The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Mount Gretna Trail from Colebrook Road (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Penn-Dutch Sportsmen: 40-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-15, free for kids 11 and under. The club is at 5201 Paes Road, New Holland.
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
• Munchkin Science/Spiders: Open to ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Children will read a book and learn about spider habits and spider species, then will go outside to hunt for live spiders and examine them up close in a bug container. Finally, naturalist Ann Strauss will lead the construction of a take-home bug container. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 30. Cost is $4 per child over 3 and $1 per adult.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: From 5-7 p.m. each Tuesday, the club holds trap shooting practice at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-917-3174. Additionally, the club’s indoor range is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, visit the website or call 717-653-9979.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
• Pennsylvania: Statewide archery deer season opens.
• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The group’s education committee will hold a basic handgun training class at 9 a.m. in the clubhouse, to be presented by club members Eldon Hoffman and Fred Shultz, both NRA certified instructors. The course is classroom only, with no live firing on the range, and will last 3-5 hours. This is not an NRA class for credit or certification. The course is specifically designed for people who have never handled any type of firearm and/or those who have very limited experience. The basics of safety, mechanics, and styles of pistols, ammunition, buying tips, marksmanship and maintenance will be covered. Do not bring firearms into the clubhouse. Open to all, with no fee, but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will be returned to the club. Attendance is limited to 25 people. Contact Chuck George at axle1320@ptd.net by Oct. 1 to register or for information. For upcoming events, visit the club’s website at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.
• The Art of Flint Knapping: Starting at 11 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Learn how arrowheads and other stone tools are made and what type of stone to use.For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Gunpowder Falls, Maryland. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles from Chestnut Grove Natural Area to Safe Harbor. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Walk in Penn’s Woods: Starting at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. This two-mile walk celebrates forests. Learn to identify trees, what problems trees face, and who lives in the forest. Receive a tree guide and plant a tree along the trail. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; $12. The club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
OCT. 7-11
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will host a display of mounts and furs at the annual Manheim Farm Show, and also sell steak sandwiches to support its many youth activities throughout the year. For information call 717-587-6957 or 717-951-6103.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Jeffrey Gordon, president of the American Birding Association, will present “It's Too Late to Stop Now: Sharing the Gospel of Birding in the 21st Century” at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend, free, and may call 717-984-2738 or visit lancasterbirdclub.org for information.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
• Tots in Tow: The “Go Batty!” program starts at 10 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers will learn about the only flying mammal and their lifestyle as a nocturnal animal. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
• Lancaster County Bird Club: There are two free field trips on this date. Bruce Carl will lead the Big Sit — an annual, international, noncompetitive birding event hosted by Bird Watcher's Digest — at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, up the hill overlooking the visitors' center, starting before dawn and going into the evening. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or carls94@ptd.net for information. In the second event, Roger Stoner is leading a trip for beginners and all other interested persons at the Chestnut Grove Natural Area in Manor Township. The walk starts at 9 a.m. and will last about two hours. Binoculars will be available to borrow. Register by 6 p.m. Oct. 11 by calling Stoner at 717-393-9030. For more information about the LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• The Year of the Tree: This family program for children and their caregivers starts at 10:30 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Journey into the forest to learn about trees. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5-6 moderate/strenuous miles on Walnut Run and boulder field. There will be hills and 5 stream crossings. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Fitness hike: Monthly event starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A fast-paced 4- to 6-mile journey through the park. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
• Sierra Club: The Lancaster Group will present “Climate Change and Your Health” at 7 p.m. in the Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster. Admission is free. The speaker will be family physician Alan S. Peterson, former director of environmental and community medicine at Lancaster General Health. Refreshments will be available and a discussion will follow the talk. Email janedruce@gmail.com for information.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road., Manheim. For information call 717-587-6957. Applications for membership are available.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Green Lane Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles on the Lower Conestoga Trail from Holtwood Recreation Area to Norman Wood Bridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The program “Spotted Lanternfly: It's Here in Lebanon County!” will be presented by Mary Lott at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Rosemary Spreha will lead a trip — limited to 12 people — to Hidden Valley, Schuylkill County, to observe Saw-whet Owl banding. Participants will meet at the banding station at 6:30 p.m. Contact Spreha at 717-657-0271 or rspreha@gmail.com to make a reservation and for directions to the banding site. For more information about the LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on tConewago Trail outside of Elizabethtown (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
• Penn State Extension: The workshop “In our Corner of the Garden: The Monarch Butterfly's Journey,” participants will learn about the butterflies, and to create a habitat for the adult monarch's arrival in the spring and summer. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip to Blue Marsh Lake/Union Canal Trail for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Weis Market (east of Lebanon) parking lot, southwest section. Free and open to the public. For information, contact leader Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 or go online at QASAudubon.org.