The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, has resumed its regular guest policy, allowing one guest per member. However, anyone who is sick should not visit the club. Events will be held with new social distancing/CDC guidelines in place: Temperatures will be checked before you exit your vehicle, one shooting space will be left between shooters, and masks must be worn in the clubhouse. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates on cancellations or closures.

• Columbia Fish and Game: Recent restrictions on guest access and events have ended for the club, located at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. Guests are again allowed, and other club events have resumed. The various ranges are open for individual use, but club officials ask that members maintain a respectful distance while on the ranges. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has resumed its monthly safety briefings for new members as well as its general membership meetings. All outdoor facilities are open, and Wednesday member trap shoots have resumed, but public trap shoots remain canceled until further notice. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The club is located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg. Some events have been canceled through June 30. Membership meetings, including make-up dates, will be conducted outdoors to comply with social distancing mandates. For a full schedule, guidelines and updates, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, has reopened its rifle, shotgun and archery ranges, and the pond is open to fishing for members only. The clubhouse has reopened as well, with several new safety precautions having been implemented. For information and operational updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Environmental Center, at 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, has reopened; hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The tower and outdoor restrooms are closed until further notice. Trails remain open from dawn to dusk. For information, call 717-964-3808, email the park at governordick@hotmail.com or visit the website at parkatgovernordick.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution, the LCBC officers and board of directors have canceled all field trips until late August. New events are being added; however, if pandemic conditons worsen or restrictions return, they may be canceled. Regardless, the club encourages all who are able to try to get outdoors on their own and enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. For information, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: A limited schedule of hikes are being reintroduced. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Because of the ever-evolving situation with coronavirus, all Lancaster County Park programs and facility rentals have been canceled and all park buildings, playgrounds and athletic fields/courts are closed until further notice. The grounds and trails remain accessible to the public for passive, dispersed recreation. Check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 for information. Visitors should avoid crowded areas and practice social distancing.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: There will be no organized meetings at the club, located at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, until at least June 30. Some activities are resuming due to spacing and numbers involved. Members are advised to check the calendar on the club website for updates. The club’s ranges are open as long as social distancing guidelines are observed. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club , at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, has reopened. This includes the clubhouse, indoor ranges, outdoor rifle and pistol ranges, trap and archery. Members are advised to check the website calendar for RSO availability on the outdoor ranges, and asked to follow CDC recommendations while at the club. Wear a mask and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other individuals. For information and updates, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, has resumed activities. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group has no field trips or programs scheduled until late September. Check the group’s website, QASAudubon.org, for updates.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration and practice opens at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Golden Eagle Hikers: A gentle-paced, 2- to 3-mile hike for hikers over age 50 at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road in Mt. Gretna. Group size is limited. Registration is requestion. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has member trapshooting practice each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold its regular monthly meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

MONDAY, JULY 6

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has member trapshooting practice each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cowboy Lever Action match starting at 9 a.m. The range will open at 8 a.m. for small-bore sight-ins. Pistol cartridge and rifle sight-ins will be immediately before their respective match begins. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon and a bowling pin shoot from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its monthly second Saturday trap shoot. 50-target shoot, $18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A volunteer work day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon. Located at 3283 Pinch Road in Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold a 3D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, youth 13-17 are $5 and ages 12 and under are free. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a high-powered military rifle shoot at 8:30 a.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A fitness hike of 4-6 miles is slated for a 8 a.m. start. Also, a summer benefit concert, featuring traditional, folk and old-time music is planned for 1-2:30 p.m. Attendance by donation to benefit the park. Bring a lawn chair. Located at 3283 Pinch Road in Mt. Gretna. For information on either event or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

MONDAY, JULY 13

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its monthly meeting, starting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 14

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has member trapshooting practice each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. New applications will be accepted. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10, open to the public. Breakfast and lunch will be served. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A nature journaling program, “Nature’s Treasure Map,” is slated for a 1 p.m. start. Bring your own journal and pens, pencils or paints to create a treasure map of nature's wonders for others to follow. This will be a relaxed stroll on the Interpretive Trail, suitable for adults and children over age 8. Located at 3283 Pinch Road in Mt. Gretna. For information or either event, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will host a 3D archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, juniors (ages 12-16) $3. Novelty shoot is three shots for $1. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10, open to the public. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and an optional chapel service is set for 7:45 a.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, JULY 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Silhouette Fun Shoot, open to all, from 6 p.m. until dusk. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or call Ralph Carruthers at 717-285-2559.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has member trapshooting practice each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The “Pond Scoop” program is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road in Mt. Gretna, to carpool a quarter-mile to a small pond where participants will use nets to search for aquatic creatures. Group size is limited to 10. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

MONDAY, JULY 27

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has member trapshooting practice each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 2

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 3

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 6

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cowboy Lever Action match starting at 9 a.m. The range will open at 8 a.m. for small-bore sight-ins. Pistol cartridge and rifle sight-ins will be immediately before their respective match begins. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its monthly second Saturday trap shoot. 50-target shoot, $18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 9

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold a 3D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, youth 13-17 are $5 and ages 12 and under are free. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a high-powered military rifle shoot at 8:30 a.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 10

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its monthly meeting, starting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 13

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will host a 3D archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, juniors (ages 12-16) $3. Novelty shoot is three shots for $1. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Silhouette Fun Shoot, open to all, from 6 p.m. until dusk. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or call Ralph Carruthers at 717-285-2559.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. New applications will be accepted. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10, open to the public. A pig roast, speaker and prizes are planned. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D benefit shoot from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10, open to the public. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and an optional chapel service is set for 7:45 a.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 24

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Zach Millen will lead a field trip to the Conejohela Flats on the Susquehanna River for migrating waterfowl and shorebirds. Meet at 7 a.m. at the Blue Rock Road river access south of Washington Boro. Participants must provide their own canoe or kayak. Limited to 14 participants. Contact Millen at 717-723-1279 or zmillen@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Aug. 28 if you have questions or plan to attend.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for observation of flora and fauna via groomed trails and tour road. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be reached at 717-273-0487.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 30

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 31

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

THURSDAY SEPT. 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Beginning at 7 p.m., Tracie Young of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center will present “Native Species of Pennsylvania,” a program appropriate for children and centered on backyard wildlife. The election of officers and board members— postponed from the canceled April 2 meeting — will also be held at the beginning of the meeting. For information, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

SATURDAY SEPT. 12

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cowboy Lever Action match starting at 9 a.m. The range will open at 8 a.m. for small-bore sight-ins. Pistol cartridge and rifle sight-ins will be immediately before their respective match begins. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ted Nichols II will lead a field trip to Middle Creek WMA. Meet at the visitor center (not open until 8 a.m.) parking area at 7 a.m. and be prepared for ticks. The emphasis of this trip is to look for fall migrants that could include warblers, flycatchers, thrushes, shorebirds and more. The group will bird into the early afternoon so bring snacks, lunch and drinks, and dress for the weather. Contact Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Sept. 11 if you have questions or plan to attend.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold a 3D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, youth 13-17 are $5 and ages 12 and under are free. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will host a 3D archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, juniors (ages 12-16) $3. Novelty shoot is three shots for $1. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will offer a Basic Pistol Course designed for those with limited or no experience with handguns. It will be run by an NRA-certified instructor. Class size very limited; $80 for club members; $100 for non-members. Contact training@conewagogunclub.org for registration details.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Silhouette Fun Shoot, open to all, from 6 p.m. until dusk. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or call Ralph Carruthers at 717-285-2559.

SATURDAY SEPT. 19

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Larry Bernhardt will lead a field trip to Muddy Run Recreation Park. The group will walk a loop around an arm of the lake that is 3-plus miles. Some areas may be wet and muddy or rocky so wear hiking boots. You may want to bring a hiking pole and be prepared for ticks. Meet at 7 a.m. at the parking lot near visitor center. Use park entrance off Bethesda Church Road. Contact Bernhardt at 717-314-1467 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net by 6 p.m. Sept. 18 if you have questions or plan to attend.

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

SATURDAY SEPT. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Seth McComsey will lead a field trip to Noel Dorwart Park to look for fall migrants. The Connecticut warbler is one of the target species. This East Hempfield Township park is easy walking on well-maintained trails. Meet at 7 a.m. in the parking lot on Good Drive, just north of the railroad crossing and south of Harrisburg Pike. Contact McComsey at 717-517-1503 or stagnantage@aol.com by 6 p.m. Sept. 25 if you have questions or plan to attend.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Carl Groff will lead the count at a hawk watch in the Ironville Community Park parking lot off Prospect Road starting at 9:30 a.m. The viewing area is level and comfortable. Bring chairs and a lunch. Target species will include broad-winged hawk, American kestrel, osprey, bald eagle and sharp-shinned hawk. Binoculars are needed and a spotting scope is helpful. Contact Groffat 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net by 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for information.

SUNDAY SEPT. 27

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Bruce Carl will lead a field trip to State Game Lands 220. The group will spend the morning looking for migrant species that may include flycatchers, thrushes, vireos, raptors, sparrows and warblers. Bring snacks and water, and be prepared for the weather and for ticks. Meet at 7 a.m. at the SGL 220 parking lot along Swamp Church Road just outside of Reinholds. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Sept. 26 if you have questions or plan to attend.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.