SUNDAY, NOV. 17
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Pine Grove Furnace in the Ridge Road area. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 strenuous miles, on the Turkey Hill Trail and Enola Low Grade Trail, with one big hill and rugged terrain. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail at the Expo Center for the observation of local birds. Meet at 9 a.m. at LVRT adjacent to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center. Leader is Jim Fiorentino, 717-269-0675. All welcome. Free. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• National Take a Hike Day: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Five-mile hike. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; $12. The club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
MONDAY, NOV. 18
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, NOV. 19
• Waterfowl hunting: Duck season in the South Zone, which includes Lancaster County, opens and runs through Jan. 18. Also, Canada goose season in the Atlantic Population Zone, which includes most of Lancaster County, opens and runs through Nov. 29.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club’s indoor range, at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-653-9979.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The program “Wild Edible Plants,” will be presented by Debbie Naha-Koretzky. Meet at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
• Sierra Club-Lancaster Group: The presentation "Citizen Science and Rare Bat Species at Local Preserves," is set for 7 p.m. at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster. Admission is free. The speaker will be Carter Farmer, a Millersville University student who is helping with local citizen science acoustic bat surveys, a project of the Applied Conservation Lab at MU. In addition to the surveys, her talk will focus on White-nose Syndrome and information about the current status of bats locally and nationwide. A panel discussion, including other citizen surveyors, is expected to follow Farmer's presentation. Email janedruce@gmail.com for information.
• Homeschool Wednesday — Herbivores: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. Local herbivores are numerous and diverse, ranging from deer to mice. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will provide an overview as well as identification hints for individual mammals. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 19. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
• Bouldering: Ninth annual competition starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Skill level from beginner to advanced. Rain date: Nov. 24. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Let’s build a snowman: Open to all ages, to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Even if there is no snow on the ground, children will make a take-home snowman. Before making the craft, participants will explore a brief history of why most people, including naturalist Rachel Albright, build snowmen. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 22. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles, on the Warwick Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A 2- to 3-mile hike at a gentle pace for hikers over the age of 50. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Hiker badge: Open to Brownie Girl Scouts ages 6-10, to be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will lead the scouts in completing their hiker badge requirements, which include learning about trail signs, maps and gear before heading off on a hike. Leaders must provide the snack. Dress for the weather and wear shoes appropriate for a hike on woodland trails. Badges are not included. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 22. Cost is $5 per scout and $1 per adult.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
• Munchkin science — animal tracks: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will read Dr. Seuss's “Foot Book” before comparing human feet to a variety of animals. Kids may select animal tracks from the stamping collection to make track prints on butcher block paper. They will then assemble a track book to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 25. Cost is $4 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
• Owl prowl: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a night of looking and listening for owls. Participants will begin inside looking at the life cycle of Lancaster County owls, then will become familiar with their nesting habits, special features and their sounds. The group will then go outside to attract owls that live in Central Park. Dress for the weather. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 26. Cost is $3 per person.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
• Leave the crowds behind: Open to ages 6 and up, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Money Rocks County Park, 936 Narvon Road, Narvon. Join naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel to examine rocks and look for blooming witch hazel on a late fall hike. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking on hilly and rocky trails for three to four miles. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Nov. 27. Cost is $3 per person.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at St. Anthony’s Wilderness Area. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Mount Gretna. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Christmas music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. This month’s bluegrass jam shares a bit of the holiday spirit. In addition to traditional bluegrass songs there will be songs to celebrate the season. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. At 5 p.m., the Environmental Center will close for the winter through February except for special programs.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
• Homeschool Wednesday — Omnivores: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will help students discover some of the area’s most infamous mammals. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 3. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles at Kain Park around Lake Williams, York County. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Join in the club’s annual holiday social gathering, as members share their favorite slides and digital photos. The social begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a plate of holiday treats to share. Drinks will be provided. Meet in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or gon online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Mike Defina will present “Birding with BQ in AZ” — a recap of a Brian Quindlen-led group trip to Southeastern Arizona — at a 7 p.m. club meeting at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. For more information about the program or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Blue Marsh Lake. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 strenuous miles at Martic Township Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Solanco Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Bob Schutsky at 717-548-3303 or info@birdtreks.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The QAS 40th annual Christmas Bird Count will be held. The event includes walking and driving to count birds within a prescribed area. Contact Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 for information. Open to all.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Christmas Bird Count for kids (and adults) will be held from 9-11 a.m. Contact coordinator John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com to participate. This event, designed to introduce young people to winter birding and nature at Lancaster County Central Park, is appropriate for children ages 6 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult, but adults without children are also welcome to join the group. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 strenuous miles at the State Game Lands and Horseshoe Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lititz Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Ted Nichols II at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Start the new year with a field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail for the observation of local wintering birds via a walk on the rail trail. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. For information, contact leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lancaster Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Barbara Hunsberger (phunsberger@comcast.net or 717-984-2738) is coordinator for this count and Roger Stoner (717-393-9030) is the contact person for volunteers. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.