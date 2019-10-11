The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5-6 moderate/strenuous miles on Walnut Run and boulder field. There will be hills and 5 stream crossings. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Fitness hike: Monthly event starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A fast-paced 4- to 6-mile journey through the park. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, OCT. 14
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: From 5-7 p.m. each Tuesday, the club holds trap shooting practice at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-917-3174. Additionally, the club’s indoor range is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, visit the website or call 717-653-9979.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
• Sierra Club: The Lancaster Group will present “Climate Change and Your Health” at 7 p.m. in the Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster. Admission is free. The speaker will be family physician Alan S. Peterson, former director of environmental and community medicine at Lancaster General Health. Refreshments will be available and a discussion will follow the talk. Email janedruce@gmail.com for information.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road., Manheim. For information call 717-587-6957. Applications for membership are available.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
• Safe boating class: Offered by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 14-01 of Lancaster from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at ARCONIC, Lancaster. Call Matt Samuel at 717-581-3434 to register.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Tree ring relief art: Open to ages 12 and up, to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Kristyn Small to make a modern work of art: a woodcut relief print. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 18. Cost is $8 per person.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Green Lane Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles on the Lower Conestoga Trail from Holtwood Recreation Area to Norman Wood Bridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Cider making with Johnny Appleseed: Open to all ages, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Brandon Pentz for a peek into the life and times of this legendary figure. Participants will explore the history of the apple tree and make fresh cider with an old-fashioned press. Signed liability forms are required. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 17. Cost is $3 per person.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The program “Spotted Lanternfly: It's Here in Lebanon County!” will be presented by Mary Lott at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
• Homeschool Wednesday/Evergreens: Open to ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. As deciduous trees drop leaves, evergreens become more prominent in the landscape. With naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel, students will learn common local coniferous trees and other evergreen plants. Dress for the weather as class is outdoors. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 22. Cost is $3 per child, and $1 per adult.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Rosemary Spreha will lead a trip — limited to 12 people — to Hidden Valley, Schuylkill County, to observe Saw-whet Owl banding. Participants will meet at the banding station at 6:30 p.m. Contact Spreha at 717-657-0271 or rspreha@gmail.com to make a reservation and for directions to the banding site. For more information about the LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• A SuperNATURAL celebration: Open to all ages, to be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Brandon Pentz on a journey to shine a light on things that go bump in the night. Learn the history of Halloween, how other cultures celebrate the season, and gain a newfound respect for some not so creepy critters. Come for the candy and punch, stay for the night hike. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 24. Cost is $3 per person.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
• Nature exploration and pumpkin creation: Open to ages 4 and up, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Create a no-carve pumpkin using materials found in nature with the help of naturalist Vanessa Stager. Participants will go on a nature scavenger hunt and collect items such as pinecones, leaves, acorns and twigs, then design faces for the pumpkins. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 25. Cost is $2 per person and $2 per pumpkin.
• Campfire with wildlife and history at the Vesta: Open to all ages, to be held from 6-8 p.m. at 26 Furnace Road, Marietta. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez and the Musselman Vesta restoration volunteers for a campfire and an evening of history from the local iron industry. Bring along a chair and a flashlight. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 25. Cost is $3 per person.
• Family night hike: Monthly event starts at 6 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Enjoy the sounds and smells of an evening walk. Group size is limited, so registration is required. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Conewago Trail outside of Elizabethtown (2.5 miles out and back). Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Speedwell Forge autumn hike: Open to ages 6 and up, to be held from 1-3 p.m. at Speedwell Forge County Park, 480 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will lead a hike to savor the fall foliage in wetlands and woodlands. Dress for the weather and wear shoes appropriate for hiking several miles on potentially muddy, rocky, and hilly trails; bring water. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 25. Cost is $3 per person.
• Golden Eagle hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Go 2-3 miles at a gentle pace; for hikers over age 50. There are rocks and hills. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
• Penn State Extension: The workshop “In our Corner of the Garden: The Monarch Butterfly's Journey,” participants will learn about the butterflies, and to create a habitat for the adult monarch's arrival in the spring and summer. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip to Blue Marsh Lake/Union Canal Trail for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Weis Market (east of Lebanon) parking lot, southwest section. Free and open to the public. For information, contact leader Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Munchkin Science/Bats: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. In the spirit of Halloween, the children will learn interesting facts about bats and why they are a symbol of Halloween, then read a book and make a bat craft to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 28. Cost is $4 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
• Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster: The presentation “How 10 Million Trees Will Impact Pennsylvania's Environment and Economy” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster. A $5 donation is requested for non-members. For information, visit townandcountrygardenclub.net.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The next aspect of EPSA's Wilderness Survival program, “Sheltering and Fires with Practical Application,” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the clubhouse. The program — presented by Michael Payne and Peter Crittenden, both retired US Army Special Forces and urban and wilderness survival instructors — focuses on short-term wilderness survival and has no prerequisites for attendance. There is no fee, and the class is open to all members and non-members. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will be returned to the club. Attendance isstrictly limited to 24 people. For information or to register, contact Art Cassot by email at avcassot@yahoo.com by Nov. 5. For upcoming club events, visit the club website at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Brent Horton, an assistant professor of biology at Millersville University, will present “White-throated Sparrows: A Closer Look at Plumage and Behavioral Polymorphism” at a 7 p.m. club meeting at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. For more information about the program or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.