already set.

