CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Because of the ever-evolving situation with coronavirus, all education programs have been postponed until further notice. Check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 for information. Also, this year’s Summer Camp schedule is now available, and registration is open. For information or to register, go online at co.lancaster.pa.us/DocumentCenter/View/10258.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The group has canceled all its organized events through April 18. For information about MSA, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Shank’s Mare: All programs through April 15 have been postponed. The organization looks to reschedule its activities as directed by state authorities. During this shutdown, Shank’s Mare is available by phone at 717-252-1616 and email at info@shanksmare.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group has canceled its March 22, March 29, and April 4 field trips. Also canceled are the March 25 and April 15 programs that were to be held at the Lebanon Valley Home in Annville and the May 19 banquet on Old Growth Forests that was to be held at the Hebron Fire Company Banquet Hall in Lebanon. Check the group’s website, QASAudubon.org, for updates.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Center and the Tower are closed. Programs and hikes scheduled through the end of March have been canceled. For information, call 717-964-3808, email the park at governordick@hotmail.com or visit the website at parkatgovernordick.org.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: All scheduled public hikes through April 1 have been canceled. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel the scheduled April 2 club meeting and all field trips through May 21. However, the club encourages all who are able to try to get outdoors on their own and enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. For information on the club and future events, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Atglen Sportsmen: No guests will be allowed at the club until further notice, and members are advised to not visit the club if they are sick. The sporting clays committee has suspended shoots for the remainder of March, and the Friday evening archery program for youngsters has been canceled until further notice. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org/, for updates on cancellations or closures.

• Columbia Fish and Game: In an effort to comply with the Pennsylvania government and CDC recommendations to limit gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, several club events have been canceled, including the 3D archery shoot on March 22. Off until further notice are .22 silhouette shoots, the indoor archery league and Wednesday trap shoots. For information , visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania: A state membership meeting orginally set for March 28 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Strasburg has been postponed. For information about a new date, visit the website at unifiedsportsmenpa.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles in the neighborhoods south of Columbia Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles along Water Tank Trail and others in St. Anthony’s Wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 7 easy miles along Conestoga Trail System Pequea to Martic Forge and back. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: A field trip to Lebanon County’s Memorial Lake area will be led by Jonathan Heller. Meet at 6 a.m. at the Middle Road parking lot for early morning displays of the American woodcock or meet at 7 a.m. to join the remainder of the trip. Contact Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net by 6 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website, lancasterbirdclub.org, includes complete directions to this meet.

• Volunteer work day: Runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles along the Conservancy trail in the Tucquan Glen area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Franklin & Marshall campus and north of Harrisburg Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

• Toddlers in Tow: The porgram “Animal Homes and Habitats,” for children ages 2-5, starts at 10 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost is $5 per child. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: A field trip is planned to Ferncliff Spring Wildflowers for the observation of spring wildflowers of a scenic lower Susquehanna River ravine, now part of The Old Growth Forest Network. Plan for lunch at Susquehanna State Park. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Route 72 Lebanon former K-Mart, in front of garden section at the south end. Leaders are Jim M. Logan (717-273-8438) and Jim C. Logan (717-865-5522). For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Greenland Road area in State Gamelands 21 near Tower City. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles in the Conowingo, Maryland, area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 3 easy miles along country roads starting and ending at Bird in Hand Bakery. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail starting from Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: A field trip is planned along the Conewago Recreation Trail for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 8 a.m. at Colebrook Rail Trail parking lot to carpool. Leader is Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487). For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4 easy miles in the Buchanan Park area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

• Solstice Run: The inaugural evening event will be held at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, to benefit its trails, public programming, and upkeep. Choose a 5K or 10K. To register online, go to RunReg.com/solsticerun or find the registration form at parkatgovernordick.org. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.