Does a big, hatchery-raised golden rainbow trout belong in a premiere wild trout stream in Pennsylvania?

Should there be special regulations allowing its removal if normal rules protect it?

The air was cool and breezy April 16 as I worked a Kastmaster in the rain-swollen flow of Penns Creek at Poe Paddy State Park.

Penns is pretty wide here, and so I was able to cast the quarter-ounce gold spoon as far as I could heave it, allowing me to cover a lot of water with each cast.

I made one long cast across the creek and upstream of a deep hole that has produced dozens of hook-ups over the years.

So I wasn’t surprised when a solid strike tugged the end of my line after a few turns of the reel handle.

When I saw a light-colored stripe approach the surface, before disappearing to the depths, I thought the fish was a big, wild brown that had turned a tan color to camouflage itself in the muddy water.

I’ve caught many browns in Penns that fit that description, and a few of them pushed the 20-inch mark. A couple of those big fish had come from this very hole.

A short time into the fight, a big tail slapped the water, and I thought I saw the pink stripe of a rainbow trout.

The sight puzzled me, but it was such a short glimpse, I couldn’t say for certain what I saw.

The fish dove back to the bottom and we slugged it out from there. By now, I was sure this was a big fish, and I really wanted to see it.

My ultralight spinning rod bent deep, but I could feel the trout slowly succumbing to my gear.

When it finally hit a patch of water I could see through downstream, I couldn’t believe my eyes.

It was a big golden rainbow trout.

Now I desperately wanted to land it for two reasons.

First, I had only ever caught one of these trophies in my life.

And second, if I didn’t get a picture of it, my fishing buddies – who were elsewhere on the stream – would never believe I caught this trout on Penns Creek.

I did land the trout. I did get a picture with it. And I did show it to my buddies and shared it on my social media pages.

And then the comments and questions came.

First, some said there was no way I caught that trout on one of the wildest wild brown trout streams in the state.

This section of Penns Creek has so many wild browns in it, it was last stocked by the state Fish and Boat Commission in 1992.

It’s a world-famous, wild trout fishing destination.

But Poe Paddy State Park is where Big Poe Creek meets Penns Creek. And Big Poe Creek is heavily stocked by the state.

My friends and I regularly catch rainbow trout on Penns Creek in this area. Fish that no doubt swam down, or were washed down, from Big Poe.

I’m sure that’s where this golden rainbow came from.

When I reported in my social media posts that I released the big trout after taking a couple photos with it, comments were offered that I should have kept it as a trophy and to remove it from the Penns Creek wild trout fishery.

There never was a question that I’d release the trout, because the regulations on this section of Penns forbade me from keeping it.

The state has a slot limit on this stretch which allows anglers during part of the year to keep two trout per day that must measure between 7 and 12 inches. All other trout must be released unharmed.

Those rules exist, said Dave Nihart, the Fish and Boat Commission’s division of fisheries management chief, to protect the wild brown trout in Penns Creek - especially the big ones.

Prior to 2014, anglers were allowed to keep two trout per day that had to measure 14 inches or larger. The slot limit was created due to concerns that too many big trout were being taken from the popular stream.

Why not make an exception on Penns to allow the removal of trout – like a golden rainbow - that clearly came from a hatchery?

“That would be difficult to do in terms of law enforcement,” Nihart said. “I can think of quite a few gray areas that would create.”

One of those issues Nihart raised was that anglers might kill and keep light-colored native brown trout and say they thought they were golden rainbows.

“Setting regulations where anglers have to differentiate between different types of trout is problematic,” he said. “Measurements are easy to understand.”

Well what about the possible negative impacts of having a big, 23-inch golden rainbow trout genetically mixing with purebred browns and competing with smaller fish for food?

“That fish being in Penns Creek is not a big deal,” Nihart said.

A golden rainbow trout’s days living in Penns Creek are numbered, according to Nihart.

“Because of its color, it’s going to be one of this first fish attacked by ospreys and other predators,” he said.

Also, the golden rainbow trout reared by the Fish and Boat Commission are bred to survive well in hatchery conditions. That’s where such trout spend the largest part of their lives, and so they must survive there in order to be stocked.

“We expect them to be harvested shortly after we stock them,” Nihart said. “That’s their purpose.”

If they are not harvested, they don’t do well in the wild.

“You might see a big 22-inch golden rainbow and think that’s a healthy trout that’s doing well in the wild,” Nihart said. “But the truth is, it’s simply not going to make it.”

An accepted ramification of stocking streams that feed wild trout waters, Nihart said, is that stocked trout might end up in the wild trout stream.

“We can’t control where those fish go once we release them,” he said. “And we hear of our stocked trout ending up in all kinds of places. We really don’t worry about it too much.”