The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
• Lecture: “Return on Environment: Lebanon County” with Jeanne Ortiz of Audubon Pennsylvania will begin at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 moderate miles at Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
• Munchkin Science — winter birds: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will teach children about what types of birds stay in this area over the winter. Kids will also make bird feeders to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 13. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club’s indoor range, at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-653-9979.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
• Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club: The 10th anniversary Polar Bear 5K Trail Run/Hike is set for a 10 a.m. start at Lancaster County Central Park. Participants may bring dogs (on a leash) to run or walk with them. The race will follow the same route as 2019, winding through the park on well-maintained trails with some hills. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park's Pavilion 22; park for bus pickup at 826 Eshleman Mill Road, Lancaster. People registering in advance may pick up race packets from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Dick's Sporting Goods. Registration fee is $30 through Jan. 17, and $35 on race day. T-shirts are guaranteed for those who register by Jan. 4. For information, online registration and forms, visit lancastersierraclub.org email sierraclubevent@gmail.com, or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.
• Winter tree identification walk: Sponsored by the Lancaster Conservancy, to be held from 1-3 p.m. at Climbers Run Nature Preserve, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. Join Ryan Davis, Chesapeake Forests Program Manager at the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, for a walk to learn how to identify trees in the winter. Come dressed for the weather with comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes. This event will take place rain or shine. For information or to register, go online at eventbrite.com/o/lancaster-conservancy-6683570777.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Nolde Forest. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles in the Mount Gretna area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: From 1-3:30 p.m., the club will accept registrations for its Winter Indoor Archery League, to be held at its indoor range. The league is open to the public. The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will also be open from 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 for registrations and qualifications. For information contact Doug at 717-314-2396. Contests are planned to be held from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sundays from Jan. 26 through early March.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
• Reptile Lady — All about turtles and snakes: Open to ages 3 and up, to be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Kelsey Frey will lead an exploration of scaly creatures from around the world. Examine live turtles and snakes, studying their basic biology and unique features. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 17. Cost is $2 per person age 3 and up.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The free program “Conservation of Pennsylvania's Bats in a Time of Crisis,” presented by Chris Hauer, will be held at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. It will discuss the bat species commonly found throughout Pennsylvania, the importance of bats in maintaining healthy ecosystems, threats to bats including White-nose Syndrome, and efforts being made to study and conserve remaining bat populations. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Homeschool Wednesday — Migration of ducks and geese: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Winter and early spring classes will explore migration. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will delve into the wonders of migration within a different animal group. As the northern hemisphere’s days lengthen, students will also participate in the Journey North Mystery Class. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 21. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
• Lancaster County Bird Club: From 9-11 a.m., Roger Stoner will lead a field trip to Safe Harbor Dam and Observation Road for beginning birders. Binoculars will be made available for loan to those who need them. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Safe Harbor Dam parking lot. Target species include waterfowl, Bald Eagles, other raptors and winter migrants. Contact Stoner by 6:30 p.m. the day before at 717-393-9030 for information or to RSVP. For information about LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Scout hike: Open to ages 6 and up, to be held from 2-3 p.m., meeting at Lancaster County Central Park’s Exhibit Farmhouse. All boys and girls in scouting are invited to complete a 2-mile hike. This is an opportunity to fulfill a requirement toward a hiking badge. Naturalist Ann Strauss will keep it interesting by teaching about the trail, plants and animals along the way. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 24. Cost is $2 per person.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5-6 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club will hold its annual member Big Game contest judging contest from 1-3:30 p.m. On the bill are deer antlers from Pennsylvania and out of state, Pennsylvania black bear from 2019 and Pennsylvania turkey beard length. Winners will receive either a trophy or a gift card in May or June. For information call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Block shoot from 1-3:30 p.m. Open to the public. 12-gauge only, club supplies shells. Winners receive cash for prizes. For information call 717-587-6957 or 717-665-7729.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
• Munchkin Science — colors: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead three activities including teaching the colors of the rainbow, mixing colors and painting. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 27. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
• History and headwaters hike: Sponsored by the Lancaster Conservancy, to be held from 1-3 p.m. at Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve, 601 Gault Road, New Holland. Go behind the scenes of this more than 900-acre preserve and explore the restoration area that protects the headwaters of both the Pequea and Conestoga Creeks. Hikers should wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Participants will be outside the entire time and will hike about 2 miles. Should there be a forecast of weather conditions that would make the hike unsafe, hikers will be notified of a cancellation and refunded 24 hours prior to the event. For information or to register, go online at eventbrite.com/o/lancaster-conservancy-6683570777.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Mount Gretna area. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 strenuous miles along the Enola Low Grade and Turkey Hill trails. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
• Volunteer workday: Sponsored by the Lancaster Conservancy, to be held from 1-4 p.m. at Climbers Run Nature Preserve, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. Volunteer to help with routine maintenance at Climbers Run. Tasks may include pruning and clearing hiking trails, maintenance of planting beds, or removal of invasive plants from forest areas. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. The Conservancy will provide gloves and any necessary tools. For information or to register, go online at eventbrite.com/o/lancaster-conservancy-6683570777.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 easy miles in Marietta, along the river and through town. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lecture: “Invasive Plants of Pennsylvania” with Rebecca Urban, Associate Professor of Biology at Lebanon Valley College, will begin at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at White Clay State Park, near Newark, Delaware. At 1:15 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles after the Lititz Fire and Ice Show. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 easy miles along the Enola Low Grade Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
• Volunteer workday: Sponsored by the Lancaster Conservancy, to be held from 1-4 p.m. at State Game Lands Number 83, 10959 Kline Road, Brogue. Volunteer to help with routine maintenance. Join fellow volunteers to help clean up debris from along Otter Creek that were washed downstream during a severe storm in 2018. For information or to register, go online at eventbrite.com/o/lancaster-conservancy-6683570777.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
• Leap Day Hike: Starts at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Five-mile hike. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Victoria Trails in St. Anthony's wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 hilly miles in Lancaster County Central Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Music by the fireplace: Runs from 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Pickers are welcome. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 6 moderate miles at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Lecture: “Dare 2B Tick Aware,” a program of the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network with Lebanon County Lyme Support Group leader Anne Desjardins, will begin at 2 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• Boating safety: A course will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Cost by donation. To register or for information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at French Creek State Park. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at State Game Lands 145 and Governor Dick Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate miles at Hellam Hills, near Wrightsville. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Golden Eagle Hikers: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. A 2- to 3-mile hike at a gentle pace for hikers over the age of 50. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 11 strenuous miles at Buck Ridge Trail, from Pine Grove Furnace to King's Gap. At 1:15 p.m., hike 6.3 moderate miles at State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4-5 easy miles in the neighborhoods south of Columbia Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles along Water Tank Trail and others in St. Anthony’s Wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 7 easy miles along Conestoga Trail System Pequea to Martic Forge and back. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles along the Conservancy trail in the Tucquan Glen area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Franklin & Marshall campus and north of Harrisburg Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Greenland Road area in State Gamelands 21 near Tower City. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles in the Conowingo, Maryland, area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 3 easy miles along country roads starting and ending at Bird in Hand Bakery. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail starting from Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4 easy miles in the Buchanan Park area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.