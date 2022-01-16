For the first time since 1943, Pennsylvania has a new state record typical whitetail taken with a firearm.

The “new” record buck, however, was shot about 60 years ago.

Frederick Kyriss shot the 14-point buck, which measured 202 7/8 inches according to the Boone & Crockett scoring system, in Montgomery County some time in the 1960s.

He had the skull with antlers attached mounted in his garage for decades without ever having it measured.

Game Commission officials aren’t exactly sure when Kyriss took the giant buck, but guessed it was in the 1960s. In the record book, the harvest year is listed as 1960.

According to Bob D’Angelo, who heads the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Big Game Scoring Program, Kyriss died many years ago and his widow passed the antlers on to a collector.

The rack changed hands several times over the years, but recently ended up in the possession of officials from Bass Pro Shops.

They had the rack officially measured and then told the Game Commission about it last Spring.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission just recently certified the rack as the new state record for a typical buck taken with a firearm.

Not much is known about Kyriss or the hunt when he took the buck, according to D’Angelo. His widow also is now dead, and so are his hunting buddies who knew details about the buck.

According to the information he was able to gather, D’Angelo said Kyriss was known to have taken several good bucks “near a state prison.”

Graterford State Correctional Institution is located near Collegeville in Montgomery County.

It has long been known to harbor lots of deer and some good bucks.

Bass Pro Shops has the Kyriss rack on display at a store in Missouri, and the company provided a replica of it for the Game Commission to keep.

It currently is on display in the lobby at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.

The Kyriss buck tops a 189-inch buck that had stood as the state record since it was shot by Fritz Janowsky in Bradford County in 1943.

While Pennsylvania’s typical archery records include several bucks taken within the last 20 years, the top of the typical firearms list is dominated by ancient bucks.

Of the state’s top 12 typical whitetails taken with firearms, only two have been shot since 1974.

Jeffrey Sitlinger holds the number-five typical buck, which measured 182 inches. He shot that buck in Dauphin County in 2010.

And a 179 5/8-inch buck shot by John Millett in 2011 in Lackawanna County is the current number seven typical whitetail taken with a firearm in Pennsylvania.

The highest ranking Lancaster County typical buck taken with a firearm was shot by Conrad Wade of New Providence in 1997. That buck measured 164 inches, and ranks 80th in the Pennsylvania record book.