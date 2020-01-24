The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
• Lancaster Archery Classic: Archery tournament featuring archers from all over the world at Spooky Nook Sports complex. Details at lancasterarchery.com.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5-6 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club will hold its annual member Big Game contest judging contest from 1-3:30 p.m. On the bill are deer antlers from Pennsylvania and out of state, Pennsylvania black bear from 2019 and Pennsylvania turkey beard length. Winners will receive either a trophy or a gift card in May or June. For information call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Block shoot from 1-3:30 p.m. Open to the public. 12-gauge only, club supplies shells. Winners receive cash for prizes. For information call 717-587-6957 or 717-665-7729.
• Atglen Sportsmen: A 3-D archery shoot will be held from 7 a.m. to noon; $10. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club’s indoor range, at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. for handgun practice. This is the final date for this activity. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-653-9979.
• Munchkin Science — colors: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead three activities including teaching the colors of the rainbow, mixing colors and painting. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 27. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• History and headwaters hike: Sponsored by the Lancaster Conservancy, to be held from 1-3 p.m. at Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve, 601 Gault Road, New Holland. Go behind the scenes of this more than 900-acre preserve and explore the restoration area that protects the headwaters of both the Pequea and Conestoga Creeks. Hikers should wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Participants will be outside the entire time and will hike about 2 miles. Should there be a forecast of weather conditions that would make the hike unsafe, hikers will be notified of a cancellation and refunded 24 hours prior to the event. For information or to register, go online at eventbrite.com/o/lancaster-conservancy-6683570777.
• Environmental science merit badge: Open ages 10-17, to be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. First of three dates, also including Feb. 15 and 29. Scouts interested in earning this badge may join naturalist and Merit Badge Counselor Mary Ann Schlegel for park sessions including information and activities to meet badge requirements. Scouts will be responsible for completing some requirements on their own and sharing their findings with peers in subsequent park sessions. Dress for outdoor activity including 20-minute periods of quiet, potentially chilly, observations. Bring a water bottle, snack if desired, and two empty 2-liter soda bottles. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 29. Cost is $23 per child and $3 per adult.
• GO outdoors: Open to all ages, to be held from 1-3 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center Forebay. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead a short hike to gather appropriate fire-starting materials on the way to Campsite No. 3. Once there, participants will practice a variety of fire-starting methods and share fixings for s'mores. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 31. Cost is $4 per person.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Mount Gretna area. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 strenuous miles along the Enola Low Grade and Turkey Hill trails. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• Valentine papermaking: Open to all ages, to be held from 6-7 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel to create unique valentines. Artists are welcome to bring additional materials like dried flowers, seeds and other special items if desired. Dress for a potentially messy craft. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Feb. 3. Cost is $3 per person.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• Homeschool Wednesday — Insect migrations: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Winter and early spring classes will explore migration. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will delve into the wonders of migration within a different animal group. As the northern hemisphere’s days lengthen, students will also participate in the Journey North Mystery Class. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Feb. 4. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• Volunteer workday: Sponsored by the Lancaster Conservancy, to be held from 1-4 p.m. at Climbers Run Nature Preserve, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. Volunteer to help with routine maintenance at Climbers Run. Tasks may include pruning and clearing hiking trails, maintenance of planting beds, or removal of invasive plants from forest areas. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. The Conservancy will provide gloves and any necessary tools. For information or to register, go online at eventbrite.com/o/lancaster-conservancy-6683570777.
• Girl Scout Detective Badge: Open to Junior Girls Scouts, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Join Naturalist Ann Strauss for an evening of work on the Detective Badge. All requirements for the badge will be completed during the program. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Feb. 5. Cost is $5 per Scout and $1 per adult.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
• Great American Outdoor Show: To be held through Feb. 9 at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• Full moon hike: A hike to, and climb of, the tower will begin at 6 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, conditions permitting. Group size is limited, and the cost is $5 per person. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
• Great American Outdoor Show: Final day. To be held at the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For information, go online at Greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 easy miles in Marietta, along the river and through town. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lecture: “Invasive Plants of Pennsylvania” with Rebecca Urban, Associate Professor of Biology at Lebanon Valley College, will begin at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Full moon snow hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Pavilion No. 11. With or without snow-covered ground, participants will walk under the February full moon with naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Feb. 7. Cost is $2 per person.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
• Munchkin Science — exploring water: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead children in learning that all living things need water. Through play and exploration, children will learn concepts including properties of water, floating and sinking and water tension. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Feb. 10. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club’s monthly membership meeting is set for 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Call 717-587-6957 or 717-665-7729 for information.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “Restoring Red-Knots and the Delaware Bay, ” by Lawrence Niles, will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
• Eastern Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation: Day One of the 29th annual Hunting & Outdoors Expo will be held from 1-6 p.m. at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Admission to the exhibit hall, featuring more than 80 exhibitors, is free. There will be three live auctions and silent auctions. For information, go online at ecwsf.org Expo.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
• Eastern Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation: Day Two of the 29th annual Hunting & Outdoors Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Admission to the exhibit hall, featuring more than 80 exhibitors, is free. Youth activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be three live auctions and silent auctions. For information, go online at ecwsf.org Expo.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at White Clay State Park, near Newark, Delaware. At 1:15 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles after the Lititz Fire and Ice Show. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Holding a free field trip to the Union Canal Tunnel Park for the observation of flora and fauna (including data collecting for the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count). Meet at 2 p.m. at the park's 25th Street parking lot. Call Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 to register. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 easy miles along the Enola Low Grade Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Holding a free field trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for the observation and identification of waterfowl. Meet at 9 a.m. at Stop No. 1, marked along Hopeland Road just north of the visitor center. Call Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675 to register. For information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The free program “What is it Like to Be a Bird: How Birds See the World” will be presented by Dr. Rob Fergus, a former National Audubon Society scientist who is now an assistant professor in the Department of Geography and the Environment at Rowan University, teaching cultural geography and environmental science. Meet at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
• Volunteer workday: Sponsored by the Lancaster Conservancy, to be held from 1-4 p.m. at State Game Lands Number 83, 10959 Kline Road, Brogue. Volunteer to help with routine maintenance. Join fellow volunteers to help clean up debris from along Otter Creek that were washed downstream during a severe storm in 2018. For information or to register, go online at eventbrite.com/o/lancaster-conservancy-6683570777.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
• Leap Day Hike: Starts at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Five-mile hike. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Victoria Trails in St. Anthony's wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 hilly miles in Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 moderate miles at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lecture: “Dare 2B Tick Aware,” a program of the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network with Lebanon County Lyme Support Group leader Anne Desjardins, will begin at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• Boating safety: A course will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost by donation. To register or for information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at French Creek State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at State Game Lands 145 and Governor Dick Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Hellam Hills, near Wrightsville. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A 2- to 3-mile hike at a gentle pace for hikers over the age of 50. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Buck Ridge Trail, from Pine Grove Furnace to King's Gap. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6.3 moderate miles at State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles in the neighborhoods south of Columbia Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles along Water Tank Trail and others in St. Anthony’s Wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 7 easy miles along Conestoga Trail System Pequea to Martic Forge and back. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles along the Conservancy trail in the Tucquan Glen area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Franklin & Marshall campus and north of Harrisburg Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Greenland Road area in State Gamelands 21 near Tower City. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles in the Conowingo, Maryland, area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 3 easy miles along country roads starting and ending at Bird in Hand Bakery. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail starting from Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4 easy miles in the Buchanan Park area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.