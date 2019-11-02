The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: Sighting-in Day from 1-3 p.m. at the outdoor rifle ranges, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Open to the public. No cost, and targets will be available. For information call either 717-665-7729 or 717-951-6103.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles with John Hamilton (717-898-0595) along the Conestoga Trail from Pequea to Norman Wood Bridge. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles, part on the Conestoga Trail System, part on roads, and part in Speedwell Forge County Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Music by the fireplace: From 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Bluegrass music jam. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, NOV. 4
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, NOV. 5
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club’s indoor range, at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-653-9979.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
• Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster: The presentation “How 10 Million Trees Will Impact Pennsylvania's Environment and Economy” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster. A $5 donation is requested for non-members. For information, visit townandcountrygardenclub.net.
• Homeschool Wednesday — carnivores: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will introduce mammals in general before engaging students in a study of local carnivores. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 5. Cost is $4 per child, and $1 per adult.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
• Cow eye and sheep heart dissection: Open to children ages 10 and up, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Only three spaces remain. Join naturalist Ann Strauss for an of biological science. Participants will learn background information before the dissection of each specimen in order to make the process more interesting and meaningful. Each participant will have their own specimens to dissect. Parents planning to drop their children off must come into the building to sign the drop-off form. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Oct. 24. Cost is $11 per dissector and $1.00 per observer.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
• Toddlers in Tow: The “Animals in Winter” program, for children ages 2-5, starts at 10 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Participants learn how animals get ready for a season that can be difficult for survival. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The next aspect of EPSA's Wilderness Survival program, “Sheltering and Fires with Practical Application,” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the clubhouse. The program — presented by Michael Payne and Peter Crittenden, both retired US Army Special Forces and urban and wilderness survival instructors — focuses on short-term wilderness survival and has no prerequisites for attendance. There is no fee, and the class is open to all members and non-members. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will be returned to the club. Attendance isstrictly limited to 24 people. For information or to register, contact Art Cassot by email at avcassot@yahoo.com by Nov. 5. For upcoming club events, visit the club website at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, NOV. 10
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5-6 moderate to strenuous miles at Middle Creek. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Faster-paced 4 to 6 miles with rocks and hills. Wear sturdy shoes. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
• Munchkin science — space: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss’ program starts with a book. Children will use blow up planets to lay out the solar system, learn a few facts, then be given a chance to create their own planet to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 8. Cost is $4 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Brent Horton, an assistant professor of biology at Millersville University, will present “White-throated Sparrows: A Closer Look at Plumage and Behavioral Polymorphism” at a 7 p.m. club meeting at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. For more information about the program or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for information.
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: An NRA Basic Pistol Class will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. To register or for information call 717-653-9979 or email adwolf7812@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: An NRA Basic Pistol Class will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. To register or for information call 717-653-9979 or email adwolf7812@gmail.com.
• Seeds on Weeds: Starts at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Learn to identify plants by their seeds, how seeds disperse. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Pine Grove Furnace in the Ridge Road area. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 strenuous miles, on the Turkey Hill Trail and Enola Low Grade Trail, with one big hill and rugged terrain. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail at the Expo Center for the observation of local birds. Meet at 9 a.m. at LVRT adjacent to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center. Leader is Jim Fiorentino, 717-269-0675. All welcome. Free. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• National Take a Hike Day: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Five-mile hike. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The program “Wild Edible Plants,” will be presented by Debbie Naha-Koretzky. Meet at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
• Sierra Club-Lancaster Group: The presentation "Citizen Science and Rare Bat Species at Local Preserves," is set for 7 p.m. at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster. Admission is free. The speaker will be Carter Farmer, a Millersville University student who is helping with local citizen science acoustic bat surveys, a project of the Applied Conservation Lab at MU. In addition to the surveys, her talk will focus on White-nose Syndrome and information about the current status of bats locally and nationwide. A panel discussion, including other citizen surveyors, is expected to follow Farmer's presentation. Email janedruce@gmail.com for information.
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles, on the Warwick Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.