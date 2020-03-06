The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• Lancaster Archery Club: A 30-target 3-D shoot will be held from 7 a.m. to noon; $10. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
• Hemlock Archery Club: A 30-target 3-D shoot will be held from 7-11 a.m.; $10. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 moderate miles at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lecture: “Dare 2B Tick Aware,” a program of the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network with Lebanon County Lyme Support Group leader Anne Desjardins, will begin at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A fater-paced 4-6 miles. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster Fly Fishing Show: To be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 E. Vine St., Lancaster, the show will feature 10-15 demonstrations or audio/visual presentations each hour together, with wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, lines, boots, waders, clothing and flies. Scouts in uniform can earn credits toward a fly fishing merit badge. Admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 are free, as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10. For the complete program, go online at flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa or call 814-443-3638.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
• Atglen Sportsmen: A sporting clays shoot begins at 5 p.m. at the club, on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
• Columbia Fish and Game: A trap shoot will be held from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Amazing Animal Adaptations: Open to ages 5-8, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ellen Blazer will teach about some interesting adaptations with a few hands-on activities along the way. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 10. Cost is $2 per person age 3 and up.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “North on the Wing: Travels with the Songbird Migration of Spring,” by Bruce Beehler, will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: Monthly membership meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, call 717-587-6957 or 717-951-6103. New memberships are available.
• Paradise Sportsman's Association: A trap shoot will be held from 5-8 p.m. The club is at 327 South Belmont Road, Paradise.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: A bingo party, open to the public, will be held at the Lancaster County Farm & Home Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For information, on how to get tickets and lists of prizes, contact 717-665-7729 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Hemlock Archery Club: A 28-target 3-D archery shoot will be held from 4-9 p.m. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• East Petersburg Sportsmen: The club will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg. Membership applications are available. For information go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com. Regular meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m.
• Boating safety: A course will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost by donation. To register or for information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: John Lahr will lead a late afternoon and evening trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for woodcock and waterfowl. The start time is 4:30 p.m., and the main objective is to hear and/or view the courtship display of the American woodcock. Contact Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com by 6:30 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. 50-target shoot, $18. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
• Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Course: To be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quittapahilla Rod and Gun Club, 704 South Mount Pleasant Road, Lebanon. Must be at least age 11 or older to participate and take the test. Breakfast will be available from 6-7:15 a.m. for $5, and registration opens at 7:30 a.m. For more information or to register, visit pgc.pa.gov/ and click on the “Education” tab.
• Owl Vision: Open to all ages, to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Through activities and demonstrations, participants will delve into the fascinating characteristics of the vision of owls with naturalist Alan Wissinger. This program is geared for ages 11-14 but all are welcome. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 13. Cost is $3 per person age 3 and up.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Atglen Sportsmen: A sporting clays shoot will begin at 9 a.m. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at French Creek State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at State Game Lands 145 and Governor Dick Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
• Toddler Nature and STEM Play: For children ages 1-3, to be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. In an enriching opportunity for little ones to explore the world around them and engage with children their own age, naturalist Brooke Sycamore will lead multisensory guided activities, walks, storytelling, yoga and free play in each session. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are all important parts of this nature-centered offering. Parent participation is essential. Children over age 3 are welcome if accompanying younger siblings. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 13. Cost is $2 per child and $1 per adult.
• Build a bluebird box: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez at the Environmental Center to build bird houses. Participants will learn about the possible cavity-nesting birds that will want to live in their boxes before beginning construction. Bring a hammer. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 13. Cost is $10 per box and $2 per person.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
• Munchkin Science — rocks rock: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion No. 11. Naturalist Ann Strauss leads the collecting and testing of rocks. After sharing a book that describes how rocks form, participants will go outside to collect rocks. Once collected, they will be studied in hands-on scientific testing. Children will leave with a basic understanding of where rocks form and some of the properties of rocks that can help to identify each type. This program is geared for ages 3 through 5. Children over age 5 are welcome if accompanying younger siblings. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 16. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
• Sierra Club: The Lancaster Group invites the public to the free presentation “Tree Care for Clean Water and Biodiversity in Lancaster County,” to be held at 7 p.m. at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster. The speaker is Lamonte Garber, the watershed restoration coordinator for the Stroud Water Research Center in Avondale. His presentation will cover a variety of ways volunteers can work with ongoing conservation efforts to help create clean waterways in Lancaster County. Email janedruce@gmail.com for information, or visit lancastersierraclub.org.
• Homeschool Wednesday — Migrations of land mammals: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Spring homeschool science classes will continue to explore migration with naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel. Each session will delve into the wonders of migration within a different animal group. As our northern hemisphere days lengthen, students will also participate in the Journey North Mystery Class. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 17. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
• Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Course: To be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Paradise Sportsman's Association, 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise. Lunch will be provided. Must be at least age 11 or older to participate and take the test. In order to prepare for the class, Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 in “Today's Hunter & Trapper in PA” must be read. Participants must arrive no later than 7:40 a.m. For more information or to register, visit pgc.pa.gov/ and click on the “Education” tab.
• The Reptile Lady: Open to all ages, the presentation “Reptiles vs. Amphibians” will be held from 10:30-11:45 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Explore live reptile and amphibian representatives with naturalist Kelsey Frey during this hands-on exploration of animal adaptations. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 20. Cost is $3 per person.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: An eight-hour basic pistol course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held at the organization's clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. The fee is $80 for club members and $100 for non-members. Class size is limited to eight participants. To register for the course, send a check in the appropriate amount to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Make check payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club and be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the basic pistol course. Also include the student’s name and email address. Fomr information, contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.
• Atglen Sportsmen: 3D indoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Open to the public. All archery disciplines welcome. Sorry, no crossbows. Known yardage. Registration is $10 per round. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Hellam Hills, near Wrightsville. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A 2- to 3-mile hike at a gentle pace for hikers over the age of 50. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Freem public field trip to see the Timberdoodles at Swatara State Park. This is the first of two trips to observe the “sky dance” of the crepuscular woodcock. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at the Trout Run Trailhead parking lot. Leader is Gary Kinkley, 717-503-4027. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Birds, Nests, Eggs and Babies: Open to all ages, this presentation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Participants will have an “all things birds” hands-on experience with naturalist Vanessa Stager, learning how to identify birds from their looks and sounds. This program is geared for ages 3-10 but all are welcome. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 20. Cost is $2 per person ages 3 and up.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
• Toddler Nature and STEM Play: For children ages 1-3, to be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. In an enriching opportunity for little ones to explore the world around them and engage with children their own age, naturalist Brooke Sycamore will lead multisensory guided activities, walks, storytelling, yoga and free play in each session. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are all important parts of this nature-centered offering. Parent participation is essential. Children over age 3 are welcome if accompanying younger siblings. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 20. Cost is $2 per child and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Nate McKelvie, a teacher and licensed bird bander, hosts the program “Grassland Raptor Conservation.” Meet at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Seed Starting: This presentation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ellen Blazer will demonstrate how to make a compostable DIY pot able to be planted directly into the ground after seeds have sprouted. Seeds and soil will be provided. This program is geared for children ages 5-8. Older or younger children are welcome if accompanying an age-appropriate sibling. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 24. Cost is $3 per person.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
• Frog dissection: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Ann Strauss for an evening dissecting grass frogs. The dissection will start with background information relating frog organs to human organs. Participants will learn anatomy and function of the thoracic and abdominal organs, as well as correct dissection techniques. Each participant will dissect their own specimen. Adults are welcome to dissect, but must call to register. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 12. Cost is $11 per dissection participant and $1 per observer age 18 and up.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
• Workshop: The free event “How to Be a Successful Purple Martin Landlord,” sponsored by representatives of the Purple Martin Conservation Association and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center. The presentation will teach aspiring landlords about starting a colony, nest checks, types of housing, emergency feeding, new migration findings due to the geolocator program and more. For information, go online at purplemartins2020.eventbrite.com, or contact Gretchen Roth at Gretchenroth03@gmail.com or Bill Wenger at 412-720-0766 or w.wenger@comcast.net. Register by March 20.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
• Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania: A state membership meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg. John Eveland, a forester, wildlife biologist and ecologist, will speak on Chronic Wasting Disease. Members and non-members are welcome to join the program and express views or concerns regarding hunting, fishing and trapping in Pennsylvania. For more information contact Ron Cramer at usprcramer@gmail.com or 717-572-0380, or Pete Kingsley at pkgrampy77@gmail.com or 717-682-3999.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The “Birding Along the Susquehanna River” field trip, slated for 1-5 p.m., will be led by Derek Stoner. Target birds are Little and Black-headed Gulls and other river birds. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville. Contact Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com by 6:30 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free, public field trip to see the Timberdoodle at Memorial Lake State Park. This is the second of two trips to observe the “sky dance” of the crepuscular woodcock. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at the upper parking lot. Leader is Gary Kinkley, at 717-503-4027. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold a member work detail from 8 a.m. to noon at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, call 717-587-6957 or 717-665-7729.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Buck Ridge Trail, from Pine Grove Furnace to King's Gap. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6.3 moderate miles at State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Orienteering: Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, will host a DVOA-sponsored event at 10 a.m. Orienteers of all skill levels are welcome. There is a fee. And a Beginning Orienteering Class will take place at 11 a.m. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles in the neighborhoods south of Columbia Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “Managing Pennsylvania Black Bear Population,” by Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologist Mark Ternent, will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles along Water Tank Trail and others in St. Anthony’s Wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 7 easy miles along Conestoga Trail System Pequea to Martic Forge and back. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
• Lancaster County Bird Club: A field trip to Lebanon County’s Memorial Lake area will be led by Jonathan Heller. Meet at 6 a.m. at the Middle Road parking lot for early morning displays of the American woodcock or meet at 7 a.m. to join the remainder of the trip. Contact Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net by 6 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website, lancasterbirdclub.org, includes complete directions to this meet.
• Volunteer work day: Runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles along the Conservancy trail in the Tucquan Glen area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Franklin & Marshall campus and north of Harrisburg Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
• Toddlers in Tow: The porgram “Animal Homes and Habitats,” for children ages 2-5, starts at 10 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost is $5 per child. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Greenland Road area in State Gamelands 21 near Tower City. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles in the Conowingo, Maryland, area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 3 easy miles along country roads starting and ending at Bird in Hand Bakery. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail starting from Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4 easy miles in the Buchanan Park area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
• Solstice Run: The inaugural evening event will be held at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, to benefit its trails, public programming, and upkeep. Choose a 5K or 10K. To register online, go to RunReg.com/solsticerun or find the registration form at parkatgovernordick.org. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.