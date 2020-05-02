The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Atglen Sportsmen: No guests will be allowed at the club until further notice, and members are advised to not visit the club if they are sick. The sporting clays committee has suspended shoots, and the Friday evening archery program for youngsters has been canceled until further notice. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates on cancellations or closures.

• Columbia Fish and Game: In an effort to comply with the Pennsylvania government and CDC recommendations to limit gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all recurring club events have been canceled, and guest access to the club is suspended. The various ranges remain open for individual use, but club officials ask that members maintain a respectful distance while on the ranges. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has suspended all events utilizing the clubhouse until further notice, but the outdoor facilities have been reopened for members only. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The club is located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg. For information or updates on events, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The clubhouse, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, is currently closed, but rifle and archery ranges are open to membership. For information or calendar updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Center, Tower, parking area and restrooms are closed until further notice, but trails remain open from dawn to dusk. Also, the Solstice Run, scheduled for June 21, has been canceled. For information, call 717-964-3808, email the park at governordick@hotmail.com or visit the website at parkatgovernordick.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all field trips until further notice. However, the club encourages all who are able to try to get outdoors on their own and enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. For information on the club and future events, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: All public hikes through the end of May have been canceled. For updates or a calendar of hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Because of the ever-evolving situation with coronavirus, all Lancaster County Park programs and facility rentals have been canceled and all park buildings, playgrounds and athletic fields/courts are closed until further notice. The grounds and trails remain accessible to the public for passive, dispersed recreation. Check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 for information. Visitors should avoid crowded areas and practice social distancing.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: There will be no organized meetings or activities at the club until at least June 1. That includes, but is not limited, to monthly meetings, trap practice, and Tuesday night open range. The Memorial Weekend Kids Fishing Derby has also been canceled. The club’s ranges will remain open as long as social distancing guidelines are observed. Also, no new applications for membership will be permitted until September. For information or updates, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: As a matter of safety for all members and the public, all organized events, matches, leagues and practices utilizing the club facilities have been canceled indefinitely. The clubhouse, indoor ranges (pistol, airgun, archery), outdoor ranges (rifle and pistol), trap and archery ranges will be closed to all membership. For information and updates, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, has closed all activities through May 31, although the rifle range remains available to members. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group has canceled all field trips and programs through May 31. Check the group’s website, QASAudubon.org, for updates.

• Shank’s Mare: All programs through May 8 have been postponed. The organization looks to reschedule its activities as directed by state authorities. During this shutdown, Shank’s Mare is available by phone at 717-252-1616 and email at info@shanksmare.com.