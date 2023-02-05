PHILIPSBURG, Centre County — By now, many Lancaster County residents are getting that cabin fever feeling at winter’s midpoint.

I’ve got an antidote for you: Go to a cabin.

Specifically, take a getaway winter weekend or weekday stay in the 36 of Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks that invite overnight lodging from December through March. You can choose from modern or rustic cabins, lodges, unique houses, camping cottages or even rustic tent camping.

The rooms are cheaper than in peak months and you have the parks and trails pretty much to yourself. Then there’s all the activities special to winter such as hiking amid an altered terrain, cross-country skiing, ice fishing, sledding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and star gazing. If you’re lucky, it might snow on your escape.

Recently, a two-night, midweek stay in a rustic stone and log cabin built to last by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s was just what the doctor ordered for me as a cozy base camp for exploring the unique sights of winter.

I had to drive a mere 2.5 hours from Lancaster to the 3,394-acre Black Moshannon State Park in Centre County to experience a winter wonderland and a room with an outdoors view.

My cabin on a forested ridge overlooking the naturally dark-stained Black Moshannon Lake came with no less than three places for me to satisfy my fix for wood fires. There was a stone fireplace indoors that features a wood stove insert, an outdoors fireplace on the roofed porch, and a fire pit at a picnic table looking down on the lake.

In the evening, I’d build a roaring fire in the stove, pull up a chair as close as I dared without melting my socks, and got lost in a book. I wish I’d brought a puzzle.

Though this was a rustic cabin, there have been updates through the years such as wall heaters, an electric stove, a refrigerator and a detached room with a heated bathroom and shower.

Black Moshannon also has six larger modern cabins with inside bathrooms. Also popular is the former ski lodge, which has just been updated and converted to a 10-person cabin with wrap-around deck.

Winter getaways closest to Lancaster include French Creek State Park near Elverson, in Berks and Chester counties, and Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry, York County. Both offer furnished modern cabins.

There are some unique places to stay in other state parks in winter. For example, the Tyler Cabin in Parker Dam State Park is an octagonal log cabin. The Paymasters Cabin in Pine Grove Furnace State Park is a historic stone house. The Nature Inn, a 16-room lodge at Bald Eagle State Park, has been voted the country’s top eco-lodge.

To see which state parks offer winter lodging, go online to dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/LodgingLocationsMap/Pages/default.aspx. To make reservations online, go to dcnr.pa.gov/stateparks and click on the “online reservations” link.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.