SUNDAY, DEC. 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Indoor 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-noon. The club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
MONDAY, DEC. 23
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
• Deer hunting: Pennsylvania late archery and muzzleloader deer season opens and runs through Jan. 20. Various late small game seasons also open.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
• Bear Requirement — Fur, Feathers, and Ferns: Open to ages 9 and up, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Bear Cub Scouts may join naturalist Ann Strauss for a morning working toward this Bear Adventure Requirement. Participants will be able to complete all but one of the necessary badge requirements, and should come dressed for the weather with shoes for hiking. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 26. Cost is $5 per Scout and $1 per adult.
• New Moon night hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 7-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center Forebay. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead participants on a stroll under the dark December sky. The last New Moon of 2019 will allow for stargazing at the winter constellations. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 26. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Christmas Bird Count for kids (and adults) will be held from 9-11 a.m. Contact coordinator John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com to participate. This event, designed to introduce young people to winter birding and nature at Lancaster County Central Park, is appropriate for children ages 6 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult, but adults without children are also welcome to join the group. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 strenuous miles at the State Game Lands and Horseshoe Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lititz Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Ted Nichols II at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
• Munchkin Science — winter hike: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Meet naturalist Ann Strauss for a hike on the Scout Trail and complete the loop. Children will learn about animals and plants in winter and what is still active and what is not. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 30. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Annual Polar Bear Sporting Clays Shoot will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Start the new year with a field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail for the observation of local wintering birds via a walk on the rail trail. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. For information, contact leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lancaster Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Barbara Hunsberger (phunsberger@comcast.net or 717-984-2738) is coordinator for this count and Roger Stoner (717-393-9030) is the contact person for volunteers. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Cabin fever hike/scavenger hunt: Open to all ages, to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center Forebay. Bundle up to hit the trails and explore the wintertime woods with naturalist Rachel Albright. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 3. Cost is $2 per person.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
• Sugaring: Open to ages 14 and up, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. The maple sugaring season is almost here; all that’s needed are below-freezing nights and warm days. Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will help anyone thinking about tapping their own trees, and teach participants about the trees, collection and boiling techniques, how to know when sap is syrup, what to do with that syrup and more. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 3. Cost is $2 per person.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club’s indoor range, at its facility at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will resume being open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-653-9979.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
• Homeschool Wednesday — Songbird migration: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Winter and early spring classes will explore migration. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will delve into the wonders of migration within a different animal group. As the northern hemisphere’s days lengthen, students will also participate in the Journey North Mystery Class. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 7. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly membership meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-665-7729 or 717-951-6103.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “Exploring Your State Parks” will be held during a club meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Join Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation president Marci Mowery to explore the history of and opportunities in these parks. For more information about LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
• Scrape the spotted lanternfly hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Speedwell Forge County Park. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a hike to look for and scrape wintering spotted lanternfly egg masses. For every egg mass eliminated, about 50 insects will be prevented from hatching in the spring. Meet at the parking lot on Speedwell Forge Road. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Register by noon Jan. 10. This activity is free, but donations are appreciated and allow us to continue to provide high-quality, environmental education programming.
• Animal track and sign hunting: Open to all ages, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Vanessa Stager will lead a search for animal tracks and signs around the park trails, first learning about tracks and differentiating between species. Participants will also pick up other tricks for telling what types of animals are in the area. Come prepared for cold weather by wearing boots, jackets and other winter apparel. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 10. Cost is $2 per person.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
• Munchkin Science — winter birds: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Ann Strauss will teach children about what types of birds stay in this area over the winter. Kids will also make bird feeders to take home. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Jan. 13. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: From 1-3:30 p.m., the club will accept registrations for its Winter Indoor Archery League, to be held at its indoor range. The league is open to the public. The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will also be open from 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 for registrations and qualifications. For information contact Doug at 717-314-2396. Contests are planned to be held from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sundays from Jan. 26 through early March.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The free program “Conservation of Pennsylvania's Bats in a Time of Crisis,” presented by Chris Hauer, will be held at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville. It will discuss the bat species commonly found throughout Pennsylvania, the importance of bats in maintaining healthy ecosystems, threats to bats including White-nose Syndrome, and efforts being made to study and conserve remaining bat populations. For information, call 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
• Lancaster County Bird Club: From 9-11 a.m., Roger Stoner will lead a field trip to Safe Harbor Dam and Observation Road for beginning birders. Binoculars will be made available for loan to those who need them. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Safe Harbor Dam parking lot. Target species include waterfowl, Bald Eagles, other raptors and winter migrants. Contact Stoner by 6:30 p.m. the day before at 717-393-9030 for information or to RSVP. For information about LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club will hold its annual member Big Game contest judging contest from 1-3:30 p.m. On the bill are deer antlers from Pennsylvania and out of state, Pennsylvania black bear from 2019 and Pennsylvania turkey beard length. Winners will receive either a trophy or a gift card in May or June. For information call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Block shoot from 1-3:30 p.m. Open to the public. 12-gauge only, club supplies shells. Winners receive cash for prizes. For information call 717-587-6957 or 717-665-7729.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.