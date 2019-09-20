The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
• National Hunting and Fishing Day: A celebration at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Activities include trapping and K-9 demonstrations, archery, muzzleloader shooting, fly tying, waterfowl calling and more. Call 717-733-1512 for information.
• Fox Harbor Archers: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; $5 for kids under 16. The club is at 273 Indian Head Road, Columbia.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles with Mark Burgin (856-304-4426), either at Ridley Creek State Park or Brandywine State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Conewago Trail in Elizabethtown. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starting at 1:30 p.m. Three miles for hikers over the age of 50. Meet at the Governor Dick parking lot along route 117. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: From 5-7 p.m. each Tuesday, the club holds trap shooting practice at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For more information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-917-3174. Additionally, the club’s indoor range is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, visit the website or call 717-653-9979.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free public program presented by Patricia Barber will examine Pennsylvania's recovery of the bald eagle. Along with a recount of the recovery will be discussion of this species’ biology, current status and protections, and potential threats. Meet at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For more information, call 269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Homeschool Wednesday/Pond Life: Open to ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Homeschool science classes continue Wednesday mornings with programs geared for ages 8 through 12. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will lead students as they explore and discover macroscopic and microscopic life in Fluctuating Pond. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes or boots for the muddy pond. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 24. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
• Bird life history: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 6-7 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. This final program of future ornithologist William Young’s series of three will address bird biology with a focus on the life history of birds. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 26. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free field trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be contacted at 717-273-0487. All are welcome. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip to Noel Dorwart Natural Area. Seth McComsey will lead a field trip to look for fall migrants with Connecticut Warbler as one of the target species. This park in East Hempfield Township is easy walking on well-maintained trails. Meet McComsey at 7 a.m. in the parking lot on Good Drive, just north of the railroad crossing and south of Harrisburg Pike. Contact McComsey at stagnantage@aol.com or 717-517-1503 by 6 p.m. Sept. 27 for momre information.
• In search of the pawpaw patch: Starting at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. What is a pawpaw? Participants will take a walk to look for pawpaw trees and learn about their fruit and the wildlife that benefit from the tree. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Botanizing/Tree ID: Open to ages 14 and up, to be held from 11 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Are you a plant nerd? Do you want to impress your friends with your outstanding knowledge of trees? For the lastest installment in the Botanizing series, naturalist Emily Snyder will guide you on a tree identification hike where you will learn how to confidently identify the trees of our Pennsylvania forests. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 27. Cost is $2 per person.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Mount Gretna Trail from Colebrook Road (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: A Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructor. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fee is $80 for club members, $100 for non-members, and covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.To register, send a check to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Checks should be payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club. Be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.
• Penn-Dutch Sportsmen: 40-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-15, free for kids 11 and under. The club is at 5201 Paes Road, New Holland.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
• Munchkin Science/Spiders: Open to ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Children will read a book and learn about spider habits and spider species, then will go outside to hunt for live spiders and examine them up close in a bug container. Finally, naturalist Ann Strauss will lead the construction of a take-home bug container. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 30. Cost is $4 per child over 3 and $1 per adult.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
• The Art of Flint Knapping: Starting at 11 a.m., at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Learn how arrowheads and other stone tools are made and what type of stone to use.For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Gunpowder Falls, Maryland. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles from Chestnut Grove Natural Area to Safe Harbor. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Walk in Penn’s Woods: Starting at 1:30 p.m., at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. This two-mile walk celebrates forests. Learn to identify trees, what problems trees face, and who lives in the forest. Receive a tree guide and plant a tree along the trail. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
OCT. 7-11
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will host a display of mounts and furs at the annual Manheim Farm Show, and also sell steak sandwiches to support its many youth activities throughout the year. For information call 717-587-6957 or 717-951-6103.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5-6 moderate/strenuous miles on Walnut Run and boulder field. There will be hills and 5 stream crossings. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road., Manheim. For information call 717-587-6957. Applications for membership are available.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Green Lane Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles on the Lower Conestoga Trail from Holtwood Recreation Area to Norman Wood Bridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on tConewago Trail outside of Elizabethtown (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
• Penn State Extension: The workshop “In our Corner of the Garden: The Monarch Butterfly's Journey,” participants will learn about the butterflies, and to create a habitat for the adult monarch's arrival in the spring and summer. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon.