When you think of the 2.2 million acres of state forests in Pennsylvania, trees come to mind.

After all, when the Pennsylvania Division of Forestry was formed in 1895, the mission was all about woods and trees.

But, now, let’s hear it for the plants. (I know trees are plants, but you know what I mean).

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently designated 35 wild plant sanctuaries on state forestland around the state. And paperwork is being finalized to add another 30 sanctuaries in the next year or so. Also, the agency has begun working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to manage plant communities on the 1.5 million acres it owns.

It’s a move that will guarantee they are protected and managed for their importance to wildlife, pollinators, forest insects, beauty and for simply for their right to be part of the natural world.

The sanctuaries are found on rocky slopes, rich forest hollows, glacial bogs, river islands, mucky peatlands, tidal mud flats and constantly scoured floodplains along streams.

They range in size from 5 to 700 acres and include many of the state’s rarest or most threatened plants.

Why should we go to great lengths to protect Pennsylvania’s approximately 2,000 species of native plants?

“Nothing exists in nature in a vacuum,” replies Rebecca Bowen, DCNR’s chief of the conservation science and ecological resources division. “The birds and animals and trees all work depending on each other.”

Also, since passage of the state’s Wild Resource Conservation Act in 1982, the state Department of Environmental Protection — DCNR’s parent agency — has been required to find and protect threatened plants in the state, as well as pump up populations of wild plants.

Legislators who passed the act noted that plants need to be protected “for the benefit of all,” even if they aren’t a resource that is eaten or hunted.

The creation of plant sanctuaries “was us taking that charge seriously,” says Bowen. Actually, she notes, the agencies have been managing many sites as plant sanctuaries going back to the 1980s but is just now getting around to declaring them as such.

Plant sanctuaries get special treatment. Some vulnerable plants or communities have cages around them to keep them from being eaten by deer. They are protected from timbering practices and trails won’t run through them.

Selective removal of trees brings needed light to plant species. Some areas are mowed to keep competing vegetation in check.

Invasive, non-native plants are a constant and ever-growing threat. They can out-compete native species, alter habitats and disrupt the life cycles of native insects that depend on plant communities.

For example, crews have gone into vernal ponds to pull or poison invasives to protect the northeastern bulrush, a federally protected species.

The 1982 act also called on the agency to encourage private plant sanctuaries to help save the state’s vulnerable species. That’s happened, and landowners of 19 properties voluntarily manage their land, many which harbor rare, threatened or endangered species.

Private plant sanctuaries also are set aside if they contain rare moths, butterflies or insects, or if the property includes outstanding or unique natural features or plant communities. Springs, waterfalls, rock outcroppings and fossil beds may host rare plant communities.

Landowners get guidance for managing their plants from professionals.

If you have a property you think may be eligible for wild plant sanctuary designation, go to this website for an application: dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/WildPlants/WildPlantSanctuaries/Pages/default.aspx.

The locations of all DCNR and private wild plant sanctuaries are not revealed to keep the plants from being poached.

Of the 2,100 species of native plants found in Pennsylvania, about 350 are now considered rare, threatened or endangered. Some species, such as the three-seeded mercury, blue-ridge false foxglove and tall bentgrass, have not been found in the state in many years.

On the other hand, in 2018, a Bucknell University professor and students rappelling a 350-foot bluff overlooking the Susquehanna near Sunbury discovered the globally imperiled golden corydalis, the first time it had been found in Pennsylvania. On this rare flower they also found a rare bee that had not been seen in Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.

The state’s wild plant call to arms aims to stop more of the wild things that grow here from disappearing and just maybe rediscover some that are not gone after all.

• Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.