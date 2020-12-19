The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through April 2021, and all scheduled field trips through April 30, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars.The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. LCBC will provide an update on future club meetings, field trips and Christmas Bird Counts in November.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, Pa. 17562, has canceled all trap shoots until further notice because of the resurgence of COVID-19. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A Solstice Sunset Hike will begin at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy the beauty of the setting sun on the shortest day of the year as well as a beautiful winter woods hike. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., the club will host an impromptu hike. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are mandatory throughout the event. Carpooling is discouraged. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike about 5 moderat miles at Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are mandatory throughout the event. Carpooling is discouraged. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The Cold Moon Hike program, open to all ages, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a night hike during the December full or Cold Moon. Learn about the wildlife that is active at night during the winter. Cost is $2 per person. More information is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register online or by telephone at 717-295-2055. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

FRIDAY, JAN. 1, 2021

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A First Day Hike will begin at 11 a.m. Start the New Year off right with exercise and fresh air! We'll hike the "perimeter" of the park for a distance of about 6 miles. Pack a snack or sandwich for a break in the middle. Group size is limited. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, JAN. 10

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, JAN. 17

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for noon. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

MONDAY, JAN. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, JAN. 31

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and February. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A PA Fish and Boat Commission Basic Boating Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This course meets the PA requirements for boating safety certificates which are required of anyone who operates a personal water craft. The course is open to anyone 10 years old and older. A donation will be requested. Bring a lunch. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.