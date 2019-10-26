The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Conewago Trail outside of Elizabethtown (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Golden Eagle hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Go 2-3 miles at a gentle pace; for hikers over age 50. There are rocks and hills. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, OCT. 28
• Hunting: Statewide archery bear season opens and runs through Nov. 9.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
• Penn State Extension: The workshop “In our Corner of the Garden: The Monarch Butterfly's Journey,” participants will learn about the butterflies, and to create a habitat for the adult monarch's arrival in the spring and summer. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip to Blue Marsh Lake/Union Canal Trail for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Weis Market (east of Lebanon) parking lot, southwest section. Free and open to the public. For information, contact leader Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Munchkin science — bats: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. In the spirit of Halloween, the children will learn interesting facts about bats and why they are a symbol of Halloween, then read a book and make a bat craft to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 28. Cost is $4 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: From 5-7 p.m. each Tuesday, the club holds trap shooting practice at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-917-3174. Additionally, the club’s indoor range is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, visit the website or call 717-653-9979.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
• Fall birds: Open to ages 16 and up, to be held from 3-4 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. This is a program for beginning and experienced birders alike. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead a walk with a focus on the birds of the forest and the field. If participants would like to use our binoculars for the hour, indicate the number needed when registering. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 1. Cost is $2 per person.
• Mindfulness in nature hike: Starts at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Being in nature is good for you, as participants will discover on this half-mile hike to slow down and get in touch with the senses. Cost is $3 per person. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• November nocturne: Starts at 6 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna.Rain date is Nov. 9. Enjoy a nighttime hike to the tower, where a crackling fire awaits. There'll be refreshments, music, climbing the tower, and more. Cost is $3 per person, $10 per family. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: Sighting-in Day from 1-3 p.m. at the outdoor rifle ranges, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Open to the public. No cost, and targets will be available. For information call either 717-665-7729 or 717-951-6103.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles with John Hamilton (717-898-0595) along the Conestoga Trail from Pequea to Norman Wood Bridge. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles, part on the Conestoga Trail System, part on roads, and part in Speedwell Forge County Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Music by the fireplace: From 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Bluegrass music jam. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Nature journal and discovery: Open to children ages 4 and up, to be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. This program is perfect for children who love to create art and explore nature. With the help of naturalist Vanessa Stager, children will begin by creating and decorating their own nature journals, then explore the Central Park trails in search of items to document. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 1. Cost is $3 per child, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
• Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster: The presentation “How 10 Million Trees Will Impact Pennsylvania's Environment and Economy” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster. A $5 donation is requested for non-members. For information, visit townandcountrygardenclub.net.
• Homeschool Wednesday — carnivores: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will introduce mammals in general before engaging students in a study of local carnivores. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 5. Cost is $4 per child, and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
• Cow eye and sheep heart dissection: Open to children ages 10 and up, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Only three spaces remain. Join naturalist Ann Strauss for an of biological science. Participants will learn background information before the dissection of each specimen in order to make the process more interesting and meaningful. Each participant will have their own specimens to dissect. Parents planning to drop their children off must come into the building to sign the drop-off form. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 24. Cost is $11 per dissector and $1.00 per observer.
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
• Toddlers in Tow: The “Animals in Winter” program, for children ages 2-5, starts at 10 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Participants learn how animals get ready for a season that can be difficult for survival. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The next aspect of EPSA's Wilderness Survival program, “Sheltering and Fires with Practical Application,” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the clubhouse. The program — presented by Michael Payne and Peter Crittenden, both retired US Army Special Forces and urban and wilderness survival instructors — focuses on short-term wilderness survival and has no prerequisites for attendance. There is no fee, and the class is open to all members and non-members. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will be returned to the club. Attendance isstrictly limited to 24 people. For information or to register, contact Art Cassot by email at avcassot@yahoo.com by Nov. 5. For upcoming club events, visit the club website at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.
SUNDAY, NOV. 10
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5-6 moderate to strenuous miles at Middle Creek. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Faster-paced 4 to 6 miles with rocks and hills. Wear sturdy shoes. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
• Munchkin science — space: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss’ program starts with a book. Children will use blow up planets to lay out the solar system, learn a few facts, then be given a chance to create their own planet to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 8. Cost is $4 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Brent Horton, an assistant professor of biology at Millersville University, will present “White-throated Sparrows: A Closer Look at Plumage and Behavioral Polymorphism” at a 7 p.m. club meeting at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. For more information about the program or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for information.
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: An NRA Basic Pistol Class will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. To register or for information call 717-653-9979 or email adwolf7812@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: An NRA Basic Pistol Class will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. To register or for information call 717-653-9979 or email adwolf7812@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Pine Grove Furnace in the Ridge Road area. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 strenuous miles, on the Turkey Hill Trail and Enola Low Grade Trail, with one big hill and rugged terrain. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail at the Expo Center for the observation of local birds. Meet at 9 a.m. at LVRT adjacent to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center. Leader is Jim Fiorentino, 717-269-0675. All welcome. Free. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The program “Wild Edible Plants,” will be presented by Debbie Naha-Koretzky. Meet at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles, on the Warwick Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.