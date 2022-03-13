A new outdoor archery range has opened in Lancaster County.

It’s one of the nicest in the region, and it’s free for the public to use, thanks to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Pennsylvania has long been considered one of the front runners in archery,” said Game Commission spokesman Travis Lau.

“Our archery license sales have continued to climb over the past 25 years. And programs like National Archery in the Schools and Explore Bowhunting continue to provide students with a gateway to hunting.

“Our agency understands that archery is a big part of Pennsylvania tradition.”

Construction of the $149,000 range was finished in January and opened recently at the Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

If you’ve been up to see the snow geese, you had to have seen it.

It’s located in Clay Township on the east side of Kleinfeltersville Road, adjacent to the Willow Point parking lot.

As far as outdoor public archery ranges go, this one is as good as you’ll find anywhere.

There’s a pavilion roof over the shooting line, which sits on a concrete pad.

There are 48-inch Big Shot targets for shooting field points and 48-inch Block targets for shooting broadheads, with targets sitting 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 yards from the shooting line.

There are two shooting benches under the pavilion roof for shooting crossbows.

Concrete sidewalks extend to all the targets, and the entire area is surrounded by a chain link fence.

The fence is there because this range was built on part of Middle Creek’s restricted access area. Except for the archery range, the public is not permitted in this area.

“When discussing the many variables that went into deciding on a location for this archery range, one of the concerns was people being down range,” said Steve Ferreri, the Game Commission’s Land Management Group Supervisor for Lancaster and Chester Counties.

“We chose this area because it was in an already existing restricted access field where people shouldn’t be.”

The range is open sunrise to sunset, every day of the week.

You don’t have to make an appointment to use it. You just show up and shoot.

There is no cost to use the range.

That’s unique, since the Game Commission requires a hunting license or special range permit – both of which cost money – to use any of its 30 firearms ranges across the state.

“However, folks who use these (archery) ranges and buy a range permit or hunting license help to fund maintenance and other future projects like these,” Lau said.

Arrows tipped with field points can be shot into any of the range targets.

Broadheads should only be shot into the foam Block targets clearly marked for broadhead use.

(Quite frankly, if you shoot a broadhead into a Big Shot target you’ll regret it, because it will be very difficult to remove, due to the unique construction of those targets.)

The area inside the fence is pretty generous, extending 150 feet behind the 50-yard target.

So if you miss a target, there should be ample space inside the fence to recover your arrow.

However, if you do send an arrow outside the fenced area, don’t go looking for it. That area is off limits to the public.

You should call the Game Commission to report the issue, and someone from the agency will help recover your arrow.

While the Game Commission has owned and maintained 30 firearms ranges on State Game Lands across the state for many years, archery ranges are new for the agency.

The Middle Creek range is one of only three owned by the Game Commission. The other two are at SGL 176 in Centre County and SGL 234 in Montgomery County.

Lau said the agency plans to build six more in other parts of Pennsylvania within the next few years.

Funding to build the Game Commission ranges comes via the federal Pittman-Robertson Act, which sets an excise tax on the sale of various outdoor sporting goods, including archery equipment, according to Ferreri.

Money to maintain the ranges comes from various Game Commission fees, most of which are derived from the sale of hunting licenses.

Lancaster County is fortunate to have a plethora of shooting clubs that have archery ranges. There’s no place within the county where someone is more than 20 minutes from a shooting club.

But those clubs are all private.

There are two archery ranges open for public use in the county – one at Brubaker Park in Brecknock Township and the other behind Lancaster Archery Supply in East Lampeter Township.

That’s rare across Pennsylvania. And to have a third open up at Middle Creek means more opportunity for more people to get into archery and bowhunting.

“Our hope is to provide a quality archery shooting facility for both experienced and new archers,” Ferreri said of the Middle Creek range.

“We hope to build programs and shooting events around this facility to grow participation and hone the skills of archery hunters.”