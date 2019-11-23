The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles, on the Warwick Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A 2- to 3-mile hike at a gentle pace for hikers over the age of 50. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, NOV. 25
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
• Munchkin science — animal tracks: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will read Dr. Seuss's “Foot Book” before comparing human feet to a variety of animals. Kids may select animal tracks from the stamping collection to make track prints on butcher block paper. They will then assemble a track book to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 25. Cost is $4 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club’s indoor range, at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-653-9979.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
• Owl prowl: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a night of looking and listening for owls. Participants will begin inside looking at the life cycle of Lancaster County owls, then will become familiar with their nesting habits, special features and their sounds. The group will then go outside to attract owls that live in Central Park. Dress for the weather. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 26. Cost is $3 per person.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
• Leave the crowds behind: Open to ages 6 and up, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Money Rocks County Park, 936 Narvon Road, Narvon. Join naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel to examine rocks and look for blooming witch hazel on a late fall hike. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking on hilly and rocky trails for three to four miles. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 27. Cost is $3 per person.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at St. Anthony’s Wilderness Area. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Mount Gretna. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Christmas music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. This month’s bluegrass jam shares a bit of the holiday spirit. In addition to traditional bluegrass songs there will be songs to celebrate the season. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. At 5 p.m., the Environmental Center will close for the winter through February except for special programs.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
• Homeschool Wednesday — Omnivores: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will help students discover some of the area’s most infamous mammals. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 3. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
• Mini Ecosystems — terrarium in a jar: Open to children ages 8 and up, to be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. Naturalist Aaron Hasircoglu will teach about plants, invertebrates and creating a miniature ecosystem, and lead the building of terrariums. All supplies will be provided. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 4. Cost is $2 per person and $8 per terrarium.
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles at Kain Park around Lake Williams, York County. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
• Munchkin science — mammals: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead an up-close examination of furs, skulls and skeletons. Participants will also play with mammal tracks and make track books to take home. Lastly, there will be an exploration walk to look for signs that show mammals have been in the neighborhood. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 9. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Join in the club’s annual holiday social gathering, as members share their favorite slides and digital photos. The social begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a plate of holiday treats to share. Drinks will be provided. Meet in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or gon online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Election of officers for 2020. For information, call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Mike Defina will present “Birding with BQ in AZ” — a recap of a Brian Quindlen-led group trip to Southeastern Arizona — at a 7 p.m. club meeting at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. For more information about the program or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Blue Marsh Lake. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 strenuous miles at Martic Township Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Solanco Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Bob Schutsky at 717-548-3303 or info@birdtreks.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The QAS 40th annual Christmas Bird Count will be held. The event includes walking and driving to count birds within a prescribed area. Contact Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 for information. Open to all.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Christmas Bird Count for kids (and adults) will be held from 9-11 a.m. Contact coordinator John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com to participate. This event, designed to introduce young people to winter birding and nature at Lancaster County Central Park, is appropriate for children ages 6 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult, but adults without children are also welcome to join the group. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 strenuous miles at the State Game Lands and Horseshoe Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lititz Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Ted Nichols II at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Start the new year with a field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail for the observation of local wintering birds via a walk on the rail trail. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. For information, contact leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lancaster Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Barbara Hunsberger (phunsberger@comcast.net or 717-984-2738) is coordinator for this count and Roger Stoner (717-393-9030) is the contact person for volunteers. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.