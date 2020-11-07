The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through Jan. 1, 2021, and all scheduled field trips through Dec. 1, 2020. The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. LCBC will provide an update on future club meetings, field trips and Christmas Bird Counts in November. For information, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Middle Creek. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• The Lancaster County Bird Club, in collaboration with Wildside Nature Tours, is presenting a live free webinar on birding at Big Bend National Park in Texas from 6:45-8 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to attend the live presentation. Registration is required in advance via this link: www.bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/Birding-in-Big-Bend-National-Park-Death-Marches-Tobacco-Trees-Windmills. This link can be accessed from the club website, www.lancasterbirdclub.org,under the Events tab.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. A reminder to members that the club is accepting renewals and new applications for membership. Interested persons can get an application at the club meetings or online at www.manheimsportsmansassoc.org or contact the Membership Secretary at 717-665-7729.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, tentatively set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A beginning orienteering class, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 4-5 moderate miles at Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The program "Toddlers in Tow: Ready, Set, Winter!" will begin at 10 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Children ages 2-5 will learn what animals do to prepare for the winter season. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The 10th annual Bouldering Competition will begin at 8 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Beginner through advanced. There is a fee. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 8-12 strenuous miles at a location to be determined. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Heritage Rail Trail, York County. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike about 5 strenuous miles at Steinman & Trout Runs. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., the club will host an impromptu hike. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike about 5 moderat miles at Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 17

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.