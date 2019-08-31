The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
• Music on the porch: Bluegrass jam at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Bring a lawn chair. Pickers are welcome. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $12 for adults; free for kids 12 and under. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
• Chestnut Hill Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 6 a.m.-1 p.m.; $12 for adults; $3 for kids 15-17; free for kids 14 and under. The club is at 351 Quarry Road, Morgantown.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 7-11 a.m.; $12. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
MONDAY, SEPT. 2
• Lancaster Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $12 for adults; free for kids 12 and under. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
• Chestnut Hill Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 6 a.m.-1 p.m.; $12 for adults; $3 for kids 15-17; free for kids 14 and under. The club is at 351 Quarry Road, Morgantown.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 7-11 a.m.; $12. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. The club is at 327 South Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 3
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The indoor range at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, call 717-653-9979 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 36 Sportsmans Drive, Paradise.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: A reloading clinic, presented by an NRA instructor, will be held at 8 a.m. Open to both members and non-members. Novice and experienced reloaders alike are welcome to attend. Safe procedures, equipment and supplies needed are among the topics to be covered. Class is limited to 25 people. To register, contact Art Cassot at avcassot@yahoo.com. EPSA is located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: 30-target 3D shoot in wooded course from 7 a.m. to noon at 85 Range Road. Adults $9, ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food will be available. For more information call 717-944-7078 (717-653-1648 on day of shoot).
• Bouldering clinic: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. All ages are invited to learn about the sport of rock climbing. Rain date Sept. 8, same time. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Paddle in the park: Open to ages 4 and up. Join naturalists Lisa J. Sanchez and Brandon Pentz to try paddling a canoe. Sign up for one or more of the time slots (10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m.) to learn basic paddling strokes. Participants will be shown techniques and given safety instructions on land. Once in the canoe, skills may be practiced in the flat water of an area in the Conestoga River. Meet at 877 Rockford Road (intersection of Rockford and Williamson roads). Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 6. Cost is $5 per person per hour.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
• Columbia Fish and Game: Annual Charles Newcomer Memorial Black Powder Shoot begins at 9 a.m. Walk through a wooded course shooting blackpowder rifle at targets 15-30 yards away; $10 for adults; $5 for juniors. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ian Gardner will lead a 7 a.m. field trip to Chestnut Grove Natural Area, an ideal place to view wildlife and observe nature due to habitat diversity, which includes stream corridors, wetlands, open water, grasslands and forested uplands, as well as its location along the Susquehanna River migratory corridor. Target species for this field trip are migrating raptors and shorebirds, songbirds and grassland birds. CGNA is located south of Washington Boro. Follow River Road for 2.1 miles past the Turkey Hill processing plant to the point where River Road makes a sharp turn to the right. Stay on River Road for .7 miles to where Chestnut Grove Road goes straight ahead and River Road makes a sharp turn to the left. Stay on Chestnut Grove Road for .2 miles. CGNA parking lot is on the right. Be prepared to walk on trails and service roads mostly in the sun. Snacks, water, sunscreen, and insect repellent are recommended. Contact Gardner at 717-350-5815 or gardnie07@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: 30-target 3D shoot in wooded course from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 85 Range Road. Adults $9, ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food will be available. For more information call 717-944-7078 (717-653-1648 on day of shoot).
• Fall micro-gardening: Open to all ages, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. This program is designed for those wanting to create a starter garden of their favorite herbs or vegetables. With the help of naturalist Vanessa Stager, participants will create micro-gardens using recycled materials such as k-cups to begin the process of a garden. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 6. Cost is $2 per person and $3 per garden.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly membership meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Applications for 2020 membership now available. Call 717-665-7729.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting, 7 p.m., at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Also, Peggy Hentz, founder of Red Creek Wildlife Center, will bring four birds — a hawk, an owl, a vulture and another to be determined — for the Basic Introduction to Raptors program, set for 7-8:30 p.m. and appropriate for children of kindergarten age and up. It should also be enjoyed by adults. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-725-2717 or 717-984-2738, or go online at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
• Full moon hike: Set for 7:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. An evening hike without the use of flashlights. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
• Pond fishing for beginners: In this GEARS class, set for 4-6 p.m. (raindate Sept. 15), beginners will be provided with rod, reel, tackle and bait and be instructed on how to use the equipment. All ages are welcome. Over age 16 must have a Pennsylvania fishing license. To register or for more information, visit GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• Mushroom appreciation hike: Set for 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Eastern Penn Mushroomers will lead this identifcation walk. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip to Dead End Road Area (SGL 156). Larry Bernhardt and Josh Schultz will lead a trip to locate migrants such as thrushes, vireos and warblers. Meet at 7 a.m. at the large parking lot on the right side of Dead End Road, on the left off Route 322 about three miles west of Brickerville. Contact Bernhardt at sjbernhardt@verizon.net or 717-872-2946 by 6 p.m. the day before for more information or to register.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
• Columbia Fish and Game: 3-D shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Fitness hike: Starting at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Faster-paced 4-6 miles. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip to State Game Lands No. 220 is set for 7 a.m. to noon, led by Bruce Carl. The group will spend the morning looking for migrant species that may include flycatchers, thrushes, vireos, raptors, sparrows and warblers, specifically the possibility of Connecticut Warbler. Bring snacks, water, and be prepared for the weather and for ticks. Meet at the SGL 220 parking lot along Swamp Church Road just outside of Reinholds. No restrooms available. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or carls94@ptd.net by 6 p.m. the day before for more information or to register.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Offering the Pennsylvania hunter-trapper education class for ages over 11. The course, set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is free and will be held at the Manheim Farm Show Complex, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Participants must register on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, pgc.pa.gov, or call 717-283-9198 for information.
• Hemlock Archery: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; 11-under, free with a paying adult. Contact Kyle at 717-306-8782 for more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
• Hemlock Archery: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; 11-under, free with a paying adult. Contact Kyle at 717-306-8782 for more information.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free public program presented by Patricia Barber will examine Pennsylvania's recovery of the bald eagle. Along with a recount of the recovery will be discussion of this species’ biology, current status and protections, and potential threats. Meet at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For more information, call 269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free field trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be contacted at 717-273-0487. All are welcome. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: A Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructor. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fee is $80 for club members, $100 for non-members, and covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.To register, send a check to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Checks should be payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club. Be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.