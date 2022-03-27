Are you ready for trout season?

Pennsylvania’s streams are stocked and waiting for the masses to start casting lines at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.

This year is going to be different than any other in history, honestly.

For starters, we are going back to a single opening day across the state.

Since 2007, we’ve had one opener for 18 counties in the Southeast, and another two weeks later for the rest of Pennsylvania.

The early opener, which included Lancaster County, came right around this year’s opener – end of March, beginning of April.

So nothing’s going to feel different from the last 15 years on local trout waters.

But the opener outside those 18 counties was timed the past 15 years to coincide with the traditional Pennsylvania opener on the first Saturday after April 11.

That’s when Pennsylvania opened trout season for decades.

This year, that would have been April 16.

Instead, it’s two weeks earlier, which could make for some interesting fishing conditions in the mountainous parts of the state.

Some areas of the northern tier are predicted to have temperatures well below freezing every night through opening day.

And while no major snow is predicted, snow showers are.

Point being, if you’re heading to the mountains to fish the opener, layer up.

Locally, the weather on Saturday is forecast to be cloudy with morning temperatures in the mid-40s rising to the mid-60s by mid-afternoon.

According to the state Fish and Boat Commission, 50,800 trout reared in agency hatcheries are earmarked for Lancaster County trout waters this year. Additional trout will be added from local cooperative trout nurseries run by sportsmen’s clubs.

As usual, 60 percent of the dedicated trout were stocked ahead of opening day, with the rest bound for stocking after April 2.

Among the PFBC trout set aside for Lancaster County, 1,255 will be trophy sized. Those are fish measuring 14 inches and over.

And there will be 225 golden rainbow trout planted locally.

Remember, those creamsicle trout we fish for today are golden rainbows, not palominos. Pennsylvania hasn’t stocked palominos for decades.

Lancaster County has 24 streams and one lake – Muddy Run Recreation Lake – stocked with trout by the PFBC.

Mike Parker, communications director for the PFBC, said no Lancaster County trout waters were added to or removed from the stocking list this year.

Many of Lancaster County’s approved trout waters don’t exactly fit the mental picture of a “trout stream.”

Streams like Big Beaver Creek, Little Conestoga Creek, Muddy Creek and others have sections that flow through open cow pastures.

Indeed, these waters wouldn’t support wild populations of trout.

So why put trout in them at all?

“Stocked trout are a put-and-take fishery, meaning we want people to catch them,” Parker said.

“Our stocking program is not intended to establish new populations of wild trout. It is to bring trout fishing closer to people in places like Lancaster County where few wild trout waters exist.

“It is important to stock trout in Lancaster County for several reasons. Trout fishing is a Pennsylvania tradition that has tremendous social and economic benefits for local communities, and provides affordable recreation for individuals and families.”

Anglers looking to stay on the fresh fish locally after the Saturday opener should note that the first-in-season stockings in Lancaster County are planned for April 5 on Pequea Creek, April 6 on Little Cocalico Creek, April 7 on Little Muddy Creek, Middle Creek and East Branch Octoraro Creek and April 8 on Little Chiques Creek and Little Conestoga Creek.

If you’re planning to fish outside Lancaster County, the statewide stocking plan for 2022 looks similar to the last few years.

The PFBC has allocated 3.2 million adult trout reared in its hatcheries for the 696 streams and 128 lakes open to public trout fishing this year. Another 1 million should be contributed by cooperative nurseries.

Among the PFBC trout, you’ll find 2.2 million rainbows, 686,000 brown trout and 293,000 brook trout. The average size of those trout is 11 inches long, with an average weight of just over half a pound.

There will be plenty of trophy fish stocked this year as well.

About 70,000 brood fish are planned for stocking this year. These are 2.5-3.5-year-old trout measuring 14-20 inches long.

About 70 percent of these fish were stocked ahead of opening day, with the rest planned for stocking after April 2.

Additionally, about 13,000 golden rainbows should be stocked across Pennsylvania this year. These fish weigh an average of 1.5 pounds, or about three times the heft of the average stocked trout.

The PFBC said it would stock 80,000 of these brightly-colored fish before April 2, and the rest afterward.

Share pictures of the trophy trout you catch this season with us at LNP. Email high-resolution photos to: P.J. Reilly at PREILLY@LNPNEWS.COM. Be sure to include the name and hometown of the angler and the date and location of the catch.