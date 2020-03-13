The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

NOTE

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Because of the ever-evolving situation with coronavirus, all education programs have been postponed until further notice. Check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 for information. Also, this year’s Summer Camp schedule is now available, and registration is open. For information or to register, go online at co.lancaster.pa.us/DocumentCenter/View/10258.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

• Big Chiques Bowmen: A 30-target 3-D shoot will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $10. The club is at 731 Milton Grove Road, Elizabethtown.

• Atglen Sportsmen: A sporting clays will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; $6. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at French Creek State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at State Game Lands 145 and Governor Dick Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

• Atglen Sportsmen: A sporting clays shoot will begin at 5 p.m. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.

• Columbia Fish and Game: A trap shoot will be held from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.

• Sierra Club: The Lancaster Group invites the public to the free presentation “Tree Care for Clean Water and Biodiversity in Lancaster County,” to be held at 7 p.m. at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster. The speaker is Lamonte Garber, the watershed restoration coordinator for the Stroud Water Research Center in Avondale. His presentation will cover a variety of ways volunteers can work with ongoing conservation efforts to help create clean waterways in Lancaster County. Email janedruce@gmail.com for information, or visit lancastersierraclub.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: A trap shoot will be held from 5-8 p.m. The club is at 327 South Belmont Road, Paradise.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

• Hemlock Archery Club: A 28-target 3-D archery shoot will be held from 4-9 p.m. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

• Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Course: To be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Paradise Sportsman's Association, 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise. Lunch will be provided. Must be at least age 11 or older to participate and take the test. In order to prepare for the class, Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 in “Today's Hunter & Trapper in PA” must be read. Participants must arrive no later than 7:40 a.m. For more information or to register, visit pgc.pa.gov/ and click on the “Education” tab.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: An eight-hour basic pistol course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held at the organization's clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. The fee is $80 for club members and $100 for non-members. Class size is limited to eight participants. To register for the course, send a check in the appropriate amount to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Make check payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club and be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the basic pistol course. Also include the student’s name and email address. Fomr information, contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Atglen Sportsmen: A 3-D indoor archery shoot will be held from 7 a.m. to noon. Open to the public. All archery disciplines welcome. Sorry, no crossbows. Known yardage. Registration is $10 per round. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.

• Columbia Fish and Game: A 30-target 3-D archery shoot will be held from 7 a.m. to noon; $10. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Hellam Hills, near Wrightsville. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A 2- to 3-mile hike at a gentle pace for hikers over the age of 50. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free public field trip to see the Timberdoodles at Swatara State Park. This is the first of two trips to observe the “sky dance” of the crepuscular woodcock. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at the Trout Run Trailhead parking lot. Leader is Gary Kinkley, 717-503-4027. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

• Postponement: The Quittapahilla Audubon Society program “Grassland Raptor Conservation,” originally scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home in Annville, has been canceled out of concerns for the Home’s patients, QAS's membership and public health because of coronavirus. The program will be rescheduled at a later date. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

• Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania: A state membership meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg. John Eveland, a forester, wildlife biologist and ecologist, will speak on Chronic Wasting Disease. Members and non-members are welcome to join the program and express views or concerns regarding hunting, fishing and trapping in Pennsylvania. For more information contact Ron Cramer at usprcramer@gmail.com or 717-572-0380, or Pete Kingsley at pkgrampy77@gmail.com or 717-682-3999.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The “Birding Along the Susquehanna River” field trip, slated for 1-5 p.m., will be led by Derek Stoner. Target birds are Little and Black-headed Gulls and other river birds. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville. Contact Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com by 6:30 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free, public field trip to see the Timberdoodle at Memorial Lake State Park. This is the second of two trips to observe the “sky dance” of the crepuscular woodcock. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at the upper parking lot. Leader is Gary Kinkley, at 717-503-4027. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold a member work detail from 8 a.m. to noon at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, call 717-587-6957 or 717-665-7729.

• Lecture: Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, will host a 2 p.m. event to learn about the life cycle of the Spotted Lanternfly, why it is such a threat to Pennsylvania plants, and what steps you can take to get rid of it. To register, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Buck Ridge Trail, from Pine Grove Furnace to King's Gap. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6.3 moderate miles at State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Orienteering: Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, will host a DVOA-sponsored event at 10 a.m. Orienteers of all skill levels are welcome. There is a fee. A Beginning Orienteering Class will take place at 11 a.m. To register, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles in the neighborhoods south of Columbia Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “Managing Pennsylvania Black Bear Population,” by Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologist Mark Ternent, will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: A free, public field trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for the observation of migrating waterfowl and resident birds will convene at 9 a.m. at visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be contacted at 717-273-0487. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles along Water Tank Trail and others in St. Anthony’s Wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 7 easy miles along Conestoga Trail System Pequea to Martic Forge and back. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: A field trip to Lebanon County’s Memorial Lake area will be led by Jonathan Heller. Meet at 6 a.m. at the Middle Road parking lot for early morning displays of the American woodcock or meet at 7 a.m. to join the remainder of the trip. Contact Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net by 6 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website, lancasterbirdclub.org, includes complete directions to this meet.

• Volunteer work day: Runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles along the Conservancy trail in the Tucquan Glen area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Franklin & Marshall campus and north of Harrisburg Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

• Toddlers in Tow: The porgram “Animal Homes and Habitats,” for children ages 2-5, starts at 10 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost is $5 per child. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: A field trip is planned to Ferncliff Spring Wildflowers for the observation of spring wildflowers of a scenic lower Susquehanna River ravine, now part of The Old Growth Forest Network. Plan for lunch at Susquehanna State Park. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Route 72 Lebanon former K-Mart, in front of garden section at the south end. Leaders are Jim M. Logan (717-273-8438) and Jim C. Logan (717-865-5522). For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Greenland Road area in State Gamelands 21 near Tower City. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles in the Conowingo, Maryland, area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 3 easy miles along country roads starting and ending at Bird in Hand Bakery. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail starting from Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: A field trip is planned along the Conewago Recreation Trail for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 8 a.m. at Colebrook Rail Trail parking lot to carpool. Leader is Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487). For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4 easy miles in the Buchanan Park area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

• Solstice Run: The inaugural evening event will be held at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, to benefit its trails, public programming, and upkeep. Choose a 5K or 10K. To register online, go to RunReg.com/solsticerun or find the registration form at parkatgovernordick.org. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.