The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 9 a.m.; 50 targets for $12. Last signups at 12:30 p.m. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Victoria Trails in St. Anthony's wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 hilly miles in Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The club will host two field trips to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. The first, led by Bruce Carl, will meet at 7 a.m. at Stop No. 1 along Kleinfeltersville Road between the museum pond and main lake. Waterfowl will be the target species on this trip. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com by 6:30 p.m. the day before for information or to register. Later that day, from 4-6 p.m., the club will offer “Birding for Beginners” and all other birders. Binoculars will be available. Waterfowl will be identified and at dusk the group will travel the tour road in search of short-eared owls. For information, contact Roger Stoner at 717-393-3030. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Maple sugaring: Visit Pavilion 11 in Lancaster County Central Park, located at 733 Williamson Road, Lancaster, from 1-4 p.m. to watch the park’s naturalists demonstrate the maple sugaring process. See trees being tapped, sap boiled to syrup and candy made from syrup. Maple sugar candy will be available to sample. Drop in during the program hours for an educational tour of the maple syrup-making process. The tour will take about an hour. No registration is necessary, and the program is free, although donations are appreciated. For information about the park’s Environmental Education Programs, visit lancastercountyparks.org. To schedule a private sugaring program through March 6, contact program manager Tammy Agesen at 717-299-8219 or AgesenT@co.lancaster.pa.us.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
• Munchkin Science — maple sugaring: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion No. 11. Join naturalist Ann Strauss at the Central Park's Sugar Shack for a lesson on maple sugaring. Participants will walk through the steps of making maple syrup including identifying and tapping the sugar maple tree, collecting the sap and boiling off the water over the fire. The session will finish with sampling maple sugar candy. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 2. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Monthly club meeting is held on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Usually last about an hour. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
• Homeschool Wednesday — March forth: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Taking a break from this session's migration theme, students will explore woods and fields in search of signs of spring and other wonders of the natural world. Students will continue their Journey North Mystery Class participation with naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 3. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday. 25 targets for $6. Last signups are at 8:30 p.m. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
• Block shoot: The Gentlemen M/C Sportsmen Club will hold this event from 1-5 p.m. at 937 Lancaster Pike (Route 272 South), Quarryville. Signups begin at noon. A $5 entry fee includes food and sodas. 12 gauge stock-appearing with a 32-inch maximum barrel length. No scopes. No one under age 12 will be admitted. For information, call Dave Diffenbach at 717-598-3127.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: A beginning birder field trip to Middle Creek WMA will be led by Roger Stoner. The purpose of this trip is to introduce the many species of waterfowl that gather at Middle Creek this time of the year. Meet at the visitor’s center parking lot at 4 p.m. Contact Stoner at 717-393-9030 by 6:30 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Course: To be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pequea Valley Sportsman Association, 195 Rawlinsville Road, Willow Street. Must be at least age 11 or older to participate and take the test. Participants must arrive no later than 7:45 a.m. For more information or to register, visit pgc.pa.gov/ and click on the “Education” tab.
• Lancaster Fly Fishing Show: To be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 E. Vine St., Lancaster, the show will feature 10-15 demonstrations or audio/visual presentations each hour together, with wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, lines, boots, waders, clothing and flies. Scouts in uniform can earn credits toward a fly fishing merit badge. The regional premiere of the 2020 Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held at 6 p.m. on the show’s first day. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 are free, as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10. For the complete program, go online at flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa or call 814-443-3638.
• Waking up from Winter: Open to all ages, to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Hit the trails with Naturalist Rachel Albright in search of local flora and fauna. Participants should dress for the weather. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 6. Cost is $2 per person.
• Antlers Abound: Open to ages 5 and up, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Reindeer and caribou are the same animal, differing in their ranges and relationships with humans. Discover differences and similarities between antlered animals with naturalist Rachel Albright. There will be a brief presentation followed by a craft. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 6. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. 50-target shoot, $18. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 moderate miles at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lecture: “Dare 2B Tick Aware,” a program of the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network with Lebanon County Lyme Support Group leader Anne Desjardins, will begin at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A fater-paced 4-6 miles. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster Fly Fishing Show: To be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 E. Vine St., Lancaster, the show will feature 10-15 demonstrations or audio/visual presentations each hour together, with wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, lines, boots, waders, clothing and flies. Scouts in uniform can earn credits toward a fly fishing merit badge. Admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 are free, as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10. For the complete program, go online at flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa or call 814-443-3638.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• Toddler Nature and STEM Play: For children ages 1-3, to be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. In an enriching opportunity for little ones to explore the world around them and engage with children their own age, naturalist Brooke Sycamore will lead multisensory guided activities, walks, storytelling, yoga and free play in each session. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are all important parts of this nature-centered offering. Parent participation is essential. Children over age 3 are welcome if accompanying younger siblings. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 6. Cost is $2 per child and $1 per adult.
• Full Sugaring Moon Hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion No. 11. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a hike through the Sugar Bush in Central Park to look and listen for wildlife. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 6. Cost is $2 per person.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
• Amazing Animal Adaptations: Open to ages 5-8, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ellen Blazer will teach about some interesting adaptations with a few hands-on activities along the way. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 10. Cost is $2 per person age 3 and up.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “North on the Wing: Travels with the Songbird Migration of Spring,” by Bruce Beehler, will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: Monthly membership meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, call 717-587-6957 or 717-951-6103. New memberships are available.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: A bingo party, open to the public, will be held at the Lancaster County Farm & Home Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingostarts at 6:30 p.m. For information, on how to get tickets and lists of prizes, contact 717-665-7729 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• Boating safety: A course will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost by donation. To register or for information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: John Lahr will lead a late afternoon and evening trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for woodcock and waterfowl. The start time is 4:30 p.m., and the main objective is to hear and/or view the courtship display of the American woodcock. Contact Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com by 6:30 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. 50-target shoot, $18. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
• Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Course: To be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quittapahilla Rod and Gun Club, 704 South Mount Pleasant Road, Lebanon. Must be at least age 11 or older to participate and take the test. Breakfast will be available from 6-7:15 a.m. for $5, and registration opens at 7:30 a.m. For more information or to register, visit pgc.pa.gov/ and click on the “Education” tab.
• Owl Vision: Open to all ages, to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Through activities and demonstrations, participants will delve into the fascinating characteristics of the vision of owls with naturalist Alan Wissinger. This program is geared for ages 11-14 but all are welcome. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 13. Cost is $3 per person age 3 and up.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at French Creek State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at State Game Lands 145 and Governor Dick Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
• Toddler Nature and STEM Play: For children ages 1-3, to be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. In an enriching opportunity for little ones to explore the world around them and engage with children their own age, naturalist Brooke Sycamore will lead multisensory guided activities, walks, storytelling, yoga and free play in each session. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are all important parts of this nature-centered offering. Parent participation is essential. Children over age 3 are welcome if accompanying younger siblings. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 13. Cost is $2 per child and $1 per adult.
• Build a bluebird box: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez at the Environmental Center to build bird houses. Participants will learn about the possible cavity-nesting birds that will want to live in their boxes before beginning construction. Bring a hammer. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 13. Cost is $10 per box and $2 per person.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
• Munchkin Science — rocks rock: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion No. 11. Naturalist Ann Strauss leads the collecting and testing of rocks. After sharing a book that describes how rocks form, participants will go outside to collect rocks. Once collected, they will be studied in hands-on scientific testing. Children will leave with a basic understanding of where rocks form and some of the properties of rocks that can help to identify each type. This program is geared for ages 3 through 5. Children over age 5 are welcome if accompanying younger siblings. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 16. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
• Sierra Club: The Lancaster Group invites the public to the free presentation “Tree Care for Clean Water and Biodiversity in Lancaster County,” to be held at 7 p.m. at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster. The speaker is Lamonte Garber, the watershed restoration coordinator for the Stroud Water Research Center in Avondale. His presentation will cover a variety of ways volunteers can work with ongoing conservation efforts to help create clean waterways in Lancaster County. Email janedruce@gmail.com for information, or visit lancastersierraclub.org.
• Homeschool Wednesday — Migrations of land mammals: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Spring homeschool science classes will continue to explore migration with naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel. Each session will delve into the wonders of migration within a different animal group. As our northern hemisphere days lengthen, students will also participate in the Journey North Mystery Class. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 17. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
• Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Course: To be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Paradise Sportsman's Association, 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise. Lunch will be provided. Must be at least age 11 or older to participate and take the test. In order to prepare for the class, Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 in “Today's Hunter & Trapper in PA” must be read. Participants must arrive no later than 7:40 a.m. For more information or to register, visit pgc.pa.gov/ and click on the “Education” tab.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: An eight-hour basic pistol course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held at the organization's clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. The fee is $80 for club members and $100 for non-members. Class size is limited to eight participants. To register for the course, send a check in the appropriate amount to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Make check payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club and be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the basic pistol course. Also include the student’s name and email address. Fomr information, contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.
• Atglen Sportsmen: 3D indoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Open to the public. All archery disciplines welcome. Sorry, no crossbows. Known yardage. Registration is $10 per round. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Hellam Hills, near Wrightsville. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A 2- to 3-mile hike at a gentle pace for hikers over the age of 50. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Freem public field trip to see the Timberdoodles at Swatara State Park. This is the first of two trips to observe the “sky dance” of the crepuscular woodcock. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at the Trout Run Trailhead parking lot. Leader is Gary Kinkley, 717-503-4027. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Nate McKelvie, a teacher and licensed bird bander, hosts the program “Grassland Raptor Conservation.” Meet at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
• Frog dissection: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Ann Strauss for an evening dissecting grass frogs. The dissection will start with background information relating frog organs to human organs. Participants will learn anatomy and function of the thoracic and abdominal organs, as well as correct dissection techniques. Each participant will dissect their own specimen. Adults are welcome to dissect, but must call to register. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon March 12. Cost is $11 per dissection participant and $1 per observer age 18 and up.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
• Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania: A state membership meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg. John Eveland, a forester, wildlife biologist and ecologist, will speak on Chronic Wasting Disease. Members and non-members are welcome to join the program and express views or concerns regarding hunting, fishing and trapping in Pennsylvania. For more information contact Ron Cramer at usprcramer@gmail.com or 717-572-0380, or Pete Kingsley at pkgrampy77@gmail.com or 717-682-3999.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The “Birding Along the Susquehanna River” field trip, slated for 1-5 p.m., will be led by Derek Stoner. Target birds are Little and Black-headed Gulls and other river birds. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville. Contact Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com by 6:30 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Free, public field trip to see the Timberdoodle at Memorial Lake State Park. This is the second of two trips to observe the “sky dance” of the crepuscular woodcock. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at the upper parking lot. Leader is Gary Kinkley, at 717-503-4027. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club will hold a member work detail from 8 a.m. to noon at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information, call 717-587-6957 or 717-665-7729.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Buck Ridge Trail, from Pine Grove Furnace to King's Gap. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6.3 moderate miles at State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Orienteering: Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, will host a DVOA-sponsored event at 10 a.m. Orienteers of all skill levels are welcome. There is a fee. And a Beginning Orienteering Class will take place at 11 a.m. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles in the neighborhoods south of Columbia Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “Managing Pennsylvania Black Bear Population,” by Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologist Mark Ternent, will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles along Water Tank Trail and others in St. Anthony’s Wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 7 easy miles along Conestoga Trail System Pequea to Martic Forge and back. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Fitness hike: Starts at 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
• Lancaster County Bird Club: A field trip to Lebanon County’s Memorial Lake area will be led by Jonathan Heller. Meet at 6 a.m. at the Middle Road parking lot for early morning displays of the American woodcock or meet at 7 a.m. to join the remainder of the trip. Contact Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net by 6 p.m. the day before for information or to register. The club’s website, lancasterbirdclub.org, includes complete directions to this meet.
• Volunteer work day: Runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles along the Conservancy trail in the Tucquan Glen area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Franklin & Marshall campus and north of Harrisburg Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
• Toddlers in Tow: The porgram “Animal Homes and Habitats,” for children ages 2-5, starts at 10 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost is $5 per child. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Greenland Road area in State Gamelands 21 near Tower City. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles in the Conowingo, Maryland, area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 3 easy miles along country roads starting and ending at Bird in Hand Bakery. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail starting from Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4 easy miles in the Buchanan Park area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
• Solstice Run: The inaugural evening event will be held at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, to benefit its trails, public programming, and upkeep. Choose a 5K or 10K. To register online, go to RunReg.com/solsticerun or find the registration form at parkatgovernordick.org. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.