CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has resumed its monthly safety briefings for new members as well as its general membership meetings. All outdoor facilities are open, and public trap shoots have resumed on the regular weekly schedule. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through Jan. 1, 2021, and all scheduled field trips through Dec. 1, 2020. The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. LCBC will provide an update on future club meetings, field trips and Christmas Bird Counts in November. For information, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have been scheduled to resume in September. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: A limited schedule of hikes are being reintroduced. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group is, due to COVID-19 concerns, unable to provide programs and field trips as it would have wished. Summer events have been canceled, as well as several in the fall months. To keep abreast of news now, and of what we will be able to offer later, go online at QASAudubon.org. Also, check out the newsletter, new online, or sign up, using the link provided, for QAS Announce to be notified of events by email. Watch for information about the upcoming annual QAS birdseed sale.

SUNDAY, AUG. 30

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 31

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Journaling a hike: Open to ages 12 and up, to be held from 9-11 a.m. at Money Rocks County Park. Meet naturalist Alan Wissinger Meet at the trailhead at 936 Narvon Road in Narvon. Focusing on journaling tips and allowing time to practice, this hike will include stretches of easy, moderate, and difficult hiking with lots to write about. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 4. Cost is $3 per person.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 6

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Music on the Porch, a bluegrass and folk style jam, will be held from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com. Bring a lawn chair.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 4-5 easy to moderate miles at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve and on Enola Low Grade. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY SEPT. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting starting at 7 p.m. Masks should be worn to enter the building and during the business meeting. For information, call 717-587-6957.

SATURDAY SEPT. 12

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cowboy Lever Action match starting at 9 a.m. The range will open at 8 a.m. for small-bore sight-ins. Pistol cartridge and rifle sight-ins will be immediately before their respective match begins. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a reloading clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold a 3D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, youth 13-17 are $5 and ages 12 and under are free. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will host a 3D archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, juniors (ages 12-16) $3. Novelty shoot is three shots for $1. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will offer a Basic Pistol Course designed for those with limited or no experience with handguns. It will be run by an NRA-certified instructor. Class size very limited; $80 for club members; $100 for non-members. Contact training@conewagogunclub.org for registration details.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 strenuous to moderate miles at Rocky Ridge County Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Silhouette Fun Shoot, open to all, from 6 p.m. until dusk. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or call Ralph Carruthers at 717-285-2559.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be outside with social distancing and masks are required. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY SEPT. 19

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Northwest River Trail at Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY SEPT. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY SEPT. 27

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and practice opens at 8 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6.3 moderate to strenuous miles at State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.2 moderate miles at the Governor Dick Preserve. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a firearms cleaning class from 9-11 a.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be outside with social distancing and masks are required. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon, and will also host a bonfire from 6-9 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5-6 strenuous miles at Otter Creek. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and practice opens at 8 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Conewago Rail Trail west of Elizabethtown. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, at least 15 minutes early for sign-ins. The club is observing CDC and state COVID-19 restrictions, and requests that people wear masks while gathering at Buchanan Park, and practice social distancing. Carpooling is discouraged. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a situational awareness class from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.