• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through Jan. 1, 2021, and all scheduled field trips through Dec. 1, 2020. The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. LCBC will provide an update on future club meetings, field trips and Christmas Bird Counts in November. For information, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have been scheduled to resume in September. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group has announced its 2020-2021 block shoot event dates and times, which include Sept. 20, 1 p.m.; Oct. 18, 1 p.m.; Nov. 15, 1 p.m. (tentative); Dec. 20, noon; Jan. 17, noon; Feb. 21, 1 p.m.; March 21, 1 p.m.; and April 18, 1 p.m. All are subject to change; attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A fitness hike, a faster-paced four to six miles, will begin at 8 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Northwest River Trail at Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Paradise Sportsmen: A 40-target 3-D archery shoot will be held from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10. The club is at 327 South Belmont Road, Paradise.

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY SEPT. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Gentlemen M/C Sportsmen Club: The club, at 937 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, is having a House Gun Block Shoot/Ham Raffle. Gate opens at noon, and the shoot is from 1-5 p.m. Guns and shells provided. The $10 entry fee includes food, beverages and a chance to win a ham. Rounds are $3 each with meat prizes. Must be 12 years or older to enter. For more information, call Jeff at 717-413-6426 or go online at gentlemenmcsportsmen.com.

SUNDAY SEPT. 27

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and practice opens at 8 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The two-mile Golden Eagles History Hike for ages 50 and over will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Includes rocks, hills and 10 points of history in the park. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6.3 moderate to strenuous miles at State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Music on the Porch bluegrass jam will run from 1-4 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Includes rocks, hills and 10 points of history in the park. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.2 moderate miles at the Governor Dick Preserve. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a firearms cleaning class from 9-11 a.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.SUNDAY, OCT. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon, and will also host a bonfire from 6-9 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot at 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5-6 strenuous miles at Otter Creek. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and practice opens at 8 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Conewago Rail Trail west of Elizabethtown. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174 or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a situational awareness class from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, tentatively set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

SUNDAY, JAN. 17

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.