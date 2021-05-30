Along the banks of Octoraro Creek — Pennsylvania’s first state scenic river —on the Lancaster-Chester line, a breathtaking pop-up nature preserve for the public is soon to open.

As soon as PennDOT approves a permit for an 18-space parking lot, the Oxford Area Foundation plans to open the newly acquired 577-acre Glenroy Nature Preserve off Route 272 on the Chester County side near Nottingham.

Uses will include hiking, fishing, paddling, birdwatching, mountain biking, cross-country skiing and other things you love to do outdoors.

Talk about a turnkey natural area. For the last 50 years, the Thouron family has lovingly managed a 1,000-acre piece of private property in both Lancaster and Chester counties mostly for wildlife and for deer hunting.

“It’s already great because of the stewardship of the family,” said John Goodall of the Brandywine Conservancy, which acquired the property before handing it off to the Oxford Area Foundation.

In the heart of the property that will soon be a public preserve, that legacy has left 5 miles of interconnecting strips of grass trails that wind through woods, fields, over knolls, through gurgling streams, across a lake and by wetlands. That includes almost 2½ miles of trail along Octoraro Creek, one of the prettiest waterways in Lancaster County.

More trails will be added to this impressive base in the future.

Even the clusters of farm fields braided into the woods in terraced strips are full of waving native grasses as part of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program or CREP, a federal program that pays landowners to take environmentally sensitive farmland out of production to prevent erosion and instead fill it with grasses or trees for wildlife habitat.

Some of the fields may be turned into homes for pollinator plants. There may be attempts to reintroduce bobwhite quail and pheasants to the property. Hunters who use bird dogs may be invited to train without harming the game. Some form of hunting will be allowed to keep the deer population in check.

“We’re beyond excited. I’m ready to share it with everyone else,” said Nancy Ware Sapp, president of the nonprofit Oxford Area Foundation founded by her grandfather in 1947. Her mother spent part of her childhood in the property’s Globe Tavern, a 19th-century inn that served travelers on Route 272 and at a ford on the Octoraro. The tavern may serve as a visitor’s center in the future.

Meanwhile, her husband, Adam, is working fulltime maintaining the property and getting it ready for visitors.

The preserve is just one of three preservation efforts on the Glenroy Farm property being brokered by the Brandywine Conservancy, which has an impressive resume in preserving farmland and protecting open space and water quality in the region.

When the Thouron family patriarch died a few years ago, absentee family members wanted to see the land preserved and approached the conservancy.

The conservancy was able to secure a grant for public recreation from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on the 577 acres, funding from the Oxford Area Foundation and Chester County Preservation Partnership Program, as well as its own funding.

The money also was used to purchase development rights on another 228 acres of farmland, which will remain in agriculture with water-protecting conservation measures. The family retained the master house and surrounding property.

And expected additional grant funding will be used to purchase another 159 acres of Lancaster County farmland and woods bordering the Octoraro. That land will continue to be mostly used for environmentally sound agriculture.

Both that tract and the preserve are expected to be used for scientific study and as an outdoor classroom for children. The Lancaster Conservancy is involved in developing that effort.

When asked about the value of preserving the various pieces, Goodall said, “First, you have to look at what you could have been lost. The amount of forests that were vulnerable if turned into a development. All the carbon sequestration and ecosystem services of a forest system, the water quality benefits that would have been compromised. It’s an incredible resource.

“For water quality along the Octoraro, this is an immensely important project. As for its fabric within the park systems, having it owned by a regional nonprofit is important. They are in tune with people out here.”

It didn’t take much for the conservancy to convince the Oxford Area Foundation to spread its wings and become owner and caretaker of a local natural treasure.

It’s not often a piece of land with such a diversity of land and water features, wildlife habitat and scenery is saved for public use in southeastern Pennsylvania.

On a hourlong spin on an all-terrain vehicle to the property’s various nooks and crannies, I came across turkeys, a red fox, deer, a pair of Baltimore orioles, a juvenile green heron and bald eagles. While walking across the dam breast of the gorgeous lake, a largemouth bass leaped into the air for an unsuccessful pass at a swallow.

The property will be an immediate natural gem, and the Sapps are dreaming of all kinds of enhancements.

“We’ve got an empty canvas here. That is part of what makes it so exciting,” Goodall said.

To learn when the preserve opens, stay tuned to the Oxford Area Foundation website at oxfordareafoundation.org.