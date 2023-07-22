You would be hard pressed for better use of your time Saturday, July 29, than to make the just-over one-hour drive to the historic and charming borough of Millersburg along the banks of the mighty Susquehanna.

There, head down to the community’s riverfront MYO Borough Park where, all for free, you’ll find a far-ranging 42 activities as part of the 30th annual Festival for Nature and Art. That’s not counting about 50 arts and crafts vendors, numerous food offerings and an all-day rotation of live musical acts.

The festival is staged by the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, the nearby complex inspired by and dedicated to one of Pennsylvania’s most beloved wildlife artists and naturalists. It’s the center’s way of thanking the community for creating and supporting the first-rate facility and its programs all these years.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., down by the river, you can take in a most eclectic range of demonstrations. Watch how seeing-eye puppies are raised, build your own blue-bird box, have the kids make a unique T-shirt by rolling rubber fish in ink. Meet a dog that detects the invasive spotted lanternflies, learn how to prepare edible plants, see live reptiles, amphibians, falcons and retriever dogs doing their thing.

Learn how to tie flies that imitate insects for fly-fishing, learn about beekeeping and see a collection of Native American artifacts from the area. The list of offerings goes on and on. Dogs are welcome.

If it’s hot, you might want to join several guided walks sloshing through Wiconisco Creek. Or, if you don’t want to get your shoes wet, instead make your way across the 240-foot pedestrian bridge and scan for trout below. You can also walk the former towpath on a short section of the old Pennsylvania Canal.

WITF’s Scott Lamar will be on the scene recording an episode of “The Spark” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The park, where coal was once loaded onto boats on the Pennsylvania Canal, is a short walk from the landing point for the famed Millersburg Ferry, which has taken people and cars across the river between Millersburg and Routes 11 and 15 near Liverpool in Perry County since 1817. The ferry is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its two ferries, The Roaring Bull V and The Falcon III, are the last two wooden double stern-wheel paddleboats still in operation in the U.S.

One of them will be moored just offshore during the day at the festival, hosting a series of live bands and several bird-watching talks. But unless river levels or weather intervene, the ferry plans to be operating, giving visitors a chance to make an historic crossing. Check the Millersburg Ferry Facebook page to see if the ferry service is running and hours. It costs $15 to ferry a vehicle roundtrip and $10 for a walk-on passenger.

A walk or drive into town is also worthwhile. The community was laid out in 1807 as a New England-style town and has a charming commons and old Victorian buildings. At one time, it was a busy canal and later railroad town.

And, of course, don’t neglect to drive the 1.5 miles east to the $10 million Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art complex with its three art galleries, gift shop, year-round educational programs, and 9 miles of hiking and biking trails on 535 wooded acres. The address is 176 Water Company Road, Millersburg.

In addition to other art exhibits, you can view the original paintings, sketches, journal notes, manuscripts and equipment of the late Millersburg native Ned Smith, known to generations of Pennsylvania hunters and outdoors lovers for his wildlife paintings and drawings, as well as his nature columns. They are housed in the Ned Smith Gallery, presented by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Naturalist’s history

E. Stanley “Ned” Smith was born in Millersburg in 1919. He taught himself how to paint and became one of the best naturalists of the time. His first commercial sale was a cover for Pennsylvania Angler magazine in 1939. He is best known for 120 wildlife cover paintings that graced the Pennsylvania Game News and his monthly outdoors, diary-like columns, “Gone for the Day,” later published in book form and now a nature-writing classic. His wildlife prints are nationally known and coveted.

He also was an accomplished photographer, musician and inventor, and an avid archaeologist. He died of a heart attack while working in the garden of his home in 1985 and the age of 65.

After his death, his overlapping talents inspired the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, which opened in 2004 with the vision of bridging the worlds of art and natural science.

John Laskowski, a popular and unconventional biology teacher at Penn Manor High School from 1973 to 2000, knew Smith well, beginning as a kid when he got to drive around with the naturalist exploring the countryside.

Laskowski, who is now 77 and manages a third-generation family tree farm with his brother near Millersburg, cherishes the times on the farm when Smith would come during the migration of the American woodcock. When the male birds would take to the air for a courtship flight, Laskowski would mark the spot where the bird landed. Smith would then run over, set up his camera on a tripod and get a shot of the fluffed-up bird.

Other times, Laskowski would hang out with the artist in his studio, quietly reading the latest issue of the Pennsylvania Game News while Smith painted.

I can’t imagine what my life would have been without Ned,” Laskowski says. “I probably would not have left the farm and become a biologist. The development of my interest in nature was really fostered by Ned and my Scoutmaster.”

Laskowski’s ecology and animal behavior classes would go on to become popular at Penn Manor. He kept a skillet in his classroom to fry up mayflies in butter when they gathered at lights outside the building. He’d bring in salmon and lake trout from fishing outfitter buddies and had students roll them in ink to make art work. After frog dissections, the students were treated to fried frog legs.

After retiring from teaching, Laskowski for years offered a popular Mothman show for groups that touted the moth wing of lepidoptera because he felt they got short thrift compared to the public’s adulation for butterflies.

Laskowski was instrumental in the creation of the Ned Smith Center and is the only founding member still on the board.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.