The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through April 2021, and all scheduled field trips through April 30, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars.The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. LCBC will provide an update on future club meetings, field trips and Christmas Bird Counts in November.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Golden Eagle hikers will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna, for a three-mile hike over rocky and hilly trails. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Heritage Rail Trail, York County. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are mandatory throughout the event. Carpooling is discouraged. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez at the Environmental Center for an "Owl Prowl." Open to all ages, the program will be held from 6:30-8 p.m., beginning inside looking at the life cycle of Lancaster County owls. Participants will become familiar with their nesting habits, special features and their sounds, and then go outside to attract owls that live in Central Park. Dress for the weather. Cost is $3 per person. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Join naturalist Alan Wissinger at Lancaster Central Park’s Scout Trail for the program "Why Add Hiking to Your Fitness Program?" Open to ages 50 and up, the program will be held from 10-11:15 a.m. Dress for the weather. Cost is $3 per person. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are mandatory throughout the event. Carpooling is discouraged. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike about 5 strenuous miles at Steinman & Trout Runs. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are mandatory throughout the event. Carpooling is discouraged. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., the club will host an impromptu hike. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are mandatory throughout the event. Carpooling is discouraged. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike about 5 moderat miles at Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are mandatory throughout the event. Carpooling is discouraged. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 9

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 17

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.