The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through April 2021, and all scheduled field trips through April 30, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars.The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has canceled all trap shoots until further notice because of the resurgence of COVID-19. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 31

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Winter Photo Scavenger Hunt" is planned for participants of all ages from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center. Join naturalist Ann Strauss for a photo scavenger hunt. Contestants will travel in groups or families to find the items on the scavenger hunt list. When an item is found, contestants must take a photo of the item to bring back at the end. All items can be found on foot in the area surrounding the Environmental Center. A prize will be awarded the first group to return with all items (or the most) photographed. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org, or by telephone at 717-295-2055. Cost is $3 per person, and participants are asked to register register by noon Feb. 4.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Winter Trees and Wildflowers Walks" is planned for participants of all ages from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Muhlenberg Wildflower Meadow. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk in the wildflower meadow and along the creek to enjoy the wildflowers in their final beauty and the trees as they get ready to leaf out. Participants will explore the seeds and pods that, like the flower, have their own natural beauty and uniqueness, and learn to identify trees with no leaves by the buds, bark, and branches. Meet at the ballfield 1 parking lot at 539 Golf Road, Lancaster 17602. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org, or by telephone at 717-295-2055. Cost is $3 per person, and participants are asked to register register by noon Feb. 5.

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In collaboration with Wildside Nature Tours, the LCBC is presenting a free live webinar called "Galapagos: The Enchanted Islands" from 6:45-7:30 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to view the live presentation. Registration is required in advance online at www.bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/GALAPAGOS-The-Enchanted-Islands-56bcac878f87ad6f41d30934. The link is also accessible at the LCBC website, lancasterbirdclub.org, under the Events tab.

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Winter Trees and Wildflowers Walks" is planned for participants of all ages from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Muhlenberg Wildflower Meadow. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk in the wildflower meadow and along the creek to enjoy the wildflowers in their final beauty and the trees as they get ready to leaf out. Participants will explore the seeds and pods that, like the flower, have their own natural beauty and uniqueness, and learn to identify trees with no leaves by the buds, bark, and branches. Meet at the ballfield 1 parking lot at 539 Golf Road, Lancaster 17602. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org, or by telephone at 717-295-2055. Cost is $3 per person, and participants are asked to register register by noon Feb. 12.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Cabin Fever Moonrise Hike will begin at 5:45 p.m. Group size is limited for this two-mile hike, which is subject to cancellation based on poor weather or icy conditions. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A PA Fish and Boat Commission Basic Boating Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This course meets the PA requirements for boating safety certificates which are required of anyone who operates a personal water craft. The course is open to anyone 10 years old and older. A donation will be requested. Bring a lunch. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.