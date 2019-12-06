The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 moderate miles at Kain Park around Lake Williams, York County. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
MONDAY, DEC. 9
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
• Munchkin science — mammals: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead an up-close examination of furs, skulls and skeletons. Participants will also play with mammal tracks and make track books to take home. Lastly, there will be an exploration walk to look for signs that show mammals have been in the neighborhood. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 9. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Join in the club’s annual holiday social gathering, as members share their favorite slides and digital photos. The social begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a plate of holiday treats to share. Drinks will be provided. Meet in the chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. For information, call 717-269-0675 or gon online at QASAudubon.org. Free and open to the public.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Election of officers for 2020. For information, call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Mike Defina will present “Birding with BQ in AZ” — a recap of a Brian Quindlen-led group trip to Southeastern Arizona — at a 7 p.m. club meeting at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. For more information about the program or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Full owl moon hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead an owl prowl under the full moon. Participants will learn about owls before hiking to look and listen for them, guided by the full moon. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 11. Cost is $2 per person.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
• Christmas scavenger hike: Special event is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Find all the scattered holiday items within the time allowed and win a prize. For children and adults. Cost is $5 per person. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Winter treats for backyard birds: Open to all ages, to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will assist participants in making a variety of wild bird foods, including dried fruit and cranberry garlands and wreaths, orange cups and suet balls. Dress for a messy project that includes nuts, fruits, seeds, peanuts and peanut butter. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 13. Cost is $2 per person.
• Kids' outdoor expedition and ornament crafting: Open to children ages 2-10, to be held from 1-2:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Vanessa Stager will begin with a hike to collect materials needed, such as fallen pinecones and sticks. Then participants will head to the classroom to create their own ornaments. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 13. Cost is $4 per child ages 2 and up, and $1 per adult.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Blue Marsh Lake. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 strenuous miles at Martic Township Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Solanco Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Bob Schutsky at 717-548-3303 or info@birdtreks.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
• Gentleman M/C Sportsmen Club: A block shoot is set for 1-4 p.m. at 937 Lancaster Pike (Route 272 South), Quarryville; 10 miles south of Lancaster at the top of Buck Hill. Signups begin at noon. There will be 15 $3 rounds and one $5 money round. A $5 entry fee includes food and sodas. 12-gauge stock-appearing with 32-inch max barrel length; no scopes. No one under age 12 will be admitted. For information, call Dave Diffenbaugh at 717-598-3127.
• Reptile Lady — All about lizards: Open to children ages 3 and up, to be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Kelsey Frey leads an exploration of scaly creatures from around the world, examining live lizards and studying their basic biology and unique features. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 13. Cost is $2 per person ages 2 and up.
MONDAY, DEC. 16
• Spot, squish and scrape the spotted lanternfly: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will teach about this non-native invasive pest, examining its life cycle so that participants will know how and when to spot it. Learn what you can do to help eliminate this unwelcomed insect from your property and wherever you travel. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 13. Free, although donations are appreciated.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
• Homeschool Wednesday — Preparing for winter: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. With Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel, students have met the common local mammals over the last few classes. In this class, students will discover how mammals in the woods and fields prepare for the upcoming winter season. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 17. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The QAS 40th annual Christmas Bird Count will be held. The event includes walking and driving to count birds within a prescribed area. Contact Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 for information. Open to all.
• Winter Solstice celebration: Open to all ages, to be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Learn more about the science behind the Winter Solstice and the cultural traditions that accompany the season with naturalist Brandon Pentz. Participants will make pomanders (clove oranges) and explore the winter sky, weather permitting. Light refreshments are included. Families welcome. Come prepared to spend up to 20 minutes outdoors. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 20. Cost is $3 per person and $2 per pomander.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Christmas Bird Count for kids (and adults) will be held from 9-11 a.m. Contact coordinator John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com to participate. This event, designed to introduce young people to winter birding and nature at Lancaster County Central Park, is appropriate for children ages 6 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult, but adults without children are also welcome to join the group. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 strenuous miles at the State Game Lands and Horseshoe Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lititz Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Ted Nichols II at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Start the new year with a field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail for the observation of local wintering birds via a walk on the rail trail. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. For information, contact leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lancaster Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Barbara Hunsberger (phunsberger@comcast.net or 717-984-2738) is coordinator for this count and Roger Stoner (717-393-9030) is the contact person for volunteers. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.