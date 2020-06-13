The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, has resumed its regular guest policy, allowing one guest per member. However, anyone who is sick should not visit the club. Events will be held with new social distancing/CDC guidelines in place: Temperatures will be checked before you exit your vehicle, one shooting space will be left between shooters, and masks must be worn in the clubhouse. The Friday evening archery program for youngsters has been canceled until further notice. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates on cancellations or closures.

• Columbia Fish and Game: In alignment with Lancaster County’s shift to “yellow” status, current restrictions on guest access and events will be ended for the club, located at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. Guests are again allowed, and other club events have resumed. The various ranges are open for individual use, but club officials ask that members maintain a respectful distance while on the ranges. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has resumed its monthly safety briefings for new members as well as its general membership meetings. All outdoor facilities are open, and Wednesday member trap shoots have resumed, but public trap shoots remain canceled until further notice. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The club is located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg. Some events have been canceled through June 30. Membership meetings, including make-up dates, will be conducted outdoors to comply with social distancing mandates. For a full schedule, guidelines and updates, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The clubhouse, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, is currently closed, as are the rifle, shotgun and archery ranges. The board of directors is meeting weekly to discuss operational updates. For information, go online at elstonville.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Environmental Center , at 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, has reopened; hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The tower and outdoor restrooms are closed until further notice. Trails remain open from dawn to dusk. For information, call 717-964-3808, email the park at governordick@hotmail.com or visit the website at parkatgovernordick.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all field trips until late August. However, the club encourages all who are able to try to get outdoors on their own and enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. For information on the club and future events, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: All public hikes are currently on hold. For updates, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Because of the ever-evolving situation with coronavirus, all Lancaster County Park programs and facility rentals have been canceled and all park buildings, playgrounds and athletic fields/courts are closed until further notice. The grounds and trails remain accessible to the public for passive, dispersed recreation. Check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 for information. Visitors should avoid crowded areas and practice social distancing.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: There will be no organized meetings at the club, located at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, until at least June 30. Some activities may be able to start soon due to spacing and numbers involved, and members are advised to check the calendar on the club website for updates. The club’s ranges are open as long as social distancing guidelines are observed. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, has reopened. This includes the clubhouse, indoor ranges, outdoor rifle and pistol ranges, trap and archery. Members are advised to check the website calendar for RSO availability on the outdoor ranges, and asked to follow CDC recommendations while at the club. Wear a mask and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other individuals. For information and updates, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, has closed its activities through June 21, although the rifle range remains available to members. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group has canceled all field trips and programs through June 30. Check the group’s website, QASAudubon.org, for updates.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

• Atglen Sportsmen: 30-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; $5 for kids 13-17. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.

• Columbia Fish and Game: 30-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; $3 for kids 12-16. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.

• Frontier Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon. The club is at 2950 Chestnut Hill Road, Pottstown.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, located at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, located at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a public .22 Silhouette Fun Shoot starting at 6 p.m. All .22 caliber rifles, any sight or scope. For information, call Ralph Carruthers at 717-285-2559.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will have an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a makeup for its April membership meeting at 7 p.m. (Rain date is June 18 at 6 p.m.) For guidelines and updates, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will have its June regular membership meeting at 7 p.m. For guidelines and updates, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will resume its weekly Monday trap shoots. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will resume its weekly Thursday trap shoots. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: In “A Snake's Birthday,” Snoop will be turning 5. Participants should meet at the pavilion to learn about snakes and celebrate with cupcakes. Group size is limited. Register by June 26. Located at 3283 Pinch Road in Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration and practice opens at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Golden Eagle Hikers: A gentle-paced, 2- to 3-mile hike for hikers over age 50 at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road in Mt. Gretna. Group size is limited. Registration is requestion. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold its regular monthly meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cowboy Lever Action match starting at 9 a.m. The range will open at 8 a.m. for small-bore sight-ins. Pistol cartridge and rifle sight-ins will be immediately before their respective match begins. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

MONDAY, JULY 6

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a high-powered military rifle shoot at 8:30 a.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

MONDAY, JULY 13

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its monthly meeting, starting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 14

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10, open to the public. Breakfast and lunch will be served. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10, open to the public. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and an optional chapel service is set for 7:45 a.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, JULY 20

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The “Butterflies, Dragonflies and Their Habitat” field trip will include observation, via binoculars, of butterflies and dragonflies at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area visitor center grounds, along groomed trails and ponds. Meet at 3 p.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be reached at 717-273-0487.

MONDAY, JULY 27

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly trap shoot from 6-8 p.m.; $5. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for observation of flora and fauna via groomed trails and tour road. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader Fritz Heilman may be reached at 717-273-0487.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will offer a Basic Pistol Course designed for those with limited or no experience with handguns. It will be run by an NRA-certified instructor. Class size very limited; $80 for club members; $100 for non-members. Contact training@conewagogunclub.org for registration details.