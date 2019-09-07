The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve in Narvon. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 7-11 a.m.; $12. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Annual Charles Newcomer Memorial Black Powder Shoot begins at 9 a.m. Walk through a wooded course shooting blackpowder rifle at targets 15-30 yards away; $10 for adults; $5 for juniors. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ian Gardner will lead a 7 a.m. field trip to Chestnut Grove Natural Area, an ideal place to view wildlife and observe nature due to habitat diversity, which includes stream corridors, wetlands, open water, grasslands and forested uplands, as well as its location along the Susquehanna River migratory corridor. Target species for this field trip are migrating raptors and shorebirds, songbirds and grassland birds. CGNA is located south of Washington Boro. Follow River Road for 2.1 miles past the Turkey Hill processing plant to the point where River Road makes a sharp turn to the right. Stay on River Road for .7 miles to where Chestnut Grove Road goes straight ahead and River Road makes a sharp turn to the left. Stay on Chestnut Grove Road for .2 miles. CGNA parking lot is on the right. Be prepared to walk on trails and service roads mostly in the sun. Snacks, water, sunscreen, and insect repellent are recommended. Contact Gardner at 717-350-5815 or gardnie07@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: 30-target 3D shoot in wooded course from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 85 Range Road. Adults $9, ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food will be available. For more information call 717-944-7078 (717-653-1648 on day of shoot).
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The indoor range at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, call 717-653-9979 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mill Creek Macros: Open to ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Homeschool science classes continue Wednesday mornings. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will lead students as they explore and quantify Mill Creek macroinvertebrate life. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes for the stream; sandals of any sort and crocs (they float away) are not allowed. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 10. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly membership meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Applications for 2020 membership now available. Call 717-665-7729.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting, 7 p.m., at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Also, Peggy Hentz, founder of Red Creek Wildlife Center, will bring four birds — a hawk, an owl, a vulture and another to be determined — for the Basic Introduction to Raptors program, set for 7-8:30 p.m. and appropriate for children of kindergarten age and up. It should also be enjoyed by adults. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-725-2717 or 717-984-2738, or go online at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 36 Sportsmans Drive, Paradise.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
• Full moon hike: Set for 7:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. An evening hike without the use of flashlights. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
• Pond fishing for beginners: In this GEARS class, set for 4-6 p.m. (raindate Sept. 15), beginners will be provided with rod, reel, tackle and bait and be instructed on how to use the equipment. All ages are welcome. Over age 16 must have a Pennsylvania fishing license. To register or for more information, visit GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• Mushroom appreciation hike: Set for 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Eastern Penn Mushroomers will lead this identifcation walk. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip to Dead End Road Area (SGL 156). Larry Bernhardt and Josh Schultz will lead a trip to locate migrants such as thrushes, vireos and warblers. Meet at 7 a.m. at the large parking lot on the right side of Dead End Road, on the left off Route 322 about three miles west of Brickerville. Contact Bernhardt at sjbernhardt@verizon.net or 717-872-2946 by 6 p.m. the day before for more information or to register.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Botanizing/Fall Flora: Open to ages 14 and up, to be held from 11 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Central Park’s Exhibit Farmhouse. To kick off this series, naturalist Emily Snyder will guide participants on a fall flora identification hike where they will learn how to confidently identify common herbaceous plants of Pennsylvania. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 13. Cost is $2 per person.
• Harvest Moon night hike: Open to ages 8 and up, to be held from 8-9 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Aaron Hasircoglu will lead a hike by the light of the harvest moon. Participants will look and listen for signs of animals and enjoy a quiet evening hike through Central Park. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 13. Cost is $2 per person.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5-6 strenuous miles at Otter Creek, on the Mason-Dixon Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Columbia Fish and Game: 3-D shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Fitness hike: Starting at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Faster-paced 4-6 miles. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip to State Game Lands No. 220 is set for 7 a.m. to noon, led by Bruce Carl. The group will spend the morning looking for migrant species that may include flycatchers, thrushes, vireos, raptors, sparrows and warblers, specifically the possibility of Connecticut Warbler. Bring snacks, water, and be prepared for the weather and for ticks. Meet at the SGL 220 parking lot along Swamp Church Road just outside of Reinholds. No restrooms available. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or carls94@ptd.net by 6 p.m. the day before for more information or to register.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $12. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
• Columbia Fish and Game: 30-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10 for adults; $3 for kids 12-16. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Reptile Lady: Open to ages 3 and up, to be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Kelsey Frey will lead youngsters in learning all about snakes. Explore live snakes from around the world and study their basic biology and unique features. A small group atmosphere includes time for questions and photo opportunities. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 13. Cost is $2 per person ages 3 and up.
• Wild edibles plant walk: Open to ages 8 and up, to be held from 4-5 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead participants on a walk focusing on what plants are edible and how they can be prepared. (There will be no eating wild edibles because of treatment for the spotted lanternfly in Central Park.) Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 13. Cost is $2 per person.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Offering the Pennsylvania hunter-trapper education class for ages over 11. The course, set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is free and will be held at the Manheim Farm Show Complex, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Participants must register on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, pgc.pa.gov, or call 717-283-9198 for information.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Nature journaling: Starting at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Secret Plant Scavenger Hunt. Learn plant sketching tips, draw a plant outside, and have your partner find the plant you drew. Bring your own journal. For adults and children over the age of 8. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles with Mark Burgin (856-304-4426), either at Ridley Creek State Park or Brandywine State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Conewago Trail in Elizabethtown. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. All North American game animals. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; kids 11-under, free with a paying adult. For more information, contact Kyle at 717-306-8782.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starting at 1:30 p.m. Three miles for hikers over the age of 50. Meet at the Governor Dick parking lot along route 117. For more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free public program presented by Patricia Barber will examine Pennsylvania's recovery of the bald eagle. Along with a recount of the recovery will be discussion of this species’ biology, current status and protections, and potential threats. Meet at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For more information, call 269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free field trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be contacted at 717-273-0487. All are welcome. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Mount Gretna Trail from Colebrook Road (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: A Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructor. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fee is $80 for club members, $100 for non-members, and covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.To register, send a check to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Checks should be payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club. Be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.