The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through April 2021, and all scheduled field trips through April 30, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars.The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has canceled all trap shoots until further notice because of the resurgence of COVID-19. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Scrape the Spotted Lanternfly Egg Mass Hike," for participants of all ages, will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. at Speedwell Forge County Park. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a hike to look for the overwintering egg masses and remove and destroy them. For every egg mass the group finds, it will prevent about 50 from hatching in the spring. Meet at the parking lot, located at 480 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org, or by telephone at 717-295-2055. This is a free event.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: A full moon scavenger hunt is planned for participants of all ages from 7-8 p.m., starting at the Lancaster County Park Environmental Center. Join naturalist Ann Strauss and bring a flashlight to spot items from your list. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org, or by telephone at 717-295-2055. Cost is $2 per person, and participants are asked to register register by noon Jan. 28.

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "G is for Groundhog!" is planned for participants of all ages from 9:30-10:30 a.m., starting at the Lancaster County Park Environmental Center. Join naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel as she shares long-standing traditions and natural history relating to this familiar local rodent. Participants will take a short walk to see groundhog holes and look for signs of activity. Dress for the weather and plan for a walk over uneven ground at the end. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org, or by telephone at 717-295-2055. Cost is $2 per person, and participants are asked to register register by noon Jan. 29.

SUNDAY, JAN. 31

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 1

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Family Hiking 101: Money Rocks County Park" is planned for participants ages 6 and up from 1-3 p.m. at the Money Rocks County Park. Join naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel for an afternoon hike of about 3 miles to explore winter woods and appreciate the natural world. Dress in layers for the weather and wear shoes appropriate for rocky and potentially wet trails. Bring water and a snack. Meet at the parking lot at 936 Narvon Road, Narvon, 17555. Seriously inclement weather will postpone the event one week. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org, or by telephone at 717-295-2055. Cost is $3 per person, and participants are asked to register register by noon Jan. 29.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Cabin Fever Moonrise Hike will begin at 5:45 p.m. Group size is limited for this two-mile hike, which is subject to cancellation based on poor weather or icy conditions. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A PA Fish and Boat Commission Basic Boating Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This course meets the PA requirements for boating safety certificates which are required of anyone who operates a personal water craft. The course is open to anyone 10 years old and older. A donation will be requested. Bring a lunch. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.