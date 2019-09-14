The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5-6 strenuous miles at Otter Creek, on the Mason-Dixon Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Columbia Fish and Game: 3-D shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Fitness hike: Starting at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Faster-paced 4-6 miles. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip to State Game Lands No. 220 is set for 7 a.m. to noon, led by Bruce Carl. The group will spend the morning looking for migrant species that may include flycatchers, thrushes, vireos, raptors, sparrows and warblers, specifically the possibility of Connecticut Warbler. Bring snacks, water, and be prepared for the weather and for ticks. Meet at the SGL 220 parking lot along Swamp Church Road just outside of Reinholds. No restrooms available. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or carls94@ptd.net by 6 p.m. the day before for more information or to register.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $12. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
• Columbia Fish and Game: 30-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10 for adults; $3 for kids 12-16. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The indoor range at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, call 717-653-9979 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
• Munchkin Science/Butterflies: Open to ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Exhibit Farmhouse. Naturalist Ann Strauss will teach the children interesting facts about butterflies as well as how to recognize some common species. They will then be given the opportunity to catch and closely examine butterflies. The group will also spend some time searching for Monarch caterpillars and chrysalids on milkweed plants. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 16. Cost is $3 per child ages 3 and up, and $1 per adult.
• Butterflies: Open to all ages, to be held from 4-5 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Exhibit Farmhouse. Naturalist Ann Strauss, will teach interesting facts about butterflies, then lead the group in observing Monarch caterpillars and possibly Monarch butterfly chrysalids before using nets to catch butterflies and examine them up close. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 16. Cost is $3 per child ages 3 and up, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 36 Sportsmans Drive, Paradise.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
• Beginner birding: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 6-7 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Future ornithologist William Young is participating in the American Birding Association’s Young Birder of the Year Contest. One module he is participating in is “Conservation and Community,” in which he takes on projects that better his community and raise awareness about avian life. Accordingly, he is teaching a few classes at the Lancaster County Environmental Center. This first program of his series of three will consist of a Powerpoint presentation and a discussion about birding basics, such as identification and field guide/binocular usage. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 19. Cost is $2 per person.
• Advanced birding: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. This second program of future ornithologist William Young’s series of three is designed to improve birding skills, and touch upon more advanced topics including birding by impression, feather edges technique, birding by ear and more. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 19. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Offering the Pennsylvania hunter-trapper education class for ages over 11. The course, set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is free and will be held at the Manheim Farm Show Complex, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Participants must register on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, pgc.pa.gov, or call 717-283-9198 for information.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Carl Groff will lead the count at the Ironville Community Park Raptor Watch, a hawk watch that will take place in the Ironville Community Park parking lot off Prospect Road starting at 9:30 a.m. The viewing area is level and comfortable. Bring chairs and a lunch. The site has public restrooms and a pavilion. Target species will include broad-winged hawk, American kestrel, osprey, bald eagle, and sharp-shinned hawk. The watch will continue until the flight ends. Participants may come and go as they wish. Binoculars are needed and a spotting scope is helpful. Contact Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net by 6 p.m. Sept. 20 for more information.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Nature journaling: Starting at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Secret Plant Scavenger Hunt. Learn plant sketching tips, draw a plant outside, and have your partner find the plant you drew. Bring your own journal. For adults and children over the age of 8. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Equinox mindfulness hike: Open to ages 15 and up, to be held from 9-10 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Kinglet Trailhead, 1098 Rockford Road, Lancaster ( near restrooms by Pavilion 3\!q ).Honor the fall equinox with an introductory practice in mindfulness. Building on the tenets of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, naturalist Kristyn Small will lead this walking meditation and guide participants in sensory awareness. The hiking trail is relatively flat and under a half-mile in length. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 20. Cost is $2 per person.
• Fall wildflower walk and seed bomb craft: Open to ages 8 and up, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Exhibit Farmhouse. Join naturalist Ivana Shandor Bradley for a hike in search of late summer and early autumn wildflowers. Participants will discuss how our local flora benefits the landscape and fauna this time of year and how the flowers are preparing for the coming winter. Prior to the hike the group will make seed bombs that can be taken home to plant. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 20. Cost is $4 per person.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles with Mark Burgin (856-304-4426), either at Ridley Creek State Park or Brandywine State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Conewago Trail in Elizabethtown. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starting at 1:30 p.m. Three miles for hikers over the age of 50. Meet at the Governor Dick parking lot along route 117. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free public program presented by Patricia Barber will examine Pennsylvania's recovery of the bald eagle. Along with a recount of the recovery will be discussion of this species’ biology, current status and protections, and potential threats. Meet at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For more information, call 269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Homeschool Wednesday/Pond Life: Open to ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Homeschool science classes continue Wednesday mornings with programs geared for ages 8 through 12. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will lead students as they explore and discover macroscopic and microscopic life in Fluctuating Pond. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes or boots for the muddy pond. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 24. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
• Bird life history: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 6-7 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. This final program of future ornithologist William Young’s series of three will address bird biology with a focus on the life history of birds. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 26. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free field trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be contacted at 717-273-0487. All are welcome. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip to Noel Dorwart Natural Area. Seth McComsey will lead a field trip to look for fall migrants with Connecticut Warbler as one of the target species. This park in East Hempfield Township is easy walking on well-maintained trails. Meet McComsey at 7 a.m. in the parking lot on Good Drive, just north of the railroad crossing and south of Harrisburg Pike. Contact McComsey at stagnantage@aol.com or 717-517-1503 by 6 p.m. Sept. 27 for momre information.
• In search of the pawpaw patch: Starting at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. What is a pawpaw? Participants will take a walk to look for pawpaw trees and learn about their fruit and the wildlife that benefit from the tree. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Botanizing/Tree ID: Open to ages 14 and up, to be held from 11 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Are you a plant nerd? Do you want to impress your friends with your outstanding knowledge of trees? For the lastest installment in the Botanizing series, naturalist Emily Snyder will guide you on a tree identification hike where you will learn how to confidently identify the trees of our Pennsylvania forests. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 27. Cost is $2 per person.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Mount Gretna Trail from Colebrook Road (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: A Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructor. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fee is $80 for club members, $100 for non-members, and covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.To register, send a check to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Checks should be payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club. Be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
• Munchkin Science/Spiders: Open to ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Children will read a book and learn about spider habits and spider species, then will go outside to hunt for live spiders and examine them up close in a bug container. Finally, naturalist Ann Strauss will lead the construction of a take-home bug container. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 30. Cost is $4 per child over 3 and $1 per adult.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Gunpowder Falls, Maryland. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles from Chestnut Grove Natural Area to Safe Harbor. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5-6 moderate/strenuous miles on Walnut Run and boulder field. There will be hills and 5 stream crossings. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Green Lane Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles on the Lower Conestoga Trail from Holtwood Recreation Area to Norman Wood Bridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on tConewago Trail outside of Elizabethtown (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.