The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, has resumed its regular guest policy, allowing one guest per member. However, anyone who is sick should not visit the club. The Cowboy Lever Action (June 13) and Smallbore Silhouette (June 28) matches will be held with new social distancing/CDC guidelines in place: Temperatures will be checked before you exit your vehicle, one shooting space will be left between shooters, and masks must be worn in the clubhouse. Also, the club’s next general membership meeting is set for 7 p.m. June 9. The Friday evening archery program for youngsters has been canceled until further notice. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates on cancellations or closures.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The board has decided that in alignment with Lancaster County’s shift to “yellow” status, current restrictions on guest access and events will be ended for the club, located at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. Guests will be allowed beginning that date, and other club events will resume June 10 with public trap shooting from 6-8 p.m. The club’s monthly 3D archery shoot is set for June 14 from 7 a.m. to noon, and its monthly membership meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. June 15. The various ranges are open for individual use, but club officials ask that members maintain a respectful distance while on the ranges. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has resumed its monthly safety briefings for new members as well as its general membership meetings. All outdoor facilities are open, and member trap shoots will resume June 10, but public trap shoots remain canceled until further notice. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The club is located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg. Some events have been canceled through June 30. Membership meetings, including make-up dates, will begin June 10, and will be conducted outdoors to comply with social distancing mandates. For a full schedule, guidelines and updates, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The clubhouse, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, is currently closed, as are the rifle, shotgun and archery ranges. For information or calendar updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Environmental Center , at 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, has reopened; hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The tower and outdoor restrooms are closed until further notice. Trails remain open from dawn to dusk. For information, call 717-964-3808, email the park at governordick@hotmail.com or visit the website at parkatgovernordick.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all field trips until late August. However, the club encourages all who are able to try to get outdoors on their own and enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. For information on the club and future events, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: All public hikes are currently on hold. For updates, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Because of the ever-evolving situation with coronavirus, all Lancaster County Park programs and facility rentals have been canceled and all park buildings, playgrounds and athletic fields/courts are closed until further notice. The grounds and trails remain accessible to the public for passive, dispersed recreation. Check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 for information. Visitors should avoid crowded areas and practice social distancing.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: There will be no organized meetings at the club, located at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, until at least June 30. Some activities may be able to start soon due to spacing and numbers involved, and members are advised to check the calendar on the club website for updates. The club’s ranges are open as long as social distancing guidelines are observed. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club , at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, has reopened. This includes the clubhouse, indoor ranges, outdoor rifle and pistol ranges, trap and archery. The Tuesday night public trap shooting program, set for a 6 p.m. start each week, has resumed. The club’s monthly meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. June 8, and there will be a 3D outdoor archery event June 13 and 14. Members are advised to check the website calendar for RSO availability on the outdoor ranges, and asked to follow CDC recommendations while at the club. Wear a mask and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other individuals. For information and updates, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, has closed its activities through June 21, although the rifle range remains available to members. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group has canceled all field trips and programs through June 30. Check the group’s website, QASAudubon.org, for updates.